 Kenyan world champion athlete Asbel Kiprop tipped off about doping test | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.05.2018
Sports

Kenyan world champion athlete Asbel Kiprop tipped off about doping test

A drug testing officer says he gave three-time 1500-meter world champion Asbel Kiprop advance warning of a doping test. The Kenyan runner, 28, tested postive for endurance-enhancing drug EPO in November 2017.

Schweiz Asbel Kiprop (picture-alliance/CITYPRESS 24/Tham)

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Friday that Kiprop had returned a positive test. They described the officer's actions as "extremely disappointing" and said the International Association of Athletics Federation's (IAAF) disciplinary tribunal will determine whether the tip-off rendered the test invalid.

If that proves to be the case, the 1500m Olympic champion from 2008 could escape sanction for the banned substance found in his urine sample from an out-of-competition test last year.

Read more: Olympic gold medallist Sumgong test positive for banned substance

Kenyan athletics boss alleged to have taken doping bribes

Kiprop has denied doping and says he paid the testers via electronic transfer and saw no issue with that decision.

"At that time I did not see the money as an inducement or bribe," he said. "I gave it in good faith thinking they may have some need known to them."

The Kenyan, also a police officer, claims "it is not beyond my suspicion that my sample turned positive because I might have remitted less money than I was expected to remit."

1500 Meter Finale Weltmeisterschaften Leichtathletik 2011 (dapd)

Kiprop won the 2011 World Athletics Championship

The AIU denies these allegations and that any financial reward was offered.

"The purpose of the meetings was to notify him of the positive test and give him the opportunity to admit any offence promptly or to provide information about doping in athletics that could amount to "substantial assistance".

"This is standard practice for the AIU when serious doping substances have been detected in any sample. Any suggestion that there was anything improper about this conversation is categorically untrue."

The IAAF insisted that, despite the rural areas where they train proving difficult to manage, Kenyan athletes get no advance notice for doping tests, including the collection of urine samples, that don't have to reach labs so quickly.

Kiprop won Olympic in Beijing in 2008 but was upgraded to gold when Bahrain's Rashid Ramzi failed a drugs test. He added world titles in 2011, 2013 and 2015 and has run the fifth fastest 1500m of all time.

  • Thomas Hicks

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Thomas Hicks

    In the first known doping incident, coaches pumped a dangerous mix of strychnine and pure egg whites into Thomas Hicks before his marathon at the 1904 St. Louis Olympics. In the absence of guidelines at the time, he was declared the winner of the race - even after collapsing at the finishing line and hallucinating for hours. The boost may nearly have cost Hicks his life.

  • Diego Maradona

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Diego Maradona

    Argentine soccer ace Diego Maradona has battled with substance abuse on two separate fronts: During the 1980s, he developed a serious cocaine habit that would follow him throughout his life and lead to some serious health scares, but he also tested positively for ephedrine in 1994, provoking a FIFA ban and the end of his prolific career as a midfielder.

  • Heidi/Andreas Krieger

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Andreas/Heidi Krieger

    Born as Heidi, Krieger was a female shot putter for East Germany at the height of the Cold War. Communist officials fed Krieger with staggering amounts of steroids, altering her appearance. Krieger began to publicly identify as transgender and later opted to have gender reassignment surgery, becoming Andreas.

  • Ben Johnson

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Ben Johnson

    A successful Canadian sprinter with a stellar track record, Johnson's doping scandal overshadowed much of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. When blood samples tested positive for stanozolol, he was disqualified three days after winning the gold medal in the 100-meter sprint. Though Johnson admitted to doping, he maintained that he had never taken stanolozol - implying that he might have been set up.

  • Marion Jones

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Marion Jones

    Marion Jones was sentenced to six months in prison in 2008 after lying to US federal investigators about her part in the Bay Area Laboratory Co-Operative (BALCO) doping scandal. Jones, the most prominent athlete linked to the scandal, had denied all allegations against her but later tested positive for tetrahydrogestrinone supplied by BALCO, leading to the end of her career.

  • Alex Rodriguez

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Alex Rodriguez

    Alex Rodriguez is one of the most successful baseball players of all time, producing numbers rarely seen since the days of fellow Yankees Joe DiMaggio in the 1940s and Babe Ruth in the '20s. Rodriguez was suspended for the 2014 season after admitting to steroid abuse. He has made a comeback and hopes to redeem himself by completing 700 home runs before he retires from the sport. He has 678.

  • Jan Ullrich

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Jan Ullrich

    Ullrich was German cycling's poster child. He won the 1997 Tour de France and two medals at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and continued to compete internationally for several years before doping allegations first arose in 2006. He managed to dodge these until 2012, when a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling found that he had used steroids for many years.

  • Lance Armstrong

    Doping: East Germany, A-Rod and the Tour de France

    Lance Armstrong

    A number of investigations between 2010 and 2012 led to Lance Armstrong's monumental downfall in January 2013. Although allegations had been levelled at him repeatedly, Armstrong managed to hide his steroid abuse for years. Having conquered testicular cancer, Armstrong was once a national hero who even hinted at a future career in politics in his native Texas. That's now history.

    Author: Sertan Sanderson


