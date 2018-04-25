Münster attack victim dies weeks after rampage

German authorities confirmed one more victim of the Münster attack died on Thursday, 19 days after car rampage which previously claimed the lives of two victims and the driver in northwest Germany.

The latest victim was a 74-year-man from the nearby city of Hamm who passed away in a Münster hospital.

"It is bad that another human being had to lose its life needlessly in this horrible crime," said Herbert Reul, interior minister of the state of North-Rhine Westphalia, where Münster is situated.

The German public was shocked by the attack on April 7th, when 48-year-old Jens R. drove his camper van into a crowd of bystanders in downtown Münster. Two people died during the incident and over 20 others were injured. The driverthen shot himself.

Read more: Münster residents searching for answers after deadly attack

Watch video 02:37 Share Münster mourns attack victims Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2vgF6 Citizens of Münster gather to mourn victims of attack

Driver suffered from 'paranoia'

Authorities identified the attacker only as local resident Jens R, in accordance with German privacy laws. Officials also said there was no indication he was motivated by religious extremism or political ideology.

While his exact motive remains unknown, German investigators believe the man was suicidal and struggled with mental issues. The attacker's father said his son was suffering from "paranoia."

He also had several run-ins with the police in 2015 and 2016, with the list of offenses including property damage, fraud and threatening behavior.

Six victims of the attack are still receiving hospital treatment.

Watch video 03:56 Police suspect mental illness behind van attack: Daniel Koop from Münster

dj/rt (dpa, epd, KNA, AFP)