 Lok Leipzig youth coaches sacked for Nazi salute photo | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Lok Leipzig youth coaches sacked for Nazi salute photo

Lower league German club Lok Leipzig is "in shock" after two youth coaches were caught taking a photo in which a group of young players were performing a Nazi salute. “This is a slap in the face," a statement said.

Screenshot Facebook Lok Leipzig (facebook.com/1fclokleipzig)

The fourth-tier club have announced that the the two coaches have been sacked after gathering a group of players from the club's youth setup and taking a photo of them performing the offensive gesture. An official complaint has also been filed with the local police in Leipzig.

"This is a slap in the face of every athlete, club members and people with common sense," said the club's official statement.

"We as board were shocked that something like that could happen," Lok's Vice-President Alexander Voigt told local outlet LVZ. According to Voigt, the coaches "used the youngsters for their own purposes.”

Read more: Babelsberg to stay in German leagues after deal on Nazi controversy

The players involved, who were all roughly 16-years-old, have been suspended by the club until the end of the season. But that's far from being the only measure the club plans to take.

Lok say they will offer workshops on democracy, antisemitism and violence while LVZ says trips to Holocaust memorial sites are also being discussed.

"We want to live up to our social educational responsibility as a club and work together with the local sports association, the fan project and the young people involved to deal with this incident," Lok President Thomas Löwe said in a statement.

The Sachsen Sports Association (LSB) praised the club for their reaction. "The fact [the club] reacted so quickly shows that they take the topic very seriously," an LSB statement said.

Lok Leipzig have recently made headlines in Germany after some of the club's fans spread stickers with Anne Frank wearing to jersey of Leipzig rivals Chemie. The club has been praised by the LSB for the work that has been done in terms of fighting right-wing extremism among the club's fans.

DW recommends

Anti-Semitic Anne Frank football stickers appear in Germany

Stickers displaying Anne Frank wearing football jerseys have appeared in Germany as an anti-Semitic provocation by neo-Nazi fans. Dortmund and Leipzig hooligan groups appear to be copying their Italian counterparts. (31.10.2017)  

Babelsberg to stay in German leagues after compromise deal on Nazi controversy

After much uncertainty, the future of SV Babelsberg 03 is secure. The German football club had been threatened with expulsion after they refused to pay a fine they said was the result of Nazi chants from visiting fans. (07.03.2018)  

Related content

Berlin - Berlin and beyond: Stammtischkämpfer

Berlin and Beyond: countering casual racism 27.04.2018

Public displays of racism all too often stun witnesses into silence. A nationwide German movement is teaching the public to find their voice. Tamsin Walker went to meet them.

Ostritz

Neo-Nazi 'SS Festival' countered by peace rally on Hitler's birthday 20.04.2018

Around 1,000 far-right extremists are expected to descend on a small town in eastern Germany this weekend. But they face a defiant reception as Ostritz strives to make it clear that it "is no Nazi town."

USA Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington

Opinion: Germany needs heroes like Martin Luther King Jr. 04.04.2018

Germans find few heroes outside the realm of sports. The 50th anniversary of the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. is an appropriate day to think about the ongoing need for iconoclasm, DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl writes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 