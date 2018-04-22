Lesbos: Far-right attack on migrants leaves several injured

A dozen people were injured and 100 arrested in skirmishes after members of a far-right group attacked Afghan migrants staging a sit-in protest in Lesbos' main town of Mytilene overnight, police said on Monday.

Lesbos was a key gateway into Europe for almost a million migrants in 2015 and still suffers from severe overcrowding as the Greek government continues to grapple with solutions to the refugee influx.

What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland An old factory on the outskirts of Thebes At the premises of the old Sakiroglou textile factory, in an industrial area just outside Thebes, a new reception center for refugees and migrants with a capacity of 700 people was launched last spring. Thebes hosts mainly refugee families and unaccompanied minors who have come from the islands, primarily Lesbos. They live here in container facilities or small apartments.

What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland The school year has started On the day we visited the camp in Thebes, refugees and migrants were being registered for language and integration courses. Αpart from the UN refugee agency and the IOM, Greek NGOs such as ARSIS as well as international ones like Solidarity Now are active here. Doctors of the World provides primary health care. This refugee camp is also supported by the local government and the army.

What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland Eleonas, a refugee village in Athens After Thebes, our second stop was Eleonas in Attica, close to the center of Athens. This is the first open refugee hosting center, which began operating in 2015, when the refugee crisis reached its peak. Despite its problems, it was considered from the very beginning to be an exemplary center for Greece, unlike the first reception and accommodation centers on the Aegean islands.

What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland Emphasis on education Many of the refugees and migrants hosted in Eleona want to leave for Central and Northern Europe — mostly Germany. They are offered intensive English and German courses, as well as Greek courses for those who are considering staying in Greece or those who just want to feel a bit more integrated into Greek society.

What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland Disturbing the calm waters of Kavala The massive arrival of migrants last year at the port of Kavala rocked the quiet northern city. Many people rushed to see the newcomers. Most welcomed or simply accepted all those who fled from their homelands. This photo was taken by journalist Giorgos Karanikas.

What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland Volunteers and municipal workers at Kavala's refugee camp According to the volunteers and residents of the city, the majority of people have no problem with the refugees and migrants hosted in the former military camp, not far from the city center. Most people who work here want to help. Despina Tsolakidou and Evi Drakonti are two of them.

What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland Ioannina: An old οrphanage turns into a refugee center The former children's institution of Aghia Eleni, created shortly after the Second World War by Queen Frideriki, has been transformed into new accommodation for refugees and migrants. Mostly families are hosted here, waiting for their reunification applications to be processed. Until then, they are preparing for the cold winter.

What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland The teacher from Aleppo Every single person at the refugee camps has his or her own story, anxieties and journey through the war zones of Syria, the mountains of Turkey, or the turbulent waters of the Aegean. Amsa was a high school teacher from Aleppo. A bomb killed her daughter. She is stranded in Greece waiting for her family reunification application to be accepted. Meanwhile, she teaches Arabic to volunteers.

What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland Konitsa, the small city that never forgets Even Konitsa, at the Greek-Albanian border, offers accommodation to refugees mainly from Syria. Most of them told DW that they feel safe and welcome here. Konitsa Mayor Andreas Papaspyrou told us that the city itself has a refugee past. In the early 1920's, Greek Orthodox refugees from Asia Minor and Cappadocia found a new home here.

What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland 'We want to go to Germany' Konitsa's accommodation center hosts approximately 80 people who belong to so-called vulnerable groups. Most of them stay here temporarily, while others already have the green light to leave Greece. The Derwish family from Qamishli, Syria left their homeland in order to secure a peaceful future for their kids. They only have one destination in mind: Germany. Author: Dimitra Kyranoudi



A night of violence

Members of the far-right Patriotic Movement gathered late on Sunday evening on the central square of Mytilene, where 200 asylum-seekers were staging a protest against squalid living conditions.

Attackers threw bottles and lit flares and shouted "burn them alive" and "throw them in the sea."

Left-wing activists later arrived to defend the migrants and started fighting with the far-right supporters.

At least 10 people were hospitalized — mostly migrants — and none of the cases was serious, Greek state television said, quoting hospital officials.

Riot police moved in to disperse the crowd on Monday morning.

Police separate migrants and right-wing extremists at the island's main port

Organized or spontaenous?

"This was a well-organized action, with murderous intent, by specific extreme right, criminal and hooligan elements that have nothing to do with the island or its traditions," the governing left-wing Syriza party said in a statement.

The island's mayor Spyros Galinos said the protest was a "spontaneous reaction." He added, however: "If persons of extreme ideological beliefs took part in this reaction, it was to be expected."

"For the last three years, Lesbos has been experiencing an unprecedented situation. It's carrying a huge burden," Galinos told Greece's Skai TV. "I'm trying to convince the government that Lesbos cannot carry this burden indefinitely."

Authorities on the Greek island of Lesbos said at least 10 people were hospitalized in the clashes

What's behind the protests? The protest began after a Greek high court ruled last week that migrants arriving on the Greek islands from Turkey could travel to the mainland while their asylum applications were being processed. However, the ruling did not have retroactive effect and those migrants already there were not allowed to leave.

How many migrants are affected? Over 13,000 migrants are still in camps on five Greek islands until their asylum claims can be processed. Greece recorded 58,661 asylum applications in 2017.

How bad is overcrowding? Lesbos is home to 6,500 migrants, far more than the 3,000 places available in the island's camps.Arrivals have slowed since an EU deal with Turkey in 2016, but the island's main camp, Moria, is reportedly holding double the number of people it was intended for.

Call to action: Galinos has urged central government in Athens to reduce overcrowding at camps on Lesbos and other islands, telling ministers of migration affairs and public order that "Lesbos can't take this any longer."Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is planning to visit Lesbos shortly.

