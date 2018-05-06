 Journalists walkout after Germany′s far-right AfD blocks reporter′s question | News | DW | 08.05.2018
News

Journalists walkout after Germany's far-right AfD blocks reporter's question

The AfD politicians refused to take any questions from a journalist from Germany's most popular tabloid. The far-right party has repeatedly accused the press of biased coverage.

A blue AfD flag hangs from a microphone during a party event

Journalists in the eastern German state of Brandenburg walked out of a news conference on Tuesday after the far-right AfD party refused to take questions from one of the journalists.

Members of the AfD's state parliamentary group announced their decision at the start of the conference, singling out a reporter from the mass-circulation German tabloid Bild.

In response, the journalists in the room walked out in protest.

The association of parliamentary correspondents in Brandenburg called the AfD's decision "a serious breach of press freedom and absolutely unacceptable."

The Bild journalist in question, Michael Sauerbier, tweeted a picture of the AfD lawmakers facing empty chairs. He wrote that the AfD called off the conference following the walkout.

Responding to the boycott, AfD state politician Andreas Galau said the journalists had acted "more like kindergarten than a truly professional press."

The deputy leader of the party's state parliamentary group, Birgit Bessin, said she hoped the journalists will be "neutral and unbiased" the next time they report on the AfD.  

Uncomfortable question

It wasn't the first run-in between the AfD and Bild. Two weeks ago, a journalist from the widely-read daily had asked the leader of the Brandenburg's parliamentary group, Andreas Kalbitz, by asking him about his ties to a banned far-right group.

AfD politicians are known for their hostility toward journalists who report unfavorably about the party.

In September, the party's co-leader Alice Weidel walked out of a TV debate in the run up to German elections when she was asked by a rival politician to distance herself from the xenophobic comments made by her party colleague.

Weidel later took to Twitter to lash out at one of the moderators of the debate. In her statement, she accused the moderator of being "biased and totally unprofessional."

ap/kms (dpa, AP)

