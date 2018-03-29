Japanese whalers return from Antarctica with huge catch

Three Japanese whaling vessels have returned to port from a controversial trip to Antarctica after catching 333 whales. Tokyo claims the slaughter is for scientific purposes.
Three ships from a Japanese whale-hunting fleet returned to their home port of Shimonoseki on Saturday, carrying on board 333 minke whales harpooned during a trip into the Antarctic Ocean.
Altogether, five whaling vessels set out on the trip in November amid international protests and condemnation. However, unlike in previous years, the ships reported no encounters with anti-whaling campaigners while on the high seas, Japanese media reported.
Japan is a signatory to the International Whaling Commission moratorium on whale hunting, but makes use of a loophole that allows the mammals to be killed for scientific research.
Commercial hunting of whales was banned in 1986, but Japan would like to see it permitted once more, with whale meat considered a delicacy by many Japanese. Tokyo makes no secret of the fact that slaughtered whales often end up being eaten.
Read more: Japan's whaling 'sustainable,' representative says
International protest
The International Court of Justice ordered Japan's "scientific whaling" to be suspended in 2014, resulting, however, in only a reduction in the program.
Tokyo's insistence on continuing with whale hunts draws regular protests worldwide, and in the past Japanese ships have clashed at sea with animal rights campaigners, notably from the Sea Sheperd group.
Last year, however, the group announced that it was not planning to make offshore protests this year.
Although minke whales grow only to some 10 meters (33 feet) in length, they are still categorized as great whales.
tj/rc (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Tokyo has defended its decision to continue whaling, describing its hunt as scientific research. The Japanese fleet is ready to set sail despite an international ban on whaling for meat. (30.11.2015)
Japan has continued its annual whaling expeditions, defying international laws in the name of "scientific research." Japan has claimed that it is not in violation of a global moratorium banning the hunting of whales. (31.03.2017)
Countries at an international whaling conference have voted against Japan's plans to resume scientific whaling, and increase their scrutiny of the controversial practice. Japan plans to go ahead despite the backlash. (18.09.2014)
Japanese whalers have claimed victory in a court settlement ending years of cat-and-mouse with the Sea Shepherd anti-whaling group. But the activists say the US court decision has narrow implications and vow to fight. (23.08.2016)