Korea summit 'is a great opportunity'

For years, North and South Korea haven't been on speaking terms. And ties between the two sides deteriorated to a point of total breakdown due to the North's repeated nuclear and missile tests. After Donald Trump took office as US president, risks of a military conflagration spiked.

With his willingness to engage in dialogue, South Korean President Moon Jae-in paved the way for an inter-Korean summit and eventually for a planned meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump.

In an interview with DW, diplomat Keum Chang Rok spoke about South Korean expectations and lessons from the German reunification process.

DW: Given that for years there wasn't any progress in terms of resolving the Korean conflict, how do you explain this sudden willingness for dialogue from all parties involved?

Keum Chang Rok: The participation of North Korea in the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang and the mutual deployment of special envoys gave an opportunity to ease the ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and to agree on holding an inter-Korean summit.

Keum Chang Rok: 'We expect the inter-Korean summit to improve relations not only between the two Koreas but also between the US and North Korea and neighboring countries'

There are some doubts as to whether the drastic change in North Korea's attitude is merely to save time for advancing its nuclear program. However, we should not judge Pyongyang's changed attitude from a specific point of view, but adapt to all conceivable situations and opportunities and prepare ourselves thoroughly.

One can say the "Berlin Initiative," which President Moon announced during his visit to Germany last July, could also have given an impulse for dialogue. As part of this initiative, the South Korean government sets out a coherent North Korea policy and seeks positive responses from Pyongyang. Since the North was apparently in agreement with South Korea's political stance, it responded positively to the offer of inter-Korean talks.

Since the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, a mutual understanding has developed that a peaceful resolution of the conflict on the Korean Peninsula has to be achieved through dialogue.

It would be a historic success not only for Korea, but also for world peace, if the current inter-Korean summit and the US-North Korea summit would lead to denuclearization, lasting peace-building and the improvement of inter-Korean and US-North Korea relations.

What are South Korea's expectations from the inter-Korean summit and the US-North Korea talks?

The inter-Korean summit is taking place in the border town of Panmunjom, within the demilitarized zone, a place symbolizing the division and military confrontation on the Korean Peninsula. Given that inter-Korean relations have long been plagued by mutual distrust, it will be important for President Moon and North Korea's ruler Kim to build trust through open and honest discussions.

Watch video 02:06 Share Koreas prepare for summit Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2wknr North and South Korea prepare for historic summit

We have a great opportunity — to achieve denuclearization, a peace agreement and a path to shared prosperity for both Koreas. At the summits, we have to find a practical solution regarding denuclearization. Our government will do its utmost to ensure that the two summits are successful, and that North Korea makes the strategic decision to initiate appropriate denuclearization measures.

We expect the inter-Korean summit to improve relations not only between the two Koreas but also between the US and North Korea and neighboring countries. It will certainly be a groundbreaking result for world peace if denuclearization in North Korea and normalization of the US-North Korean relationship are achieved. On these issues, we are in close contact with US officials on different levels.

President Moon is hoping for confidence-building measures, no matter how small. What could these be?

President Moon firmly believes that war should never break out again on the Korean Peninsula. He has stated that the Republic of Korea does not wish for a collapse of North Korea, and that reunification should not be unilateral or artificial.

Read more:

South Korea's border residents pin hopes on upcoming summit

North and South Korea: how different are they?

The harsh international sanctions against the North, which are still in force, currently limit economic cooperation between South and North Korea. Nevertheless, we want to implement the "Initiative for the New Economic Community" that will bring prosperity to the entire Korean Peninsula. We must try to create the right conditions, as an economic approach will be needed to ensure peace. But serious discussions about economic cooperation will only be possible if there is substantial progress in solving the nuclear issue.

We will also try to consistently promote exchange and cooperation on a non-political level, regardless of the political situation. Today, about 58,000 people, who lost their homes due to the Korean War and the division, and who were separated from their families, still live in South Korea. For humanitarian reasons, separated families must be allowed to meet and reunite. Inter-Korean exchange in sports, as demonstrated by the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, can also be a good measure.

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga January 2, 2017: Missile test imminent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s address that his country was in the "final stages" of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). US President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration was set for January 20, said on Twitter: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won't happen!"

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga July 4, 2017: North Korea's 'gift packages' North Korea tested its first ICBM — the Hwasong-14 — on US Independence Day. Kim reportedly told his scientists that "the US would be displeased" by the launch. This, he said, was because "it was given a 'package of gifts' ... on its 'Independence Day.'" Trump wrote on Twitter in response: "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga July 28, 2017: US mainland threatened Pyongyang tested its second Hwasong-14 weeks later. Experts estimated the new rocket could reach the US mainland. Trump lashed out at North Korean ally China, writing in a Tweet: "I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk."

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga August 8, 2017: 'Fire and fury' Trump appeared to threaten swift military action against Pyongyang when he told reporters: "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." North Korea responded by threatening to fire a medium-range ballistic missile into the waters around Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean. It did not follow through.

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga August 29, 2017: Japan rocket test Pyongyang sparked international outcry when it test-launched a mid-range ballistic missile — the Hwasong-12 — over Japan. The UN Security Council unanimously condemned the test. Trump said in a White House statement: "Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table."

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga September 3, 2017: Hydrogen bomb test North Korea announced it had successfully tested its sixth nuclear weapon. Pyongyang said it was a powerful type of nuclear weapon called a hydrogen bomb and that it could be placed on top of a ballistic missile. Trump wrote on Twitter: "The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea."

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga September 19, 2017: Threat to 'Rocket Man' In his first speech at the United Nations, Trump called North Korea a "rogue state" and said Washington "will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea" if Pyongyang failed to stop its nuclear weapons program. Referring to Kim, he added: "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime." Kim called Trump a "mentally-deranged US dotard" two days later.

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga November 29, 2017: Third ICBM test North Korea test-fired its third ICBM of 2017. Pyongyang claimed it was a new missile, the Hwasong-15, which was superior to the Hwasong-14 and could hit any target on the US mainland. The US urged allies, including Germany, to break diplomatic ties with North Korea. Berlin ignored the call. Trump also called Kim a "sick puppy."

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga January 3, 2018: Who's got the bigger button? Kim said in his 2018 New Year's address that the North had completed its nuclear weapons program and that a "nuclear button" was on his desk at all times. Trump wrote two days later on Twitter: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga February 10, 2018: Tensions thawing? South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, at the presidential house in the South Korean capital. She handed a letter to Moon inviting him to meet the North Korean leader in Pyongyang. Tensions appeared to be thawing. Seoul and Pyongyang had already agreed to send a unified hockey team to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga March 6, 2018: Momentum builds South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong led a delegation on March 5 to Pyongyang to discuss the potential for peace talks. The next day, Chung said both sides had agreed to hold a joint summit in April and set up a telephone hotline between the two capitals. He also said Pyongyang would agree to stop its nuclear weapons and missile tests if the US agreed to hold talks with the North.

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga March 9, 2018: Trump agrees Chung flew on to Washington, D.C. to speak with Trump. After the meeting, Chung told reporters the US president had agreed to meet Kim by May. Trump later wrote on Twitter: "no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!" Foreign leaders welcomed the historic breakthrough.

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga April 19, 2018: South Korea says North Korea wants end to hostile relations A week before the scheduled meeting at the border between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Moon said North Korea wanted "an end to the hostile relations" and had expressed a commitment to "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula. The next day, a telephone hotline was opened for the first time so Moon and Kim could communicate directly.

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga April 21, 2018: Kim Jong Un announces end to missile tests Kim announced North Korea would stop nuclear and missile tests. Kim said: "We no longer need any nuclear test or test launches of intermediate and intercontinental range ballistic missiles, and because of this the northern nuclear test site has finished its mission." However, no mention was made of its stored nuclear materials and equipment.

North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga April 23, 2018: South Korea turns off border propaganda broadcasts South Korea switched off the sound of propaganda broadcasts at the border and greeted Kim's decision to suspend missile tests as "a significant decision towards total denuclearization of the Korean peninsula." A working-group set the schedule for the third-ever summit between the two countries: a welcome ceremony, a formal meeting and a banquet dinner at the Korean border village of Panmunjom. Author: Alexander Pearson



Reconciliation through confidence-building measures is reminiscent of former West German Chancellor Willy Brandt's "Ostpolitik." Do you think a "change through rapprochement" is possible in North Korea?

Despite the different historical and political backgrounds between Germany and Korea, Willy Brandt’s "New Ostpolitik," based on the slogan "Change through rapprochement," is significant for our North Korean policy. However, the Germans in the former East and West could write letters to each other or to a certain extent even visit each other, which is not at all possible with us. Therefore, it is essential that both Koreas build mutual trust through the "policy of small steps," and create an atmosphere of reconciliation.

Kim Jong Un has expressed his will to denuclearize on various occasions recently, and unlike before, he seems to have softened his stance on the issue. Therefore, would it be worthwhile for Korea and the international community to press for reconciliation?

We hope that Germany — because of its history of painful division and peaceful reunification — will share its valuable experiences with us and encourage us to pursue policies that promote trust and confidence.

Through his surprise visit to Beijing, Kim appeased China while securing its support for the upcoming negotiations. Do you think a re-run of the six-party talks is the right format for further negotiations?

On many occasions, including the recent Pyongyang-Beijing Summit, China has played an active and constructive role in bringing North Korea back to the negotiating table regarding denuclearization, and also contributed toward making the inter-Korean as well as the US-North Korea summits possible.

Currently, our government is also focusing its diplomatic efforts on making both summits a success. Progress during these meetings could open up various dialogue channels.

Keum Chang Rok has been serving as consul general and head of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Germany's Bonn city since February 2016.

The interview was conducted by Alexander Freund.