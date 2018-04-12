Living Planet: Environment stories from around the world

Exploring topics that touch our lives every day, from the food we eat to the waste from products we consume — not to mention all creatures great and small — this award-winning program tells environment stories from around the world.

As humankind's impact on the planet becomes more evident, there is a growing need for independent and impartial environmental reporting. Living Planet delves into important environmental issues, investigates green technologies and visits innovative conservation projects to keep you up-to-date on the state of the planet's environment.

Living Planet has won top awards for environmental programming, including gold and silver medals at the New York International Radio Festival, and has received a special United Nations gold award for an "outstanding radio program which best exemplifies the ideals and goals of the United Nations."

About the host

Irene Quaile produces Living Planet out of DW studios in Bonn, Germany.