 Japan economy shrinks for first time in 2 years | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 16.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Japan economy shrinks for first time in 2 years

The world's third-largest economy has slid into reverse for the first time in two years as a result of sluggish consumption and seasonal factors. But experts said it was not the beginning of a longer downswing.

Japanese workers in Arita (Getty Images/T. Ohsumi)

Japan's economy contracted by 0.2 percent quarter on quarter in the January-March period, the Cabinet Office reported Wednesday.

This brought to an end a series of eight consecutive quarters of growth — a streak not seen since the heady days of the miracle boom in the 1980s.

The slight decline at the beginning of the year came as a blow to the economic policies of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is already under pressure over a series of scandals.

Wage hikes not big enough

The economy was hit by stagnant private consumption, fresh data showed. "Consumers will keep purse strings tight unless the pace of wage increases shows a clear acceleration," said SMBC Nikko Securities Chief Market Economist Yoshimasa Maruyama.

Other pundits mentioned special factors that impacted growth in the first quarter. "There were one-off factors ranging from stock market sell-offs to higher vegetable prices due to bad weather," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin.

Also, the yen strengthened against other major currencies on safe-haven buying, clouding the prospects for Japanese exporters.

Experts emphasized they viewed the first-quarter contraction as a pause rather than the beginning of a protracted downswing, with the global economy still picking up.
Watch video 01:22

Japan's economic upswing comes at a cost

hg/jd (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Japan and EU reach free trade deal

Tokyo and Brussels have agreed a free trade accord, opening up the EU to Japanese cars and Japan to European cheese. Japan's economy meanwhile has recorderd its longest uninterrupted growth since 1994. (08.12.2017)  

Japan in longest economic expansion in a decade

The world's third-largest economy has grown again in the first quarter, marking a long string of gains since 2006. But analysts warned that the nation's long battle to conquer deflation was far from over. (18.05.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Japan's economic upswing comes at a cost  

Related content

China Container-Hafen

Sieren's China: Economic growth better than expected 23.04.2018

Despite the threat of a trade war with the US, China's economic growth has exceeded expectations, allowing an opportunity to address certain problems, says DW's Frank Sieren.

Toyota Produktion in Japan

Japan logs longest phase of growth in 16 years 15.11.2017

Gross domestic product of the world's third-largest economy has grown in yet another quarter, making it the longest period of economic expansion in more than 16 years. But private consumption is losing steam.

Tokyo Stock Exchange TSE Börse

Tokyo: the latest stock market darling 16.01.2018

Top Japanese dividend stocks are in demand for the first time in a generation, thanks to increasing profits and a cheap yen. Investors, who complain that the US stock market lacks value, are moving their money to Tokyo.

ADVERTISEMENT

ZTE: Trump's bargaining chip

US President Trump has backed down on ZTE sanctions, but he wants something in return. 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  