 Ludwigshafen police officer helps clueless boyfriend end relationship | News | DW | 28.03.2018
News

Ludwigshafen police officer helps clueless boyfriend end relationship

A man walked into a police station and said he wanted to break up with his girlfriend but did not know how. A police officer took him aside and offered one of, perhaps, 50 ways for him to leave her.

A policewoman in Munich

A new survey has shed light on the levels of trust Germans have in non-political institutions. Many believe in cops, professors and physicians, but are far more skeptical of insurance companies and managers. (02.01.2018)

A bakery worker in Frankfurt uncovered a massive amount of perfectly packaged €500 bills in a trash can. Without knowing the bills were fake, he turned the counterfeit cash over to police and is being hailed as a hero. (15.03.2018)

The theft occurred in the southwest German city of Freiburg, close to the French border. Police have no current leads to the perpetrators, nor to the stack of chocolate. (29.01.2018)

Police in central Germany have arrested a man who allegedly broke into a house, ransacked the property and then fell asleep on the sofa. Officers have said drugs were likely the cause of the mid-theft drowsiness. (14.01.2018)

A 34-year-old man took the motto "The police, your friend and helper" to heart when he walked into the police station on Tuesday.

His problem was a personal one: He wanted to break up with his girlfriend but did not know how. He just did not understand her anymore, he said.

One of the officers took him to aside and proposed several alternative scenarios. The police did not describe what options she offered the man but were clear it was a job he would have to do himself.

"We are willing to advise, but we can not close the deal," the police reported afterward. "We help everyone, and we always have an open ear for citizens' concerns."

Whether the man took the advice is not yet known.

Ludwigshafen is a city on the Rhine River 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Frankfurt.

jm/sms (dpa, Ludwigshafen Police)

