Japan: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe not involved in land sale cover-up, says official | News | DW | 27.03.2018

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife did not order officials at the Finance Ministry to falsify documents involved in a scandal-laden land sale, a former Ministry official said on Tuesday.

Nobuhisa Sagawa, the ex-head of the Finance Ministry office in charge of the documents, said in a highly anticipated parliamentary testimony his office "never reported [the falsifications] outside the finance bureau … not to mention the prime minister's office." He added that Abe's Cabinet secretary and finance minister were also unaware of the alterations.

Read more: Japan's Finance Ministry admits to doctoring documents linked to Abe's wife

But Sagawa, who recently resigned as head of the National Tax Office in response to the scandal, refused to answer questions about how and when the documents were edited, citing an ongoing criminal investigation.

"I am deeply sorry if this has undermined public trust in civil servants across the nation," Sagawa said, bowing before lawmakers.

Some opposition lawmakers jeered in response, with Tetsuro Fukuyama from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan telling Sagawa: "The doubts have deepened ... you have poured oil on the fire."

The future of Japan's constitution, explained Post-war constitution Drafted in the wake of Japan's surrender at the end of World War II, the Japanese constitution established democratic processes, enshrined the role of the Emperor and ensured the country's pacifist nature. But decades have passed since its non-Japanese writers hashed out Japan's political future. A new wave has emerged, pushing for the recognition of Japan's right to maintain a standing military.

The future of Japan's constitution, explained Article 9: 'Forever renounce war' Article 9 of Japan's constitution enshrines the country's pacifist nature. The first part of the article states that "Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation," while the second stipulates it will not maintain military. But Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has proposed revising parts of the constitution that forbid the country from maintaining a standing military.

The future of Japan's constitution, explained The question of recognition While Japan's constitution forbids the country maintain a standing military, it nonetheless has one of the best-equipped militaries in the world. Tokyo justifies the existence of the Self Defense Forces (SDF) to defend the nation in the event it ever comes under attack. But Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to change that by amending the constitution to codify the status quo.

The future of Japan's constitution, explained Checks, balances and referendums While Abe has the two-thirds majority in parliament to vote through constitutional changes, he vowed not to do so. In order to amend the constitution – which has never occurred since its inception – both legislative chambers need to pass it with two-thirds of the vote. Afterwards, it is put to a national referendum, which only requires a simple majority in favor for it to be accepted.

The future of Japan's constitution, explained Pacifist ideals endure While public opinion is split on whether to revise the constitution, few voters see it as a priority. Most polls have shown that Japanese voters want to keep the country's pacifist ideals as they are enshrined in the constitution. In a poll for the top-selling Yomiuri newspaper, only 35 percent of respondents wanted Abe to recognize Japan's military, while 42 percent said they opposed the idea.

The future of Japan's constitution, explained Political divide Even with support from his party and like-minded conservatives, Abe faces many hurdles to execute his vision. There are even differences among pro-change lawmakers on what the changes might look like. But that hasn't fazed Abe. "I have renewed my determination to secure people's lives and peaceful living, no matter what," said Abe after his party's victory at the polls. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



Controversial land sale

Abe has seen his public support plunge and faced calls from the opposition to resign after reports emerged about a 2016 sale of state-owned land to nationalist school operator Moritomo Gakuen, which has close ties to Abe's wife, Akie.

Sagawa told lawmakers several times in 2017 that sale price had been correctly calculated and that there was no evidence that there had been any political interference.

But scandal escalated after the Finance Ministry admitted to tampering with its records of the sale to make them consistent with Sagawa's testimony and remove references to Abe, Akie and Finance Minister Taro Aso.

Read more: Japan's Abe wins resounding election victory

Abe's uncertain future

Abe has apologized and promised an investigation into the sale, but has denied any personal wrongdoing.

The opposition has repeatedly called on Abe and Akie to testify in the parliament, a demand which Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has rejected.

The Japanese prime minister's falling popularity comes ahead of a party vote in September on whether to re-elect him to a third term as LDP leader.

amp/kms (AFP, Reuters)