 MADE — DW's new TV business magazine
Business

MADE — DW's new TV business magazine

The business world around us is undergoing major changes — and DW's TV business magazine is now also changing rapidly. You can rest assured that it doesn't just look differently. Don't miss the first new show!

DW's MADE business magazine

The way we work, what we earn, how we live — commerce and industry are changing rapidly.

MADE, DW's new TV business magazine, sets out to examine the risks and benefits of digitalization.

It investigates the ethics of business and showcases young entrepreneurs who are redefining the workplace.

It doesn't just crunch the numbers, it delves deeper into the issues, from the latest market innovations to the shadowy side of real estate practices.

MADE — your business magazine gets to the heart of the story — as of May 15.

DW Made

 

