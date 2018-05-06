Journalists walk out after Germany's far-right AfD blocks reporter's question

Journalists in the eastern German state of Brandenburg walked out of a news conference on Tuesday after the far-right AfD party refused to take questions from one of the journalists.

Members of the AfD's state parliamentary group announced their decision at the start of the conference, singling out a reporter from the mass-circulation German tabloid Bild.

In response, the journalists in the room walked out in protest.

Read more: How the far-right AfD taps into Germany's East-West divide

The association of parliamentary correspondents in Brandenburg called the AfD's decision "a serious breach of press freedom and absolutely unacceptable."

The Bild journalist in question, Michael Sauerbier, tweeted a picture of the AfD lawmakers facing empty chairs. He wrote that the AfD called off the conference following the walkout.

Read more: The far-right's push to enter the German judicial system

Responding to the boycott, AfD state politician Andreas Galau said the journalists had acted "more like kindergarten than a truly professional press."

The deputy leader of the party's state parliamentary group, Birgit Bessin, said she hoped the journalists will be "neutral and unbiased" the next time they report on the AfD.

Uncomfortable question

It wasn't the first run-in between the AfD and the Bild journalist. Two weeks ago, Sauerbier had asked the leader of the Brandenburg's parliamentary group, Andreas Kalbitz, by asking him about his ties to a banned far-right group.

AfD politicians are known for their hostility toward journalists who report unfavorably about the party.

Read more: AfD: Meet the far-right bosses

In September, the party's co-leader Alice Weidel walked out of a TV debate in the run up to German elections when she was asked by a rival politician to distance herself from the xenophobic comments made by her party colleague.

Weidel later took to Twitter to lash out at one of the moderators of the debate. In her statement, she accused the moderator of being "biased and totally unprofessional."

Read more: The far-right AfD in the Bundestag: What you need to know

ap/kms (dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.