 Lebanon hopes to secure loans at Paris donor conference | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 06.04.2018
Business

Lebanon hopes to secure loans at Paris donor conference

Lebanon has billed the donor conference as a show of international backing for a country hosting more than 1.5 million Syrian refugees. For years, Beirut has struggled to draw investment for infrastructure projects.

Lebanon is hoping to receive pledges of soft loans of up to $7 billion (€5.7 billion) toward a capital investment program at an international donor conference in Paris.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian opened the conference by announcing Paris' pledge to the Middle East country.

"France will announce a major effort, reflecting the level of our ambitions in Lebanon, of loans worth 400 million euros at preferential rates and 150 million euros in aid," Le Drian said.

Later on Monday, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is to outline his country's medium-term investment strategy which is focusing on improving roads, power generation and public transport.

Friday's meeting is one of a series of three to secure international support for the recovery of Lebanon's economy. A gathering in Rome in February pledged more than $550 million to help reforms in the army, while a third conference scheduled for Brussels later this month will focus on helping the country's program to host Syrian refugees.
Costly water management in Lebanon

Problems galore

Lebanon is now the world's third-most indebted country. Before Syria's war started in 2011, Lebanon logged 9.1-percent growth. But from 2011 to 2017, average economic expansion was 1.7 percent and is expected to stay below 2 percent this year again.

The slip in state finances has propelled public debt to $80.4 billion, as of late January. That was almost double the debt of $40.7 billion before a donor conference was last held for Lebanon in 2007.

Donors have said they wanted to see Beirut follow through on reforms to curb levels of public debt that economists have long warned are unsustainable.

Public debt is now equivalent to a staggering 150 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) — the third-highest ratio worldwide after Japan and Greece.

Lebanon, a country of just over 6 million inhabitants, depends largely on imports and suffers from a chronic commercial deficit. The number of people living in extreme poverty rose by 66 percent between 20111 and 2015 alone, according to charity Oxfam.
Treating young victims of Syria's civil war in Lebanon

