 Karl Marx statue unveiled in Trier for 200 anniversary celebrations | News | DW | 06.05.2018
News

Karl Marx statue unveiled in Trier for 200 anniversary celebrations

The western German city of Trier has unveiled a statue of Communist philosopher Karl Marx to commemorate 200 years since his birth. More than 300 events were organized to mark the occasion, which also drew protesters.

A red cover is pulled off the Karl Marx statue

A 4.4-meter (14-foot) bronze statue of Karl Marx was unwrapped in front of a crowd of several hundred people in Trier's city center at the weekend.

The ceremony, one of around 300 planned events, was occasionally interrupted by chants and boos from different groups of protesters nearby. For months, the sculpture — a gift from China — has been a source of controversy in the western German town where Marx spent the first 17 years of his life.

"The present from China is a pillar and a bridge for our partnership," Malu Dreyer, state premier of Rhineland-Palatinate, where Trier is located, told the crowd.

Read moreKarl Marx at 200 — What remains of his legacy? 
Watch video 02:04

On the footsteps of Karl Marx in his birthplace Trier

Marx, one of the fathers of socialist thought, authored the "Communist Manifesto" in 1848 and later "Das Kapital" (Capital), both of which had a significant impact on the politics and conflicts of the 20th century.

State authorities set up an exhibition entitled "Karl Marx (1818-83), Life - Work - Influence up to the Present," where more than 400 items from almost a dozen German states will be on show in two Trier museums.

There are also two displays in the city's Cathedral Museum and in the Karl Marx House, where he was born.

Read moreKarl Marx's core economic idea revisited

  • Street Art shows a picture of Karl Marx collecting empty bottles from a garbage can while wearing a shirt that reads, 'I told you how to change the world' (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/A. Widak)

    How Karl Marx became a pop icon

    Marx as prophet of the bottle collectors

    Today, Karl Marx serves as something of a prophetic symbol, warning about the class divide between rich and poor. In this street art piece in Berlin, the philosopher is dressed as a bottle collector, bag in hand, with a T-shirt that reads: "I told you how to change the world." Of course, it's never as easy as it's made out to be.

  • People walk in front of portrait paintings of Marx, Engels, Lenin and Stalin (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How Karl Marx became a pop icon

    Spiritual heirs

    A number of infamous political heirs to Marx's communist ideas have included the likes of Joseph Stalin, who manipulated these theories to justify a reign of terror against his perceived enemies. Marx is seen here displayed in April 1969 at the ninth annual Party meeting for China's Communist Party, alongside his spiritual collaborators and heirs Engels, Lenin and Stalin.

  • A poster features Mao with the profiles of Marx, Engels, Lenin and Stalin in the background (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How Karl Marx became a pop icon

    Justifying mass murder

    That's how it works with theories: they can be re-interpreted and misused. Marx would not have been enthusiastic about being appropriated by a dictator and mass murderer like Mao Tse Tung. Marx's ideas may have been revolutionary, but he preferred, if possible, a moderate approach to their implementation.

  • A figure made out of Paper maché in the Philippines shows Marx beside Lenin und Tse-tung. (picture-alliance/Zumapress)

    How Karl Marx became a pop icon

    In hostile company

    While the ongoing homage to the philosopher in his hometown of Trier is understandable, Marx himself might question why some other more egregious world figures are constantly celebrated next to him. Here a Marx figure is pictured alongside those of Vladimir Lenin and Mao Tse Tung during Labour Day on May 1, 2017 in the Philippine capital Manila as protesters demanded workers rights.

  • An Indian billboard poster features Marx alongside Lenin and Stalin (picture-alliance/Godong)

    How Karl Marx became a pop icon

    Lending his name to an Indian party

    Marx has been similarly exploited in the Indian state of Kerala on the tropical Malabar coast (Arabian Sea), where he was once again staged alongside Lenin and the tyrant Stalin. Incidentally, when India's Communists split in 1964, CPI (M) emerged from the CPI Communist Party: the "M" stands for Marxist.

  • A billboard in Sri Lanka features Marx, Lenin and Engels in yellow paint on a red background (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Amarasinghe)

    How Karl Marx became a pop icon

    A Communist leader

    Although communism has historically been compromised and often associated with oppression, Marx's idea of a classless society has since remained a universal guiding political principle around the world. In this image, Lenin, Marx and Engels adorn a billboard at a demonstration on Labor Day in Sri Lanka in 2012.

  • The public lines up outside the Karl Marx Theater in Havana (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How Karl Marx became a pop icon

    Theater in Havana

    After the Cuban Revolution, the largest theater in the country with 8,000 seats was renamed after Karl Marx in 1959. Cuba's music stars perform here, and in 2017 the political leadership celebrated the 100th anniversary of the October socialist revolution.

  • Karl Marx as Santa Claus is painted onto a building facade in São Paulo (picture-alliance/ZUMA/C. Faga)

    How Karl Marx became a pop icon

    Opposing christmas consumerism

    He may share Marx' beard, but Santa Claus is a symbol of the commercialization of Christmas — and thus of capitalism. The urban myth that Santa was invented by a certain large US soda manufacturer is played on here by a street artist in São Paulo, who has turned Marx himself into a red giver of a different kind of gift, namely a proletarian revolution.

  • A wax figure of Marx seated a table with books (picture-alliance/ROPI/G. Dianhua)

    How Karl Marx became a pop icon

    Wax figure

    The Beijing branch of the Madame Tussauds' waxworks depicts the philosopher in a much more appropriate manner: as a thinker with alert eyes, ready to argue his positions. With glasses and outstretched tongue, it could just as well be Albert Einstein.

  • 500 red figures in the shape of Karl Marx (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Dietze)

    How Karl Marx became a pop icon

    Conceptual art object

    There is one place in the world where no concept is too strange to honor the philosopher. In his hometown of Trier, the marketing of their famous son is nonstop. In 2013, a conceptual artist installed 500 fairly representative Marx figures in front of the Porta Nigra, the city's Roman landmark. More unusual homages are in the works for this year's 200th birthday celebration ...

  • An image of Karl Marx at a crossing light (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

    How Karl Marx became a pop icon

    Also available in green, or go

    ... including the newly introduced pedestrian light figures who take on the thinker's uniform and beard. He's not only seen in red, as above, but also in green. But that is not enough. Trier really wants to cash in on the anti-capitalist, for example, with ...

  • Karl Marx as Rubber Ducky, with a copy of 'Das Kapital' in hand (Reuters/W. Rattay)

    How Karl Marx became a pop icon

    Bathe with Marx

    ... rubber duckies, replete with Marx's masterpiece, "Das Kapital," in their hands. Other souvenirs include mouse pads with the phrase "Karl has sent you a friend request. The question remains: have the people of Trier always been so excited about their hometown hero or do they still feel insulted that he turned his back on them so soon after leaving school?

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (ct)


A German group representing victims of Communism criticized the Marx anniversary celebrations saying they lacked a debate about the philosopher's support of violence in eradicating social classes.

"We say yes to a debate about Marx, but no to his worship," the group's leader, Dieter Dombrowski, said in a statement.

Read moreKarl Marx: Right ideas, wrong ideas?

Andrea Nahles, the newly elected head of the Social Democrats, rejected criticisms that the festivities were excessive: "If we're going to celebrate, then this is the time. And, in light of Marx's worldwide importance, completely reasonable."

"We can finally look at Marx a bit more impartially," she said, at an event at the Karl Marx museum. "That was always superimposed during the Cold War by so-called real existing socialism."

Read moreKarl Marx's 'Das Kapital' still fascinates after 150 years
Watch video 05:18

How controversial is Karl Marx?

nm/jm (AP, dpa)

Audios and videos on the topic

On the footsteps of Karl Marx in his birthplace Trier  

How controversial is Karl Marx?  

