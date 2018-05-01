Macron talks Iran, China and all things 'delicious' in Australia

During a three-day visit to Australia, French President Emmanuel Macron said the Iran nuclear deal should be respected, but also needs to be broadened.

Speaking at a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on the second day of his visit, Macron said a broader negotiation was needed because "nobody wants a war in the region, and nobody wants an escalation in terms of tension in the region."

A May 12 deadline is coming up quickly for Washington to renew its support for the deal, which was negotiated in 2015 between Tehran and the United States, Germany, Britain, China, Russia and France.

Macron said the Iran nuclear deal was "a very important negotiation and is the best way to monitor the current nuclear activity of the Iranian government."

"That is why first we negotiated it, we signed it," he said. "It's good to respect it and that, for me, is a good beginning."

Macron said the accord could be broadened to include three new areas. "One, about the nuclear activity post 2025. Second, in order to have better control and monitoring of the ballistic activity of the Iranian regime. Third, in order to have a containment of the Iranian activity in theregion, especially Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen," he said.

Macron also took to Twitter following the conference, saying he was "counting on our Australian friends to be by our side on the 11th of November to build peace in the world during the Paris Peace Forum."

China's rise 'good news for everybody'

Turnbull said he welcomed China's economic rise, which "has been enabled and made possible by a rules-based order in our region."

Australia has concern over Chinese infrastructure projects in the area, especially regarding reports — denied by Beijing — that China wants to create a permanent military base in Vanuatu. It follows China's claim of islands in the South China Sea in recent years.

Macron is due to visit the Pacific French-controlled island of New Caledonia after his Australia visit, where there will soon be an independence referendum.

Macron echoed Turnbull's comment that "China's rise is very good news for everybody" in terms of global and regional economic growth, but added: "What's important is to preserve a rules-based development in the region, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, and to preserve the necessary balances."

Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea Runway China is expanding the construction of its facilities on Fiery Cross Reef. Provided by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI), this June 28, 2015 photo reveals Beijing has nearly completed a 3,000 meter (9,800-foot) airstrip, long enough to accommodate most Chinese military aircraft. Two helipads, up to 10 satellite communications antennas, and one possible radar tower are also visible.

Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea Expansion Reclamation on Fiery Cross Reef, which lies on the west side of the Spratly Islands, began in August of 2014 and its principal landmass was finished by November. Dredgers have created a land mass that spans the entire existing reef and is approximately 3,000 meters long and 200-300 meters wide.

Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea Facilities This picture taken last November shows construction work being carried out on Fiery Cross Reef. The reef reportedly already houses a helicopter landing pad, a 300-meter-long wharf, a harbor large enough to dock military tankers, barracks and artillery emplacements.

Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea South Johnson Reef This reef was one of the first facilities to finish principal land reclamation. This recent picture shows that a radar tower is nearing completion at the north end of the land mass. According to AMTI, a new large multi-level military facility has been built in the center of the island. Up to six surveillance towers are being constructed alongside four possible weapons towers.

Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea A naval base? Beginning in early 2015, Mischief Reef - also located in the Spratlys - has undergone extensive reclamation activity. Experts say that the recent widening of the southern entrance to the reef, coupled with sightings of Chinese navy vessels, may suggest a future role for the reclaimed reef as a naval base. Taken on March 17, this image shows a chain of small land formations at the reef.

Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea From reef to island Significant construction on Gaven Reef began in 2014, with a total of 114,000 square meters of land already created. Satellite pictures show just how fast construction has progressed on the reef. A new artificial island was created between March (left) and August (right) 2014.

Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea Troop garrison According to AMTI, China has had a troop garrison on Gaven Reef since 2003, which has included a large supply platform where ships can dock. Experts say a new main square building in the reef appears to be an anti-aircraft tower.

Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea A standardized process As seen in this image, the basic process of expanding these features involves dredging sand from the seafloor and dumping it onto the reefs. The structure is raised above the high water line, hiding the status of the bank or reef beneath. The sand is then smoothed out and workers surround the island with a concrete barrier to protect against erosion and storm surge, and begin construction.

Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea 'Historic rights' China claims most of the potentially energy-rich waterway, through which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. The US Pacific Fleet commander recently said China was "creating a great wall of sand" in the South China Sea, causing serious concerns about its territorial intentions. Beijing argues it is asserting its so-called "historic rights" to maritime resources in the area.

Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea Territorial disputes The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have overlapping claims, which have led to territorial disputes in the area. Last summer, China's deployment of a massive oil rig in waters also claimed by Hanoi escalated tensions in the region, sparking a standoff at sea and violent anti-Chinese demonstrations in Vietnam.

Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea US concerns Washington is concerned China's efforts carry a military dimension that could undermine the US' naval and economic power in the Pacific, and has weighed sending warships and surveillance aircraft within 12 nautical miles of the new artificial islands. Washington has repeatedly called on Beijing and others to end reclamation projects in the disputed waters, but Beijing rejects those demands.

Beijing's island-building in the South China Sea Ecological impact The Philippines filed a formal plea at the UN last year, challenging Beijing's territorial claims. Manila said China's reclamation activities are causing "irreversible and widespread damage to the biodiversity and ecological balance of the South China Sea." It also claimed that the destruction of coral reef systems is estimated to cause economic losses valued at $100 million annually. Author: Gabriel Domínguez



Lost in translation?

As the press conference wrapped up, Macron raised eyebrows when he thanked Turnbull and his "delicious" wife, Lucy Turnbull, for their hospitality.

"I want to thank you for your welcome, thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome," Macron said.

Twitter users speculated as to whether the comment was intentional or a slip in Macron's English, despite having switched from French to English mostly flawlessly throughout the press conference as he answered questions from reporters from both countries. Macron's command of English, and his willingness to use it in public, is unusual among French presidents.

The French word for delicious — delicieux — can also be translated as "delightful" or "lovely."

Macron also said the memory of Australian sacrifice in France during both world wars was "a powerful message at a time when nationalism is looming, entrenched behind its borders and its hostility to the rest of the world."

He thanked Australia for sending "a huge part of its population" to assist France in fighting in both world wars, adding that "no great nation has ever been built by turning its back on the world."

law/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)