 Lance Armstrong settles $100 million lawsuit with US government | News | DW | 19.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Lance Armstrong settles $100 million lawsuit with US government

The disgraced cyclist will pay $5 million to settle claims that he defrauded the US government when he cheated while riding under the Postal Service banner. His former teammate will pocket up to 25 percent of the amount.

Lance Armstrong speaks during a press conference

Lance Armstrong has agreed to pay $5 million (€4 million) to settle a lawsuit with US government that sought around $100 million in damages from the cyclist.

The lawsuit claimed that Armstrong, who was stripped of his record seven Tour de France victories after admitting he used performance-enhancing drugs, committed fraud against the US government when he cheated while Postal Services spent millions sponsoring his team.

The settlement on Thursday came just weeks before the start of the trial on May 7 in Washington.

"I am glad to resolve this case and move forward with my life," Armstrong said in a statement.

"While I believe that their lawsuit against me was meritless and unfair, and while I am spending a lot of money to resolve it, I have since 2013 tried to take full responsibility for my mistakes and inappropriate conduct, and make amends wherever possible," he said.

"I rode my heart out for the Postal cycling team, and was always especially proud to wear the red, white and blue eagle on my chest when competing in the Tour de France. Those memories are very real and mean a lot to me," Armstrong said.

  • 03SN_LewisSP.jpg Olympische Spiele 1988,Leichtathletik,Ben JOHNSON,CAN,(Sieger, Mi.) ,Carl LEWIS ,USA (2.Platz, re.), Linford CHRISTIE (GBR(2.v.li.)Zieleinlauf,100m Finale,QF

    Star athletes accused of doping

    Ben Johnson, Carl Lewis

    Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson (center) was stripped of his 100 meter gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics when he tested positive for stanozolol. He admitted having used steroids when he ran his 1987 world record, so that was rescinded too. His main rival, US athlete Carl Lewis (right), tested positive in1988, but successfully blamed the traces of banned stimulants on cold medication.

  • ARCHIV - Comeback nach 13 Jahren, Rückkehr aufs Parkett: Marion Jones (Archivfoto vom 14.07.2006) ist wieder da. Die einst schnellste Frau der Welt wagt in der Nordamerikanischen Frauen-Basketball-Liga WNBA einen Neuanfang. Mit dem Saisonauftakt am Samstag soll für das ehemalige Glamour-Girl der Leichtathletik nach Dopinglügen, tiefem Fall und sechsmonatiger Haftstrafe wieder allein der Sport im Vordergrund stehen. «Ich sehe es als Herausforderung an», betont Jones, die für die Mannschaft Tulsa Shock aus dem US-Bundesstaat Oklahoma spielt.EPA/ETTORE FERRARI (zu dpa-Korr: Neue Liga, neue Rolle: Basketballerin Marion Jones vom 14.05.2010) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

    Star athletes accused of doping

    Jailed for lying about doping

    US track and field world champion and Olympic gold medalist Marion Jones forfeited all prizes dating back to 2000, admitting in 2007 that she’d been doping that far back. She confessed to lying about it to a grand jury investigating performance-enhancer creations by the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative (BALCO), which supplied more than 20 top athletes, and was sentenced to six months in jail.

  • Katrin Krabbe

    Star athletes accused of doping

    Katrin Krabbe

    The German sprint star and world champion in 1991 for the 100 and 200 meter distance tested positive for clenbuterol in 1995. A comeback attempt failed.

  • Archivbild vom 08.08.1992 zeigt den Sieger Dieter Baumann jubelnd im Ziel des Finales über 5000 Meter bei den Olympischen Sommerspielen in Barcelona. Im Doping-Kontrolllabor Kreischa ist am Dienstag (28.12.1999) die B-Probe des unter Doping-Verdachts stehenden Leichtathletik-Olympiasiegers Dieter Baumann im Beisein von dessen Anwalt Michael Lehner geöffnet worden. Das gab Klaus Müller, Leiter des Analyselabors, auf dpa-Anfrage bekannt. Das Ergebnis der Untersuchungen wird noch am selben Tag an den Deutschen Leichtathletik-Verband (DLV) weiter gegeben. dpa

    Star athletes accused of doping

    Suspicious toothpaste

    Dieter Baumann, German 5000-meter Olympics champion of 1992, later tested positive for Nandrolone and was banned for two years in 1999, causing him to miss the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He argued that someone had contaminated his toothpaste. He came back in 2002, at the age of 37, to win silver over 10,000 meters at the European Championships in Munich.

  • ARCHIV - Die Griechin Ekaterini Thanou läuft ihre Ehrenrunde nach ihrem Sieg im 100-m-Rennen bei der Leichtathletik-EM in München (Archivbild vom 07.08.2002). Thanou darf bei den Olympischen Spielen in Peking nicht starten. Diese Entscheidung des Exekutivkomitees des Internationale Olympischen Komitees (IOC) gab IOC-Sprecherin Giselle Davies am Sonntag in der chinesischen Hauptstadt bekannt. Ekaterina Thanou war bereits 2004 in Athen wegen eines verpassten Doping-Tests von den Sommerspielen in ihrem Heimatland ausgeschlossen und für zwei Jahre gesperrt worden. Foto: +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

    Star athletes accused of doping

    Running away to avoid testing

    Ekaterini Thanou and her training partner Konstantinos Kenteris failed to attend a drugs test on the eve of the Athens 2004 Summer Olympics. Later that day they were hospitalized, claiming they’d had a motorcycle accident. They withdrew from the Games, and investigators ruled the accident had been staged and they were criminally charged with making false statements to authorities.

  • ARCHIV - Der US-amerikanische Radprofi Lance Armstrong fährt während der 15. Etappe der Tour de France (Archivfoto vom 19.07.2009). Lance Armstrong, dem jetzt auch Schadenersatzklagen drohen, kämpft um seine Reputation. Auf Vorschlag seines Anwalts Herman könnte sich Armstron an einen Lügendetektor anschließen lassen. Foto: EPA/Christophe Karaba/dpa ( zu dpa «Armstrong an den Lügendetektor? - «Sunday Times» will Million» vom 14.10.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ pixel

    Star athletes accused of doping

    Professional cycling's most notorious

    The most high-profile case in professional cycling: The US Anti-Doping Agency in 2012 found Lance Armstrong guilty of using performance enhancing drugs, stripped the seven-time Tour de France winner of his titles and banned him for life. In January 2013, Armstrong told US television personality, Oprah Winfrey, how he lied without detection for years between 1998 and 2004.

  • Fußball Duelle Deutschland Argentinien Diego Maradona

    Star athletes accused of doping

    The risk of drug abuse

    Argentine football legend Diego Maradona tested positive for Ephedrine at the soccer World Cup in the US in 1994 and was excluded from the tournament. Three years earlier he had been found to have taken cocaine.

  • [38325180] Claudia Pechstein Third placed Claudia Pechstein of Germany competes during the women's 3000 meter race, during the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships 2013 in Adler-Arena in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, March 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel)

    Star athletes accused of doping

    Still claiming innocence

    Claudia Pechstein is the most successful Olympic speed skater, ever. In 2009, she was accused of blood doping and banned from all competitions for two years. She claimed an inherited condition was the reason for irregular levels of reticulocytes but failed to win a long legal battle. She returned to competition in 2011, winning bronze in the 5000 meter event at that year’s World Championships.

  • Swetlana Kriweljowa Bildnummer: 00633310 Datum: 10.08.2002 Copyright: imago/Chai v.d. Laage

    Star athletes accused of doping

    Russian athletes notorious for doping

    Russia’s Svetlana Krivelyova won shot put gold at the 1992 Olympics and the World Championship in 2003. At the 2004 World Indoor Championships she was awarded gold after the winner was stripped of her title for failing a drugs test. In Athens, 2004, she won bronze only after the winner was disqualified for doping. A re-test then found drugs in Krivelyova’s, and the medal was rescinded.

  • Der Südafrikaner Gert Thys signalisiert mit weißen Handschuhen dem Publikum: Ich bin die Nummer eins. Er gewinnt am 14.2.1999 den internationalen Marathonlauf von Tokio nach 2:06:33 h. Es ist die zweitschnellste Zeit, die je bei einem Marathonlauf gestoppt wurde. Gert Thys verpaßt die Weltbestmarke lediglich um 28 Sekunden.

    Star athletes accused of doping

    Gert Thys won his case

    South African long-distance runner Gert Thys entered World Championships and Olympic Games. He won the 2006 Seoul International Marathon but was disqualified after testing positive for the steroid Norandrosterone. Thys contested the ban, pointing to laboratory errors: the same technician had analyzed both his samples, a breach of testing rules. In 2012 he was exonerated.

  • Asafa Powell

    Star athletes accused of doping

    Most recent scandal

    Jamaican former 100-meter world record holder Asafa Powell, his teammate, three-time Olympic medalist Sherone Simpson, US American sprinters Tyson Gay and Veronica Campbell-Brown all failed doping tests this summer. Powell was one of the world’s most-tested athletes in the run-up to the London 2012 Summer Olympics. He is exploring legal options.

    Author: Rina Goldenberg


'No one is above the law'

The lawsuit was originally filed in 2010 by Armstrong's former Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis, who is eligible for up to 25 percent of the settlement.

The US government became a party in 2013 after Armstrong's televised confession to using steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs and methods.

"No one is above the law," Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department's Civil Division Chad Readler said in a statement.

"A competitor who intentionally uses illegal performing-enhancing drugs (PEDs) not only deceives fellow competitors and fans, but also sponsors, who help make sporting competitions possible. This settlement demonstrates that those who cheat the government will be held accountable."

Fall from grace

Armstrong recovered from cancer to win cycling's most prestigious race, the Tour de France, a record seven consecutive times between 1999 and 2005.

His battle with cancer and his sporting achievements turned Armstrong into an international celebrity and brought global attention to his Lance Armstrong Foundation cancer charity.

The foundation removed Armstrong from its board and renamed itself Livestrong after the cyclist's shocking confession.

Once Armstrong's cheating was uncovered, Landis, himself a former doping cheat who was stripped of his 2006 Tour de France title, sued Armstrong for cheating Postal Services that spent millions sponsoring his team.

Armstrong had claimed he didn't owe the Postal Service anything because the agency made far more off the sponsorship than it paid.

ap/rc (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Thomas Hicks

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Thomas Hicks

    In the first known doping incident, coaches pumped a dangerous mix of strychnine and pure egg whites into Thomas Hicks before his marathon at the 1904 St. Louis Olympics. In the absence of guidelines at the time, he was declared the winner of the race - even after collapsing at the finishing line and hallucinating for hours. The boost may nearly have cost Hicks his life.

  • Diego Maradona

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Diego Maradona

    Argentine soccer ace Diego Maradona has battled with substance abuse on two separate fronts: During the 1980s, he developed a serious cocaine habit that would follow him throughout his life and lead to some serious health scares, but he also tested positively for ephedrine in 1994, provoking a FIFA ban and the end of his prolific career as a midfielder.

  • Heidi/Andreas Krieger

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Andreas/Heidi Krieger

    Born as Heidi, Krieger was a female shot putter for East Germany at the height of the Cold War. Communist officials fed Krieger with staggering amounts of steroids, altering her appearance. Krieger began to publicly identify as transgender and later opted to have gender reassignment surgery, becoming Andreas.

  • Ben Johnson

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Ben Johnson

    A successful Canadian sprinter with a stellar track record, Johnson's doping scandal overshadowed much of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. When blood samples tested positive for stanozolol, he was disqualified three days after winning the gold medal in the 100-meter sprint. Though Johnson admitted to doping, he maintained that he had never taken stanolozol - implying that he might have been set up.

  • Marion Jones

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Marion Jones

    Marion Jones was sentenced to six months in prison in 2008 after lying to US federal investigators about her part in the Bay Area Laboratory Co-Operative (BALCO) doping scandal. Jones, the most prominent athlete linked to the scandal, had denied all allegations against her but later tested positive for tetrahydrogestrinone supplied by BALCO, leading to the end of her career.

  • Alex Rodriguez

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Alex Rodriguez

    Alex Rodriguez is one of the most successful baseball players of all time, producing numbers rarely seen since the days of fellow Yankees Joe DiMaggio in the 1940s and Babe Ruth in the '20s. Rodriguez was suspended for the 2014 season after admitting to steroid abuse. He has made a comeback and hopes to redeem himself by completing 700 home runs before he retires from the sport. He has 678.

  • Jan Ullrich

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Jan Ullrich

    Ullrich was German cycling's poster child. He won the 1997 Tour de France and two medals at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and continued to compete internationally for several years before doping allegations first arose in 2006. He managed to dodge these until 2012, when a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling found that he had used steroids for many years.

  • Lance Armstrong

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Lance Armstrong

    A number of investigations between 2010 and 2012 led to Lance Armstrong's monumental downfall in January 2013. Although allegations had been levelled at him repeatedly, Armstrong managed to hide his steroid abuse for years. Having conquered testicular cancer, Armstrong was once a national hero who even hinted at a future career in politics in his native Texas. That's now history.

    Author: Sertan Sanderson


DW recommends

Lance Armstrong faces $100m lawsuit filed by US government

The disgraced cyclist has paid out more than $10 million in damages after admitting to doping in 2013. Now a federal judge has cleared the way for the US government to pursue a $100 million lawsuit against Armstrong. (14.02.2017)  

Independent report into doping damns cycling chiefs, targets Armstrong

An independent report has heavily criticized the International Cycling Union (UCI) for its handling of the Lance Armstrong doping scandal. The 227-page report also said doping remains an ongoing problem in the sport. (09.03.2015)  

US sues Lance Armstrong for fraud

The US Department of Justice has filed a suit against Lance Armstrong for lying about a doping scheme which helped him win seven Tour de France titles. The fallen cyclist could owe over $150 million (115 million euros). (24.04.2013)  

Lance Armstrong confesses to doping

Disgraced cyclist, Lance Armstrong, has publicly admitted to using performance enhancing drugs for the first time. He made the confession in a highly-anticipated TV interview with US talkshow host Oprah Winfrey. (18.01.2013)  

Lance's legacy: No Tour de France winners 1999-2005

The 1999-2005 Tours de France will remain winnerless after Lance Armstrong's disqualification. With cycling on the brakes after the doping fallout, next year's Road World Championships have an odd mascot: Pinocchio. (26.10.2012)  

Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

German broadcaster ARD and Britain's Sunday Times report that one-third of the medals in recent track-and-field competitions have gone to athletes who doped to get ahead. If it's true, the jocks are in storied company. (02.08.2015)  

Star athletes accused of doping

A look at some of the most famous athletes whose careers were marred by doping allegations over the last three decades. (10.08.2013)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Related content

Paris-Roubaix: Goolaerts schwer gestürzt

Michael Goolaerts' death raises question as to why so many cyclists suffer heart attacks 10.04.2018

Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts, who died of cardiac arrest during the Paris-Roubaix race, was just the latest rider to die of a heart attack. This raises the question as to why this happens to so many young riders.

England London Bradley Wiggins Rekordversuch Bahnradfahren

British parliamentary doping report slams Wiggins, Sky 05.03.2018

A British parliamentary report has sharply criticized Team Sky and Bradley Wiggins for using permitted medication to enhance his performance at the 2012 Tour de France. Sky and Wiggins have rejected the criticism.

Hein Verbruggen

Former cycling head Hein Verbruggen dies at 75 14.06.2017

Hein Verbruggen, the former head of the International Cycling Union, has died. He was in charge of the UCI during the reign of disgraced doping offender Lance Armstrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 