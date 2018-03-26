Ludwigshafen police officer helps clueless boyfriend end relationship

A 34-year-old man took the motto "The police, your friend and helper" to heart when he walked into the police station on Tuesday.

His problem was a personal one: He wanted to break up with his girlfriend but did not know how. He just did not understand her anymore, he said.

One of the officers took him to aside and proposed several alternative scenarios. The police did not describe what options she offered the man but were clear it was a job he would have to do himself.

"We are willing to advise, but we can not close the deal," the police reported afterward. "We help everyone, and we always have an open ear for citizens' concerns."

Whether the man took the advice is not yet known.

Ludwigshafen is a city on the Rhine River 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Frankfurt.

jm/sms (dpa, Ludwigshafen Police)

