Kenyan runners claim double victory at hottest London Marathon

There was a Kenyan double at this year's London Marathon as Eliud Kipchoge won first place with a time of 2 hours 4 minutes and 27 seconds.

He joined fellow Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot, who had earlier come in first place in the women's race with a personal best of 2 hours 18 minutes and 31 seconds.

Kipchoge finished more than half-a-minute ahead of Ethiopia's Tadelech Bekele, and two minutes ahead of British Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah.

"I came to London to run a beautiful race and today I ran a really beautiful race," said Kipchoge. "Thank you, London."

Read more: Berlin Half Marathon 'crime' suspects freed

Despite coming third, Farah's time was enough to earn him a British marathon-running record, despite twice losing ground with mix-ups when picking up water bottles at drink stations. The 35-year-old, more used to distances of 5,000 and 10,000 meters, than the 42.2-kilometer (26.2 miles) marathon, said the event had taken its toll.

The London Marathon was first held in 1981. This year's was the hottest one ever.

"It's so different to the track. It's incredible. It's a different pain, different training but I've really enjoyed it. I gave it all, 110 percent as I normally do," said Farah.

Strong and steady

In the women's event, Cheruiyot beat favorite Mary Keitany, who had been for much of the distance but who struggled towards the end, eventually finishing fifth. Cheruiyot had held back from the leading pack of runners at first.

"I didn't go with the faster group because the faster group was quicker than I was at the start," Cheruiyot told the BBC. "I didn't want to race against anybody, I wanted to race alone. So I raced like that."

It was the hottest London Marathon since 1981, when it first held, with temperatures at 23.2 degrees Celsius (73.8 degrees Fahrenheit). Runners, many of whom wear novelty costumes when running the marathon, had been told ahead of the event to reconsider their choice of clothing.

Watch video 01:31 Share The coolest marathon on Earth Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2oO4I The coolest marathon on Earth

rc/ng (AFP, Reuters)