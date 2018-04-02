 Kenya needs to step up efforts to recycle e-waste | Africa | DW | 04.04.2018
Africa

Kenya needs to step up efforts to recycle e-waste

Kenya generates over 44,000 tons of electronic waste (e-waste) each year — items such as old laptops and phones that end up polluting the environment. There is no law regulating such waste. Rhoda Odhiambo reports.

A hand holds several cellphone printed circuit boards (photo: picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Curtis)

Nairobi River used to be a pleasant sight, but it's become a dumping ground for all sorts of electronic waste, or e-waste. Along with plastic bottles in the water, this is exposing Kenyans to severe health risks as the chemicals seep into the water and find their way to crops that people eventually consume.

Kenya's government recently banned plastic bags to clamp down on pollution, but it still hasn't agreed on a policy on how to manage e-waste. A proposal has been languishing on the shelves in parliament since 2013.

Plastic bottles floating in Nairobi River (photo: DW/R. Odhiambo)

Trash is piling up as Kenyans dump old plastic bottles and other waste into Nairobi River

One of the three plants in all of Kenya licensed to handle e-waste is in Nairobi's Utawala neighborhood.

General Manager Boniface Mbithi says a large proportion of e-waste at the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment site comes from government facilities. Most private citizens usually just dispose of their e-waste in dustbins, on the streets or in gardens or even dump it into a water body.

"The biggest challenge we have in e-waste management in the country is lack of awareness," Mbithi said.

Read more: Electronic waste reaches record high of 45 million tons

"Most people do not even know what e-waste stands for," he told DW, adding it was a challenge to get people to properly dispose of e-waste.

"We are actually operating below our capacity," he said.

Severe health risks

According to a recent study by the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP), Kenya generates over 44,000 tons of e-waste annually.
Watch video 03:08

Recycling e-Waste in Rwanda

Hazardous compounds found in this waste have been linked to strong neuro-developmental and behavioral effects, especially in children.

Health risks may result from direct contact with harmful materials such as lead, cadmium, chromium and other hazardous substances or from toxic substances that subsequently accumulate in soil, water streams and food.

Reluctant to part with e-waste 

Sometimes, people don't even want to get rid of their toxic e-waste and would rather keep it at home, says Collins Wambugu, who repairs laptops and phones. In most instances, his clients want to go back home with their e-waste — and he says he doesn't have any choice but to comply.

A workers at the Waste Electrical and Electronic Centre dismantling the central processing unit of an old computer (photo: DW/R. Odhiambo)

One of the workers at the Waste Electrical and Electronic Center dismantles an old computer

"Those dead batteries belong to the client, so if he wants [to keep] them, I will just have to give them to him," he said.

Sometimes, they might sell him some of their waste later. If he's in need of spare parts, he goes from door to door to see if someone is willing to sell an item he can make use of.

Kenya's Director of Public Health, Kepha Ombacho, has acknowledged there has been a failure to foresee e-waste would become such a great public health concern.

Ombacho is now calling for more research into how other countries deal with e-waste — and hopes this will provide information on how the problem can be tackled in Kenya. 

  • Afrika Togo - EcoAfrica zu Müllentsorgung (DW/B. Thoma)

    Old junk - or technology of the future?

    Exporting the problem

    What happens to your old computer when its working life is over? Every year, thousands of tons of electronic waste arrives in West Africa from Europe, causing major pollution problems.

  • Afrika Togo - EcoAfrica zu Müllentsorgung (DW/B. Thoma)

    Old junk - or technology of the future?

    From waste to wonders

    Sénamé Koffi Agbodjinou is an architect and entrepreneur who founded WoeLab, a community of Togolese techies doing astounding things with junk other people throw away. Here he is back at his old school in Lomé, to show students a 3D printer made entirely from e-waste.

  • Afrika Togo - EcoAfrica zu Müllentsorgung (DW/B. Thoma)

    Old junk - or technology of the future?

    Load of garbage?

    These electronic goods might not work any more. Their previous owners have probably upgraded to latest model. But for Woelab, they are full of potential.

  • Afrika Togo - EcoAfrica zu Müllentsorgung (DW/B. Thoma)

    Old junk - or technology of the future?

    Meet Jerry

    With a bit of ingenuity, they could be reborn and put to use in a whole new form. Like this “Jerry” computer!

  • Afrika Togo - EcoAfrica zu Müllentsorgung (DW/B. Thoma)

    Old junk - or technology of the future?

    Looking ahead

    Now, school kids are learning to get involved too - and why recycling is so important for the environment, the development of their city - and their own futures. And what better way of selling the idea, than with the lure of cutting edge technology?

  • Afrika Togo - EcoAfrica zu Müllentsorgung (DW/B. Thoma)

    Old junk - or technology of the future?

    Old bangers

    It’s not just e-waste the West dumps on Africa. Every year around 3 to 4 million used cars arrive in West Africa from Europe – primarily Germany and France.

  • Afrika Togo - EcoAfrica zu Müllentsorgung (DW/B. Thoma)

    Old junk - or technology of the future?

    Green community

    And there are also initiatives making use of other kinds garbage. The team at SCoPE are sorting through plastic waste. They got inspired to make their neighborhood a nicer place to be.

  • Afrika Togo - EcoAfrica zu Müllentsorgung (DW/B. Thoma)

    Old junk - or technology of the future?

    Getting involved

    Mariam Amadou-Mamah used to burn her plastic waste. Now she collects it in recycled garbage bags for SCoPE to pick up. She says she’s grateful to the project for helping clean up Lomé’s streets.

  • Afrika Togo - EcoAfrica zu Müllentsorgung (DW/B. Thoma)

    Old junk - or technology of the future?

    New life

    There are all sorts of way to repurpose discarded plastic – from recycling sacks created from old drink cartons, to something as simple as finding new uses for old containers.


