Live International: Germany vs. Brazil

24' - Goretzka gets in to the game for the first time and charges down the right but Miranda beats Gomez to the cross.

20' - Gomez thinks he's in but the flag is up.

17' - Best chance so far goes to Germany. Sane slips Draxler away down the left edge of the box. The PSG man waited for Gündogan's run and picked him out but he blazed over a difficult first time effort. Nice stuff from Germany.

15' - Brazil's midfield three are a fairly defensive looking trio and they've shut down the space, particularly for Kroos, well so far. The latest turnover almost gives Jesus a chance but Coutinho is forced wide by his pass.

12' - The visitors starting to warm up here as Willian tries to whip one in from the right. But Plattenhardt, who has started well, is equal to it.

10' - First flash from Brazil as Coutinho picks it up, gets his head up and looks for the run of Jesus in behind. But the Barcelona man just overcooks it.

7' - Some nice work from Plattenhardt and Draxler sets Sane off again but he's unusually indecisive and is bundled over, fairly according to the referee.

5' - Draxler, playing further infield than he often does, finds Sane in space down the left but his cross is blocked. At the other end, Trapp's clearance is nearly charged down by Jesus.

2' - Every German player has already touched the ball - I think - but it's started at a slow tempo.

1' - And we're off. Germany get us underway.

20:44 - Jerome Boateng leads his team down the long stretch of concrete, over the running track and on to the pitch. It's the first time he's captained the side from the start and it comes in his home city.

20:40 - Former Germany skipper Philipp Lahm is on the pitch having a chat to broadcaster ZDF and the players are in the tunnel. We're almost ready to go.

20:29 - We have official confirmation of that team now.

20:22 - Brazil's official team Twitter account has deigned not to name their team but, according to pictures from various journalists, it is as follows: Alisson, Alves, Miranda, Silva, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Fernandinho; Coutinho, Willian; Gabriel Jesus.

20:15 - Almost four years since one of the darkest days in their history, Brazil take on Germany in Berlin tonight. The 7-1 humbling of the host nation at the 2014 World Cup provided plenty of tears and introspection in Brazil and plenty of schadenfreude to fans of other nations.

This is a different Brazil side and tonight's match is just a friendly but that seismic clash is bound to play a part. Jerome Boateng, one of several starting tonight who played on that day, will lead Germany out for the first time tonight in Sami Khedira's absence while goalkeepers Kevin Trapp and Bernd Leno will switch at half time. Here's the German team, with Brazil to follow shortly.