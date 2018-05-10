 Keukenhof, Lisse | DW Travel | DW | 14.05.2018
Travel

Keukenhof, Lisse

For a few weeks in spring, when the tulips are in bloom, the Keukenhof (Kitchen Garden) near the village of Lisse in the Netherlands becomes a veritable tourist magnet.

It is the largest flower garden in the world. In April and May more than seven million tulips, daffodils and hyacinths brightly color the 32 hectares (79 acres) of the Keukenhof. Some 100 gardeners contribute flower bulbs, which are arranged and planted to create new flower designs based on a different motto every year.

Initially the Keukenhof was a simple kitchen garden for the castle of the same name. In 1857 it was turned into an English landscape garden and then a hundred years later in 1950 it redesigned to present a flower exhibit where growers from all over the Netherlands could show off their hybrids.

These days the colorful spectacle attracts some 800,000 visitors every year.

