It's a boy! British royal Kate gives birth to third child

The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William's wife, gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, the couple's third child, Kensington Palace said.

The baby is her and Prince William's third child, following Prince George, aged four, and Princess Charlotte, who turns three in May.

The boy is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild and fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.

A town crier announces the birth of the royal baby

The new arrival places Prince Harry, who will marry US actress Meghan Markle in May, to sixth place in the line of succession.

Royal baby watch

Television crews, journalists and royal fans have set up camp outside the hospital for the "royal baby watch" since early April in anticipation of the arrival.

In a mix of royal tradition and modernity, the birth will be announced with a notice placed on an easel at Buckingham Palace — and on royal social media accounts.

Bets are open as for the name of the baby. Bookmakers say traditional royal names such as Arthur and James are the most popular guesses. Monday is St. George's Day, England's national day, but the name is already taken by the baby's big brother.

Like its older siblings, the baby's full title will be His Royal Highness, Prince, followed by several given names.

eg/ng (Reuters, AP, AFP)

