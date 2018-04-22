 Lesbos: Far-right attack on migrants injures several | News | DW | 23.04.2018
News

Lesbos: Far-right attack on migrants injures several

Police on Lesbos cleared the main port area on Monday following a clash between far-right extremists and migrants. While no longer a key transit point for entering Europe, the Greek island suffers severe over-crowding.

Riot police trying to keep protesters away from migrants during clashes in Mytilene (picture-alliance/dpa/ZUMAPRESS)

A dozen people were injured and 100 arrested in skirmishes after members of a far-right group on Sunday night attacked Afghan migrants staging a sit-in protest in Lesbos' main town of Mytilene, police said on Monday.

Lesbos was a key gateway into Europe for almost a million refugees and migrants in 2015 and still suffers from severe overcrowding as the Greek government continues to grapple with solutions to the refugee problem.

 

  • At the premises of the old Sakiroglou cloth factory, in an industrial area just outside Thiva, a new reception center for refugees and migrants with a capacity of 700 people was launched last spring. Thiva hosts mainly refugee families and unaccompanied minors who have come from the islands, mostly Lesvos. They live here in containers or small apartments.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    An old factory on the outskirts of Thebes

    At the premises of the old Sakiroglou textile factory, in an industrial area just outside Thebes, a new reception center for refugees and migrants with a capacity of 700 people was launched last spring. Thebes hosts mainly refugee families and unaccompanied minors who have come from the islands, primarily Lesbos. They live here in container facilities or small apartments.

  • On the day we visited the camp of Thiva, the registrations of refugees and migrants in the language and integration courses was ongoing. Αpart from the UNHCR and the IOM, Greek NGOs such as ARSIS as well as international ones such as Solidarity Now are active here. Doctors of the World provide primary health care. This refugee camp is also supported by the municipality and the army.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    The school year has started

    On the day we visited the camp in Thebes, refugees and migrants were being registered for language and integration courses. Αpart from the UN refugee agency and the IOM, Greek NGOs such as ARSIS as well as international ones like Solidarity Now are active here. Doctors of the World provides primary health care. This refugee camp is also supported by the local government and the army.

  • After Thiva, out second stop was Eleonas in Attica, close to the center of Athens. This is the first open refugee hosting center, which started operating in 2015, when the refugee crisis had reached its peak. Despite the problems, it was considered from the very beginning as a exemplary center for Greece, as opposed to the first reception and accomodation centers in the Aegean islands.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Eleonas, a refugee village in Athens

    After Thebes, our second stop was Eleonas in Attica, close to the center of Athens. This is the first open refugee hosting center, which began operating in 2015, when the refugee crisis reached its peak. Despite its problems, it was considered from the very beginning to be an exemplary center for Greece, unlike the first reception and accommodation centers on the Aegean islands.

  • Many of the refugees and migrants hosted in Eleonas want to travel on to Central and Northern Europe — mostly Germany. They are offered intensive English and German courses, as well as Greek courses for those who are considering staying in Greece or those who just want to feel more integrated into Greek society.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Emphasis on education

    Many of the refugees and migrants hosted in Eleona want to leave for Central and Northern Europe — mostly Germany. They are offered intensive English and German courses, as well as Greek courses for those who are considering staying in Greece or those who just want to feel a bit more integrated into Greek society.

  • The massive arrival of migrants last year at the port of Kavala shattered the quiet city of northern Greece. Many people rushed to the port to see the newcomers. Some responded intensely, others violently. The majority of people nonetheless welcomed or simply accepted all those who fled from they homelands. The photo was taken by the journalist Giorgos Karanikas.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Disturbing the calm waters of Kavala

    The massive arrival of migrants last year at the port of Kavala rocked the quiet northern city. Many people rushed to see the newcomers. Most welcomed or simply accepted all those who fled from their homelands. This photo was taken by journalist Giorgos Karanikas.

  • According to the volunteers and residents of the city, the majority of people have no problem with the refugees and migrants hosted in a former military camp, not far from the city center. There are of course exceptions, taking into consideration that Kavala is a conservative provincial city. However the people who work here want to help. Despina Tsolakidou and Evi Drakonti are two of them.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Volunteers and municipal workers at Kavala's refugee camp

    According to the volunteers and residents of the city, the majority of people have no problem with the refugees and migrants hosted in the former military camp, not far from the city center. Most people who work here want to help. Despina Tsolakidou and Evi Drakonti are two of them.

  • The stone-made facilities of the former children's institution of Aghia Eleni, created shortly after the 2nd World War war by Queen Frideriki, has been transformed into a new accomodation structure for refugees and migrants. Mostly families are hosted here, waiting for their family reunification applications to be processed. Till then they are getting ready for the cold winter.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Ioannina: An old οrphanage turns into a refugee center

    The former children's institution of Aghia Eleni, created shortly after the Second World War by Queen Frideriki, has been transformed into new accommodation for refugees and migrants. Mostly families are hosted here, waiting for their reunification applications to be processed. Until then, they are preparing for the cold winter.

  • Every singe human at the refugee camps has his/her own story, own anxieties, own journey through the war zones of Syria, the mountains of Turkey, the turbulent waters of the Aegean. Amsa was a high school teacher from Aleppo. A bomb killed her daughter. She is stranded in Greece waiting for her family reuninification application to be accepted. Meanwhile, she teaches Arabic to volunteers.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    The teacher from Aleppo

    Every single person at the refugee camps has his or her own story, anxieties and journey through the war zones of Syria, the mountains of Turkey, or the turbulent waters of the Aegean. Amsa was a high school teacher from Aleppo. A bomb killed her daughter. She is stranded in Greece waiting for her family reunification application to be accepted. Meanwhile, she teaches Arabic to volunteers.

  • Even Konitsa, at the Greek-Albanian border, offered accomodation to refugees mainly from Syria. Most of them said to DW that they feel here safe and welcome. What is more, Konitsa's mayor Andreas Papaspyrou as well as the director of Andreas Defes told us that the city itself has a refugee past. At the early 20's Greek Orthodox refugees from Asia Minor and Cappadocia had found here a new home.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    Konitsa, the small city that never forgets

    Even Konitsa, at the Greek-Albanian border, offers accommodation to refugees mainly from Syria. Most of them told DW that they feel safe and welcome here. Konitsa Mayor Andreas Papaspyrou told us that the city itself has a refugee past. In the early 1920's, Greek Orthodox refugees from Asia Minor and Cappadocia found a new home here.

  • Konitsa's accomodation center hosts approximately 80 people who belong to so-called vulnerable groups. Most of them stay here temporarilly while some of them have already got the green light to leave Greece. The Derwish family from Kamisli in Syrien left their homeland in order to secure a peaceful future for their kids. They have one and only destination: Germany.

    What life is like for refugees on the Greek mainland

    'We want to go to Germany'

    Konitsa's accommodation center hosts approximately 80 people who belong to so-called vulnerable groups. Most of them stay here temporarily, while others already have the green light to leave Greece. The Derwish family from Qamishli, Syria left their homeland in order to secure a peaceful future for their kids. They only have one destination in mind: Germany.

    Author: Dimitra Kyranoudi


A night of violence

  • Members of the far-right Patriotic Movement gathered late on Sunday evening on the central square of Mytilene, where 200 asylum-seekers were staging a protest against squalid living conditions.

  • Members of the group threw bottles and lit flares and shouted "burn them alive" and "throw them in the sea."

  • Riot police then moved in to disperse the crowd.

  • Most of those injured were migrants and none of the cases was serious, Greek state television said, quoting hospital officials.

  • The governing left-wing Syriza party said extreme right-wing "thugs" were behind the attacks.

  • Leftwing activists later arrived to defend the migrants and started fighting with the far-right supporters.

    Police separate migrants and right-wing extremists at the island's main port (picture-alliance/dpa/ZUMAPRESS)

    Police separate migrants and right-wing extremists at the island's main port

Organized or spontaenous? 

"This was a well-organized action, with murderous intent, by specific extreme right, criminal and hooligan elements that have nothing to do with the island or its traditions," the ruling Syriza party said in a statement.

The island's mayor Spyros Galinos said the protest was a "spontaneous reaction." He added, however: "If persons of extreme ideological beliefs took part in this reaction, it was to be expected."

"For the last three years, Lesbos has been experiencing an unprecedented situation. It's carrying a huge burden," Galinos told Greece's Skai TV. "I'm trying to convince the government that Lesbos cannot carry this burden indefinitely."

Authorities on the Greek island of Lesbos said at least 10 people were hospitalized in the clashes (picture-alliance/dpa/ZUMAPRESS)

Authorities on the Greek island of Lesbos said at least 10 people were hospitalized in the clashes

Stuck in limbo

What's behind the protests? The protest began after a Greek high court ruled last week that migrants arriving on the Greek islands from Turkey could travel to the mainland while their asylum applications were being processed. The ruling did not have retroactive effect and those migrants already there were not allowed to leave.

How many migrants?

Over 13,000 migrants are still in camps on five Greek islands until their asylum claims can be processed. Greece recorded 58,661 asylum applications in 2017.

Lesbos is home to 6,500 migrants, far more than the 3,000 places available in the camps.
Watch video 04:30

Refugees living in dire conditions on Lesbos

Is overcrowding an issue?

Arivals have slowed since an EU deal with Turkey in 2016, but the island's main camp, Moria, is reportedly holding double the number of people it was intended for.

Before Sunday’s clashes, Galinos had called on the Athens government to reduce overcrowding at camps on Lesbos and other islands. "There are 10,000 asylum-seekers and our (municipality) has a population of 27,000. Our island once again has been held hostage," Galinos wrote in a letter to the Greek ministers of migration affairs and public order. "Lesbos can't take this any longer."
Watch video 02:57

Greece: Forgotten people on Lesbos

jbh (AP, AFP, Reuters)

