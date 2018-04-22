Jailed Egyptian photographer Mahmoud Abu Zeid to receive UN press freedom prize

Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, better known as Shawkan, will be awarded the 2018 UNESCO/Guillermo Cano Press Freedom Prize, the United Nations cultural branch announced on Monday.

"The choice of Mahmoud Abu Zeid pays tribute to his courage, resistance and commitment to freedom of expression," said jury president Maria Ressa.

Shawkan has been in prison since August 14, 2013, where he reportedly faces the death penalty. He was arrested while covering violent clashes between supporters of ousted President Morsi and security forces in Rabaa Al-Adawiya Square in Cairo, which left hundreds of Islamist protesters dead.

Zeid was selected for the award by an independent international jury of media professionals. He has contributed to publications including Time Magazine, Die Zeit, BILD, Media Group, and online photo agency, Demotix.

In a letter Shawkan wrote to DW on World Press Freedom Day in 2015, he said, "I don't know when this nightmare is going to end just because I was doing my job as a photojournalist during the operation of the dispersal of the Rabaa al-Adawiya protest camp."

"I am living in a tiny cell under harsh conditions that an animal wouldn't bear and am facing false accusations with no grounds of truth and mixed up with protesters who were arrested," he continued.

The letter ended with the words: "I am a journalist not a criminal…HELP ME!!"

Shawkan had been in prison, where he remains, for more than 600 days at the time.

Persecuted authors worldwide: 7 of the worst cases Egypt - Ahmed Naji The Egyptian author Ahmed Naji is serving a two-year prison sentence for "violation of public modesty." He wrote a novel with a sex scene and a reader sued him, claiming that the content made his heartbeat fluctuate. PEN International calls for the release of Naji on the basis of his universal right to freedom of expression.

Persecuted authors worldwide: 7 of the worst cases Honduras - Cesario Alejandro Félix Padilla Figueroa Cesario Alejandro Félix Padilla Figueroa is a founding member of PEN Honduras. For years, he has faced unlawful state surveillance. Now he is threatened with a prison sentence of several years. PEN International calls for his release, as the worldwide association of writers believes that Padilla and other students are prosecuted for exercising their right to freedom of expression and assembly.

Persecuted authors worldwide: 7 of the worst cases China - Gao Yu The German government has intervened several times to defend Gao Yu. The renowned Chinese journalist has been repeatedly sentenced to long prison terms for criticizing her country's political system in her articles. Gao Yu has also worked for Deutsche Welle.

Persecuted authors worldwide: 7 of the worst cases Saudi-Arabia - Raif Badawi The fate of the Saudi blogger Raif Badawi made headlines worldwide. The internet activist and creator of the website "Free Saudi Liberals" was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and 1,000 lashes for "insulting Islam." The European Parliament awarded him the 2015 Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought, which was handed out to his wife in his name.

Persecuted authors worldwide: 7 of the worst cases Israel - Dareen Tatour The Israeli police arrested the Palestinian poet Dareen Tatour on October 11, 2015. She was charged with "support for a terrorist organisation" and "incitements to violence" through her poems. PEN International calls for her immediate release.

Persecuted authors worldwide: 7 of the worst cases Turkey - Asli Erdogan The author of seven novels, Asli Erdogan was working as a journalist until she was arrested on August 17, 2016 in her apartment in Istanbul, a month after the attempted coup in Turkey. At the beginning of November, she wrote an urgent plea to world leaders from the infamous Bakirkoy Prison where she is detained. PEN International urges Turkish authorities to release her immediately.

Persecuted authors worldwide: 7 of the worst cases China - Gui Minhai Critic of the regime and author Gui Minhai lived in Hong Kong and ran the publishing house Mighty Current. In October 2015, he suddenly disappeared during a stay in Thailand. Observers suspect his disappearance is linked to a book published by Gui about a former lover of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Author: Stefan Dege (eg)



The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detentions has determined Shawkan's arrest and detention is arbitrary and contrary to the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The Press Freedom Prize recognizes a person, organization or institution that has made an outstanding contribution to the defense or promotion of press freedom especially in the face of danger. It is named in honor of Guillermo Cano, a Colombian journalist who was assassinated in front of the offices of his newspaper, El Spectador, in Bogota, Colombia on December 17, 1986.

The Prize will be awarded on World Press Freedom Day in May, celebrated this year in Ghana under the theme "Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law."