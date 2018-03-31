Kosovo PM Ramush Haradinaj orders probe into Turkey extraditions

Kosovo will investigate the extradition of six alleged followers of Fethullah Gulen's Islamic movement. The operation could have ramifications for the country as Kosovo seeks to strengthen ties with the European Union.
Kosovo's Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj on Saturday ordered a probe into the arrest and deportation of six Turkish nationals from Kosovo in an operation he says was ordered without his knowledge.
Ankara alleged the six men were members of US-based Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's Islamic movement.
The group included five teachers from a Gulen school and a doctor, who were extradited to Turkey on Thursday in an operation executed by Kosovo's Interior Ministry and spy service, along with Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT).
Following an emergency meeting with national security staff, Haradinaj reiterated that he was not informed of the operation, which has led him to dismiss Interior Minister Flamur Sefaj and Intelligence Chief Driton Gashi .
"They were obliged to inform me [of the expulsion]. They did not. They did not have enough trust to share the case with me, so I no longer trust them. They have lost my confidence," he said.
Haradinaj said he had ordered each of the institutions involved to "fully engage in clarifying institutional responsibilities, possible constitutional and legal violations and immediately undertake comprehensive, detailed investigations."
Turkey blames Gulen for a failed 2016 coup in Turkey, a claim his movement has denied.
Damage to EU hopes
Turkish state news agency Anadolu described the men as senior individuals in the Gulen movement.
The Istanbul prosecutor is investigating the men who, according to Anadolu, were organizing the movement of Gulenists from Turkey to the United States and countries in Europe.
Turkey has branded the Gulen movement a terrorist organization, whose aim is to topple the government, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Florian Bieber, a Balkans expert at the University of Graz in Austria, told news agency Reuters the incident could be detrimental to Kosovo, a country that is trying to build closer ties with the European Union.
"It certainly will hurt Kosovo, both for throwing doubt on the rule of law and political authority and for cooperation with a regime that is authoritarian and increasingly antagonistic with the EU," Bieber told Reuters.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) criticized the Kosovo authorities over the arrests.
"In addition to the questionable arrests, the men were sent to a country where they face a serious risk of torture," HRW said in a statement.
law/ng (AFP, Reuters)
