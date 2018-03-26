 Kosovo: Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic condemns arrest of Marko Djuric | News | DW | 27.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Kosovo: Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic condemns arrest of Marko Djuric

A senior Serbian politician ignored an entry ban for Kosovo and was dramatically arrested. The issue has sparked tensions between the countries as they attempt to normalize their relations.

Kosovo police escort Marko Djuric a Serb official to a police station in Kosovo capital Pristina after he was arrested in northern Kosovo town of Mitrovica, Monday, March 26,

Kosovo police escort Marko Djuric to a police station in Pristina

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic condemned Kosovo as a "terrorist" and "bandit" state on Monday after it arrested a hardline Serbian government official.

The dramatic arrest of Marko Djuric, Belgrade's chief negotiator for Kosovo, has ratcheted up tensions between the two countries as they attempt to make peace.

Pristina had banned Djuric from entering the country over nationalist remarks regarded as inflammatory. However Djuric ignored the ban and traveled to the volatile town of Mitrovica for a round table conference on normalizing relations between the countries.

Read more: EU expansion: Juncker stresses real progress on western Balkans trip

Kosovo Proteste in Mitrovica (Getty Images/AFP/Stringer)

Heavily-armed police fought through ethnic Serb protesters to reach Djuric

Dramatic arrest

Shortly after the start of the roundtable began, heavily-armed police stormed the venue, arresting Djuric and dispersing protesters with tear gas.

He was handcuffed and driven to Pristina in the back of an armored police van to be booed by ethnic Albanian onlookers before being expelled from the country.
Watch video 05:01

Kosovo: Independent and divided

'Criminal act'

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic slammed the use of force, saying Djuric's arrest amounted to an abduction, a "brutal provocation and the worst criminal act," in a strongly-worded address on live TV.

"They beat him ... dragged him on the streets of Pristina under boos to complete the humiliation," he said.

"All those who have participated in this abduction will be held accountable before Serbian state bodies," he said. But he stopped short of withdrawing from EU talks.

"We will do everything we can to preserve peace but we will not allow anyone to jeopardize the security of our citizens."

Kosovo split apart from Serbia in the late 1990s after NATO bombings ended an attempt to quash an uprising by ethnic Albanians against repressive Serbian rule. It formally declared independence in 2008.

The European Union has demanded they normalize relations before Serbia can enter the bloc.

Read more: Clocks in Europe are running late because of the Kosovo conflict

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre 17.06.1999 Bela Crkve Kosovo

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Traces of war

    In the late 1990s, the conflict in Kosovo was escalating as tens of thousands of people fled the region. After all efforts at pacifying the region failed, NATO began carrying out air raids on military bases and strategic targets in Serbia on March 24, 1999. Eleven weeks later, Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic finally gave in.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre Rugova und Milosevic

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Peaceful resistance fails

    In the mid 1980s, protests began in Kosovo against government attempts to curtail the rights of the Albanian majority. The reprisals worsened in the 1990s. Ibrahim Rugova, leader of the political movement in Kosovo since 1989, tried to make Milosevic change course using peaceful resistance - without success.

  • Beisetzung UCK-Kämpfer

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Armed guerilla warfare

    An armed resistance formed in Kosovo. The self-appointed liberation army UCK started a brutal guerrilla war and carried out violent attacks against Serbs and Albanians whom they saw as collaborators. Serbia reacted with retaliatory measures: Houses were torched and shops plundered, as hundreds of thousands fled the region.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre 01.04.1999 Flüchtlinge

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Systematic expulsion

    As time passed, the war became ever more brutal. Serbian forces increasingly attacked civilians with the aim of breaking the UCK's resistance and its support among the population. Many people looked for refuge in the forests. Trains and trucks transport thousands of people to the borders - without passports or other documents which could prove that their home had been in Kosovo.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre 20.02.1999 Rambouillet

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Last attempt at negotiation

    Under the auspices of the US, France, the UK, Russia and Germany, the conflicting parties attended a conference in Rambouillet, France in February 1999 with the aim of working out a limited settlement guaranteeing Kosovo's autonomy. Representatives of Kosovo accepted the conditions of the deal, but their Serbian counterparts were not willing to make any concessions. The negotiations failed.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 USS Theodore Roosevelt

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    'Humanitarian intervention'

    On March 24, 1999, NATO began bombarding military and strategic targets in Serbia and Kosovo in order to stop the violence against Albanians. Germany joined the military action, known as Operation Allied Force. It was NATO's first war in its 50-year history - and that without the official backing of the UN Security Council. Russia sharply condemned the intervention.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre Brücke Varvarin

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Infrastructure destroyed

    Next to military installations, NATO also attacked transportation networks such as railroad tracks and bridges. During the following 79 days and nights, the alliance carried out more than 37,000 operations with 20,000 rockets and bombs striking Serbian territory and killing countless civilians - what NATO referred to as "collateral damage."

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre Belgrad

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Poison clouds over Pancevo

    Industrial sites were also among the targets. NATO bombs hit chemical plants and a fertilizer factory in the town of Pancevo near the capital, Belgrade. Huge amounts of toxic substances made their way into rivers, soil and the air, with grave health consequences for the local population. Serbia accused NATO of having used depleted uranium ammunition, as well as cluster and fragmentation bombs.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre Staatsfernsehen Belgrad

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    War against war propaganda

    In order to deprive Slobodan Milosevic of his most important propaganda tool, NATO decided to attack Serbia's public television station in Belgrade. The Serbian government, although told of the attack in advance, withheld the information from the public. Sixteen people lost their lives in the bombing.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre Flüchtlinge Grenze Albanien

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Off target

    In Kosovo, NATO bombs inadvertently hit a group of Albanian refugees, killing an estimated 80 people. More "collateral damage" occurred when NATO bombed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, killing four people. The incident led to a severe diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Washington.

  • Bildergalerie Kosovo Krieg 15 Jahre Klinik

    1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

    Horrific outcome

    In early June, communications out of Belgrade showed that Milosevic was finally willing to make concessions. NATO brought an end to its raids on June 19. During the air strikes, thousands of people were killed, 860,000 refugees were displaced and Serbia's economy and infrastructure were largely destroyed. Kosovo was placed under the administration of the United Nations.

    Author: Sonila Sand / ad


EU calls for peace

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Twitter: "I deplore what happened today in Kosovo. Need calm & preserve dialogue."

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said Djuric had entered the country illegally and police responded appropriately. He called for calm and said the normalization process would continue.

Thaci said the incident "should not interfere with ... the dialogue between the two countries, the efforts for normalization, good neighborly relations and reconciliation between Kosovo and Serbia."

Kosovo has a population of 1.8 million people including 120,000 ethnic Serbs. The northern city of Mitrovica has been a hotspot for conflict with more than 50,000 ethnic Serbs living there and holding political allegiance to Serbia.

aw/kms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

EU expansion: Juncker stresses real progress on western Balkans trip

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is visiting six western Balkans states hoping to join the EU. He has told DW that the key to accession progress is focusing on substance over speed. (28.02.2018)  

Clocks in Europe are running late because of the Kosovo conflict

For weeks, digital clocks in Europe have been lagging behind. The unexpected source of the problem: Kosovo and Serbia, whose power grid operators can't find common ground. (07.03.2018)  

Sigmar Gabriel tells Serbia it must accept Kosovo's independence to join EU

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has voiced his support for Serbia's membership in the European Union, but not before it accepts Kosovo's independence. Five EU member states have also yet to recognize Kosovo. (15.02.2018)  

1999: NATO intervention against Serbia

The bombing of Serbia by NATO forces in 1999 brought an end to the attacks of Serbian troops against the Albanians in Kosovo. However, the war lacked a UN mandate and remains a controversial subject. (24.03.2014)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kosovo: Independent and divided  

Related content

Kosovo Mitrovica trauert um Ivanovic

Kosovo: Speculation rife after Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic's murder 17.01.2018

Leaders in Pristina and Belgrade are trading blame over who killed prominent Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic. His murder has raised concern about the outcome of ongoing efforts to normalize Kosovo-Serbia relations.

Westbalkan-Konferenz in Berlin

Opinion: Western Balkans joining EU would be wrong move for wrong reasons 25.02.2018

The European Commission president should be cautious on his western Balkans tour to discuss the prospects of six states joining the EU. Expanding the bloc too quickly would be a mistake, says DW's Zoran Arbutina.

Belgien - EU-Gipfel in Brüssel - Juncker

EU eyes enlargement as Jean-Claude Juncker tours Balkans 25.02.2018

Jean-Claude Juncker is set to visit six western Balkans states hoping to join the EU. With a possible accession date named, the trip is aimed at encouraging progress towards Brussels' mandated reforms.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 