 Liberia: Hostile environment puts journalists at risk | Africa | DW | 17.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Liberia: Hostile environment puts journalists at risk

A local reporter dead, a BBC correspondent fleeing the country and a six-figure lawsuit against a government-critical paper — journalists in Liberia fear an atmosphere of intimidation.

Liberia Präsidentschaftswahl (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Delay)

Press freedom in Liberia has become increasingly vulnerable, local journalists claim, following a spate of attacks on the media that have stepped up security concerns and fears of self-censorship.

The body of journalist Tyron Brown turned up in front of his house in Monrovia in the early hours of Monday, according to local media, sparking fears from mourning colleagues that they can no longer operate "fearlessly".

Emmanuel David, who worked with Brown at Super FM radio station, said the situation was scary for young journalists such as himself.

Police have not yet arrested any suspects or released details of the death. The government has said it will leave no stone unturned in bringing the killers to justice.

"We are calling on the international journalist to actually come and stand along with us in this fight to ensure this matter comes to a logical conclusion," said Tarlue Tay, another colleague of Brown. "In Liberia our code is '007' — when an issue comes around, after seven days it comes to an end. This time around, we at Super FM are not going to allow this issue to go sky free."

The Press Union of Liberia has demanded a swift investigation and autopsy.

Growing concern

Brown's death comes just weeks after BBC correspondent Jonathan Paye-Layleh fled to the US on security grounds, following a public spat with newly-elected Liberian president George Weah.

Expectations that 51-year-old Weah's government would signal a move towards a more tolerant media environment do not appear to be on track. The former football star alarmed press bosses last month by accusing Paye-Layleh of being against him, which many read as an indirect threat to the BBC stringer.

Liberia Journalisten Proteste (DW/Julius Kanuba)

A threat by the Liberian security chief to hunt down journalists questioning the previous President's integrity led to media blackouts across the country in 2013

Liberia is one of the West African countries whose governments muzzled press freedom during the Ebola outbreak in 2014. Its press is only "partly free", according to watchdog Freedom House, and the country has a troubled history with its media.

A Freedom House report in 2016 found that critical Liberian journalists faced harassment by law enforcement officials, with alleged offenses including defamation, immigration or curfew violations, and bank theft. Violence against journalists has decreased in recent years but threats and intimidation still persist.

Trouble with the law

Not all threats to free speech are physical.

A recent $1.8 million (€1.46 million) lawsuit brought against Front Page Africa, a Liberian newspaper often critical of the government, has been condemned by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). The government rejects involvement, but watchdogs worry its lack of action contributes to a climate of reprisals against journalists.

"Liberia has a troubling history of libel lawsuits where applicants ask for exorbitant damages simply to harass and intimidate journalists, resulting in their imprisonment or the closure of news outlets," Angela Quintal, CPJ Africa coordinator told the news agency afp. "The government should move swiftly to reform Liberia's libel laws to guard against their abuse in this way."

Evelyn Kpadeh Seagbeh contributed to this report.

  • George Weah playing for French side Paris Saint Germain in 1992 (picture-alliance/DPPI Media)

    George Weah: From football star to Liberian president

    A rising star in football

    Outside Liberia, George Weah is best-known as a football player. In his heyday, he was considered to be one of the best strikers in the world. Football helped Weah escape a life of hardship. The son of a mechanic, he grew up in a slum in the Liberian capital. The family sank deeper into poverty after his father's early death. Fortunately, Weah was discovered by a Liberian football team.

  • A small white house (DW/M. Edwin)

    George Weah: From football star to Liberian president

    From Cameroon to France

    George Weah was Liberia's top scorer in 1987 and played for Invincible Eleven, the country's leading team at the time. When his club played against the Cameroonian side Tonnerre Yaounde, officials noticed his talents and signed him up to play for their club. But life in Cameroon wasn't easy. Weah had to live with other players and struggled with speaking French, Cameroon's national language.

  • George Weah playing for Italy's AC Milan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Fumagalli)

    George Weah: From football star to Liberian president

    Making it big in Europe

    After six months in Cameroon, Weah joined French club AS Monaco in 1988. It was the beginning of his successful career in Europe that saw him play for the continent's top leagues and clubs. He was world football player of the year in 1995 and was chosen trice as African footballer of the year. Milan's former coach Arrgo Sacchi once said about him: "With every action he's re-inventing football."

  • George Weah in the dress of the Liberian national team, singing the national anthem at the 2002 Africa Cup in Mali (picture-alliance/empics)

    George Weah: From football star to Liberian president

    Failed dreams of a World Cup tournament

    But while George Weah made it big as a player in Europe, his dream of playing at a World Cup tournament was never fulfilled. In 2002, Liberia qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Mali. Weah was the team's technical director, but announced his resignation as a player and an official after the team was knocked out in the group stages.

  • George Weah in front of a sign with the logo of the UN children fund UNICEF

    George Weah: From football star to Liberian president

    Fighting poverty and human rights abuse

    Weah has used his success to help others who are less fortunate. In 1997, the UN's children fund UNICEF appointed him special representative for sports. Weah has donated large sums to charity. This has made him popular in his war-ravaged home country, where he maintained close contacts over the years.

  • George Weah with his wife Clar in 2009 (picture-alliance/DPPI Media)

    George Weah: From football star to Liberian president

    Family life

    George Weah is married to Clar, a US citizen with Jamaican roots. The couple has three children. His oldest son is following in his father's footsteps as a football player. Weah named a Liberian TV station that he owns after his wife. "She always supported me and motivated me to do something for my country," he told German magazine "Stern" in 2008.

  • George Weah during an election campagin rally in 2005 (Getty Images/C. Hondros)

    George Weah: From football star to Liberian president

    2005: A surprise bid for the presidency

    George Weah had to face a number of setbacks after the end of his football career. He became a politician and took a shot at the presidency at Liberia'a first democratic elections after the end of the civil war in 2005. He came in second place in a runoff after former World Bank Vice President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. Johnson-Sirleaf scored 59.4 percent of the vote, Weah got 40.6 percent.

  • George Weah casting his vote during the senatorial elections 2014 (AFP/Getty Images/Z. Dosso)

    George Weah: From football star to Liberian president

    Working in parliament

    After an unsuccessful bid to become vice president in 2011, Weah managed to win a seat in the senate, Liberia's upper house of parliament in 2014. Weah defeated his main rival, President Johnson-Sirleaf's son Robert, by a landslide, winning 78 percent of the vote. But according to media reports, Weah was rarely seen in parliament, nor did he sponsor any legislation.

  • George Weah waves at his supporters during a campagin rally in Monrovia (Getty Images/AFP/I. Sanogo)

    George Weah: From football star to Liberian president

    2017: A second attempt

    George Weah has proven to be a political fighter. In 2017 he again ran for the presidency. While his supporters have continued to cheer on their idol, Weah's decision to choose Jewel Taylor as his running mate shocked people both at home and abroad. She is the ex-wife of former Liberian president Charles Taylor, who was convicted of war crimes in 2012.

  • George Weah casting his ballot at the presidential elections in 2017 while journalists and camera men are watching (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/A. Dulleh)

    George Weah: From football star to Liberian president

    The new Liberian president

    George Weah won the first round of the elections in October 2017. A necessary runoff was postponed by Liberia's Supreme Court after another candidate complained of fraud. Weah won the runoff on December 26, 2017, with 61.5 percent of the vote. Former Vice President Joseph Bokai scored 38.5 percent of the vote. Bokai was quick to accept defeat and congratulated Weah.

    Author: Daniel Pelz


DW recommends

UN hails Liberia peacekeeping mission as a 'success'

At a ceremony to mark the end of the UN mission, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed described it as a major milestone for both Liberia and the UN. The UNMIL mission comes to an end after nearly 15 years. (22.03.2018)  

George Weah sworn in as president of Liberia

Football legend George Weah's inauguration ceremony has marked the country's first democratic transition of power since 1944. Liberians are placing their hopes on him, but he has a daunting task ahead. (22.01.2018)  

Press freedom muzzled in Ebola affected countries

West African journalists claim that their governments are trying to prevent independent reporting on the Ebola crisis. Governments on the other hand say that some journalists are breaching ethical standards. (13.10.2014)  

Liberian journalists extend media blackout

A threat by the Liberian chief of security that he will hunt down all journalists attempting to question the integrity of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's government has triggered outrage across the country. (16.05.2013)  

George Weah: From football star to Liberian president

His biography could well be turned into a movie someday. The son of a poor Liberian mechanic, he rose to become a top footballer in Europe. Now he has been elected president of Liberia. DW looks at his life in pictures. (21.01.2018)  

Related content

Emilio Gutierrez Soto

Mexican journalist detained by US says deportation would be a death sentence 10.04.2018

Journalist Emilio Gutierrez Soto escaped to the US after receiving death threats for his reporting in Mexico. He's now detained and facing deportation in what advocates call a key test of commitment to free expression.

UN Mission UNMIL

UN hails Liberia peacekeeping mission as a 'success' 22.03.2018

At a ceremony to mark the end of the UN mission, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed described it as a major milestone for both Liberia and the UN. The UNMIL mission comes to an end after nearly 15 years.

Liberias neuer Präsident George Weah

George Weah sworn in as president of Liberia 22.01.2018

Football legend George Weah's inauguration ceremony has marked the country's first democratic transition of power since 1944. Liberians are placing their hopes on him, but he has a daunting task ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 