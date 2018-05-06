 Life in Somalia under peacekeepers and al- Shabaab threats | Africa | DW | 08.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Life in Somalia under peacekeepers and al- Shabaab threats

Despite terror threats by al-Shabab insurgents, life in Somalia is relatively calm thanks to the peacekeeping forces. Frank Yiga visited the capital and toured the countryside.

Watch video 01:24

Life in Mogadishu

After a long day's work, Somalis and foreigners like to catch up for a drink and chat at the Leaf Camp hotel in Mogadishu. The Somalian capital is busy and bustling despite the threat of attacks by the Islamist militant group al-Shabab, says Suleiman Elmem, one of the patrons. Maka al Mukarama is the busiest street in Mogadishu, with overflowing traffic jams, pedestrians crisscrossing under the scorching heat, and crowded business outlets displaying all sorts of merchandise. Life seems to be normal unlike in the past when the al-Shabaab Islamists were in control. "Three years ago, they used to control parts of Mogadishu - now they don't control anything, so their presence is insignificant," Elmem told DW.

Read more: Escape from al-Shabab: 'I was turned into a sex slave'

The al-Shabaab Islamists not only controlled Mogadishu but also large portions of the Somali countryside. Although an African Union–led military campaign has pushed them back, the insurgents remain a major security challenge in Somalia – where their ultimate goal is to establish an Islamic state.

"A journey of 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) begins with a step," says Ama Shiddo, a Mogadishu-based real estate salesman. He is convinced Somalia is headed for a bright future. "People are coming back, rebuilding their houses, universities and hospitals are opening, and business is booming more than ever in the past three years," he told DW.

people milling around street, destroyed vehicle, after explosion (picture-alliance/AA/S. Mohamed)

Bomb attacks occur often, especially in Mogadishu

Hope for the future

Young people like Ahmed Abdul, who studied civil engineering in Uganda, are increasingly returning home to be part of the reconstruction process of their country. "The Somali youth are now active and they participate in development and reconstruction," Abdul boasted. 

Further to the southwest, in the village of Ceelijaale, the Quick Impact Project initiated by the Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), is helping young people develop their capabilities and talent. And they are excited about this initiative, says officer Muhumuza, pointing out the importance of targeting young people and keeping them busy "because if you don't, that gives al-Shabab the chance to lure them in their ranks."

Boys playing soccer (DW/Frank Yiga)

For peacekeepers it's important to keep young boys busy and off the streets to prevent them from joing al-Shabaab Islamists

In the framework of the project, 25- year-old Salim Hamis joined the local soccer team in Ceelijaale and is now team captain. Soccer keeps him from being bored, and "joining bad company", the jobless young man told DW, adding that he fervently hopes to play professional football in the future, maybe abroad.

Endless conflict?

In Buufo, a remote village southwest of Mogadishu where people tend their cows, goats, chickens, and camels, 55-year-old Abdallah Bashir argues that al-Shabab is still a threat, explaining that is why people turned to the African Union (AU) for food, safety, and an education. The villagers can only go to UPDF-patrolled areas, he told DW.

Back at the AMISOM base, a group of women and children lined up for free medical treatment. Hadija is one of the patients who has come to seek medical treatment. "I have malaria, a headache, and a fever," she says. The soldiers say the turnout for free drugs to treat diarrheal diseases, malaria, respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, and diabetes is always overwhelming.

soldiers holding boxes handing food to people (DW/Frank Yiga)

AMISOM troops give out goodies to locals in times of plenty

Apart from free medical treatment, Somalis also enjoy free food handouts the soldiers share when they have plenty of provisions. Despite such increasing threats from al-Shabaab, Brigadier General Paul Lokech, commander of the Ugandan contingent in AMISOM sector 1, concludes that the people of Somalia are now enjoying relative peace and stability apart from a few isolated areas where the peacekeepers are stepping up their operations.

  • Somalia Mehr als 260 Tote nach Doppel-Anschlag in Mogadischu (Reuters/F. Omar)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    In the face of terror

    The truck was loaded with explosives and detonated at a busy junction in the heart of Mogadishu in the afternoon of September 14, 2017. The explosion of the bomb killed at least 276 people and injured hundreds more. It was the worst terror attack in the history of Somalia. Nearly three decades of civil war and terror have also robbed the population of its resilience to drought.

  • Malnourished child being fed by her mother (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Fighting starvation - a Somali reality

    Xamdi is a child of Somali nomads and has been in the nutrition ward of Mogadishu's Banadir Hospital since the beginning of August. Her mother feeds her with the peanut -based 'Plumpy’Nut' paste to avoid severe acute malnutrition. Xamdi is three years old and only weighs seven kilograms. Most kids in Germany in the same age group weigh twice as much. About 800,000 Somalis are facing starvation.

  • A child with a bandaged head and hand which hold the needle and feeding tube (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Collapsed health system - even in the capital

    This boy recovers in the bed next to Xamdi. He is fighting pneumonia, one of the all too common infections caused by chronic malnutrition and overcrowded conditions in Mogadishu's refugee camps. His hands are wrapped in paper to prevent him from pulling out his feeding tube. Banadir Hospital is the biggest public clinic in the capital, but even here the collapse of the health system is visible.

  • Children and a woman stand amongst makeshift tents held together by pieces of cloth (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Mogadishu - city of refugees

    Mogadishu is full of makeshift homes. Many nomads and countryside dwellers are determined to stay. They have fled civil war, terror, violence and hunger. The city's population has swollen to nearly 2.5 million. At least 600,000 are officially regarded as 'internally displaced people'.

  • Makeshift tents in an IDP camp (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Camp life takes a heavy toll

    The congested and unhygienic living conditions in the camps are a health hazard. Acute respiratory tract infections and diarrhea are common diseases among Mogadishu's internally displaced population. Life in the makeshift camps is a daily struggle for the next meal and the next bucket of water.

  • Two children sit back to back on a rock (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Life in waiting

    There is not much to do inside the camps but to sit and wait. Many children don't have access to education. Most makeshift camps lack playgrounds or other recreational spaces.

  • Two men walk;a motorbike-rider and a car drive through a street between ruined buildings (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    City of ruins

    There is much hardship outside the camps, too. The old part of Mogadishu is particularly pockmarked by nearly three decades of internal conflict. But there are also signs of new beginnings.

  • A group of young men take a 'selfie' in Peace Park (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Selfie time

    Early September 2017: These youngsters are having a good time in Mogadishu's Peace Park. All of them are students, all of them express faith in the new government of western-backed President Mohamed. One of them wants to become a civil aviation engineer. He says: "It is much safer here than five years ago." Five years ago al-Shabaab ruled the capital. Today the extremists send suicide bombers.

  • A poster at the entrance to Peace Park tells visitors to leave behind their weapons (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    No hand grenades

    Right at the entrance to Peace Park, visitors are reminded to leave behind Kalashnikovs, knives, hand grenades and pistols.

  • Crowds in the foreground and boats in the water at Liido beach (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    The happening place

    Liido beach draws huge crowds especially after Friday prayers. People meet to dance and play soccer. Soccer is hugely popular in Somalia. Young lovers meet to court each other. Mogadishu's Liido beach was deserted under al-Shabaab's brief rule of the capital.

  • A street with two minarets in the background (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Reconstruction in full swing

    The international community has started to invest in rebuilding Somalia's shattered state. Reconstruction is most visible in the capital. This new street was built with Turkish help. Turkey has also set up a huge military base in Mogadishu to train Somali soldiers.

  • A woman walks past a fenced villa under construction (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Walls and fences

    New villas spring up throughout town. Somalia's returning diaspora invests in Mogadishu's booming property market. So do politicians and other strongmen. Many of the new buildings are surrounded by high blast walls and concertina wire to fend off terrorists, criminals and rivals.

  • A street lined with houses as seen from above (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Green Zone

    The airport region has become the expats' hub. Like Baghdad and Kabul, Mogadishu has a green zone. The United Nations and most of the returning diplomatic missions live and work in the vast compound which has developed around Mogadishu's International Airport. It is fenced off and guarded by African Union troops.

  • The painted front of a beauty salon shows pictures of beauty products, dresses, henna adorned hands and feet (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    City of murals

    Most of Mogadishu's shopfronts sport hand-painted murals which add some much-needed color to a city slowly rising from its ruins.

  • An advert shows two women posing in matching purple robes (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Online shopping

    Modern billboards are also conquering the streets, advertising online shopping for Arab fashion or application details for private educational institutions.

  • Women and girls look into the camera (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Not for all

    The city's new attractions are out of reach for the many displaced people and the poor. Somalia's progress and stability will depend on the state's ability to win the trust of its people. Right now nearly seven million people, which is about half the country's population, depend on humanitarian aid.

  • Young men sit in the ruins of a building (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Youth bulge

    More than half of Somalia's population is under 18. The majority of citizens were born after the overthrow of Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991 — the pivotal event that caused the country to become a failed state. The capital's youth, if not engaged meaningfully, often feel disenfranchised, adding to Somalia's continued vulnerability.

    Author: Sandra Petersmann


DW recommends

Deadly car bomb hits Somalia marketplace

A car bomb has exploded inside a bustling marketplace in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. The preliminary death toll stands at 10 people but is expected to climb considerably, medical sources said. (26.11.2016)  

Escape from al-Shabab: 'I was turned into a sex slave'

Security agencies and human rights groups in Kenya are worried by the increasing number of young women and girls joining Somalia's terrorist group al-Shabab. But for those who escape, life can get even more difficult. (03.03.2018)  

Mogadishu - city of extremes

Somalia's capital is both - a city of dispair and hope. Mogadishu has been ravaged by nearly 30 years of civil war but is now at the helm of rebuilding a failed state. (16.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Life in Mogadishu  

Related content

Somalia Al-Shabab

Life in Mogadishu 08.05.2018

Symbolbild Afghanistan - Rotes Kreuz

German Red Cross nurse kidnapped in Somalia 03.05.2018

Armed men have entered the Red Cross compound in Somalia's capital Mogadishu and abducted a German nurse, officials say. The incident was quickly blamed on the extremist group Al-Shabaab which operates in the area.

Abschiebung

The 77 Percent: Escaping al-Shabab 27.02.2018

Security agencies and human rights groups in Kenya are worried by the increasing number of young women joining Somali’s terrorist group al-Shabab. In the coastal region, it’s claimed the militia is using women to gather information and spy for them — as they arouse less suspicion. In Mombasa, Diana Wanyonyi met one of the women who has since returned from Somalia.

ADVERTISEMENT
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 