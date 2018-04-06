Münster: a sleepy city of culture turns into a crime scene

Several people were killed and injured when a van was reported to have rammed into a crowd in the city Münster on Saturday after.
The city is known for its quaint architecture and teeming student life. With one of the highest student populations in the country, Münster's Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität (WMU) is also considered one of the best universities in the country – especially for the legal profession.
Münster is also recognized beyond Germany for its famous cathedral, its historic architecture and its lively cultural scene. Because of all its attractions, the city in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia remains a tourist magnet throughout the year.
A hub for culture
Münster's ancient architecture was nearly completely destroyed in World War II. It dates back all the way to medieval times.
The city with a population of 300,000 draws many visitors each year.
It has won the award of being Germany's most bicycle-friendly city. There are nearly twice as many bicycles in Münster as people.
The city is surrounded by romantic landscapes and inviting hiking trails.
The events in Münster made global news
The city also attracts visitors for its rich cultural scene. Once every ten years, it hosts the "Münster Sculpture Projects" highlighting sculptural art from around the globe. The event attracts more than half a million visitors, and most recently took place in 2017.
German television viewers are also highly familiar with the layout and overall look of the city thanks to the popular "Tatort" show, which airs on Sundays. Every couple of weeks, an episode of "Tatort" takes viewers to Münster, where Police Officer Frank Thiel investigates the latest crimes. Having become a crime scene itself, the city will have to take its time to reel from the events of April 07.
From May 09 to 13, the city will host the German Catholic Convention ("Katholikentag"), which takes on the motto "finding peace" this year. Until then, the city will have to look for its own peace after the tragic events.
-
10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia
Düsseldorf's Communication Tower
For centuries, Düsseldorf and its neighbor Cologne have been engaged in a friendly rivalry. Whether in the realm of business, art or even tradition, the western cities are keen to outdo each other. When it comes to modern architecture though, Düsseldorf has the edge. The Rheinturm communications tower, the so-called "Gehry Bauten" architecture and the harbor show off the city's contemporary class.
-
10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia
Cologne Cathedral
As the city's most famous landmark, Cologne's Cathedral, is known the world over. Towering almost 160 meters high, it dominates the city's skyline. While the foundations were laid in 1248, the cathedral was not completed until the nineteenth century. Inside, the Shrine of the Three Kings, a masterpiece crafted in gold and thought to contain the bones of the three Wise Men, is well worth a visit.
-
10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia
Carnival in the Rhine Region
One of the most solid traditions in North Rhine-Westphalia is the annual celebration of Carnival. In the period leading up to the Christian observance of Lent, millions of revelers take to the streets dressed in their most bizarre and colorful costumes. The highlight is "Rosenmontag," the Monday before Ash Wednesday. In Cologne, some 12,000 people take part in the city's carnival parade.
-
10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia
Former Government Quarters in Bonn
Another particularly notable city in the western German state is Bonn. It saw its heyday as the capital of West Germany from the post-war period right up to re-unification. Some of the old government buildings are now open to the public to visit today, while others have retained their function as ministerial centers. DW's headquarters are located in the "Schürmann-Bau" (center of the photograph).
-
10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia
Hiking in the Eifel Mountains
North Rhine-Westphalia doesn't just attract city slickers; it's a haven for nature-lovers too. With its varied landscapes, the Eifel mountain range is a big hit among cycling and hiking enthusiasts. The National Park prides itself on protecting the three 'Ws:' Water, Wildlife and Woodland. More than 7800 animal and plant species have been identified, of which a quarter are listed as endangered.
-
10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia
Aachen Cathedral
In 1978, Aachen's Cathedral became the first German building to be listed as a UNESCO world heritage site. Commissioned by Charles the Great, or Charlemagne as he's better known, the cathedral's foundations were laid in the year 796. The Aachen Cathedral Treasury houses the famous fourteenth-century Charlemagne Bust. The leader himself is buried in the church.
-
10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia
Biking in Münster
When it comes to biking, Münster reigns supreme. The city of 300,000 inhabitants is apparently home to half a million bicycles. The city is synonymous with cycling, as this photograph of the Prinzipalmarkt square illustrates. The "Promenade" ring road, which circles the city, is restricted to pedestrians and cyclists. With more than 55,000 students, Münster is also a well-known university town.
-
10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia
Corvey Abbey
Corvey Abbey, now a UNESCO heritage site, was home to Benedictine monks until 1792. Situated in the city of Höxter, it's one of the most important examples of Carolingian architecture. The abbey's "Princely Library," where the poet Hoffmann von Fallersleben once worked as a librarian, boasts a collection of 75,000 books.
-
10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia
Swimming at Zollverein Industrial Site
The Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex is a visitors' magnet. The site once housed one of Europe's largest coal mines and coking plants. Today, like Aachen Cathedral and Corvey Abbey, it's a UNESCO world heritage site. The old industrial buildings are now centers of art and culture. The swimming pool on the site attracts huge crowds in the summer.
-
10 reasons to love North Rhine-Westphalia
Football Derby in the Ruhr region
The Ruhr area is famous for football too; there are supposedly more regular players here than anywhere else in Germany. The biggest teams, Schalke and Dortmund, are known all over the world. A meeting of the two teams is an unmissable event in the German football calendar.
Author: Elisabeth Yorck Von Wartenburg/kf