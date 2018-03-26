 Listen to ″The 77 Percent″ | The 77 Percent | DW | 27.03.2018
The 77 Percent

In this week's 77 Percent program, how ice cream is providing job opportunities for young Mozambicans graduating from Italy's university of gelato. And Michael Asante Adusei, a young entrepreneur from Ghana, is following his passion in business. Listen in for these stories and much more.

Mozambique isn’t a country you generally associate with gelato but Italian ice cream culture is about to make its sweet debut in the Maputo area. Three people have traveled from Mozambique to the north Italian city of Bologna this month for an intensive training course on how to make Italian gelato and pastries at the Carpigiani Gelato University.

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 