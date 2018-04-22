It's a boy! British royal Kate gives birth to third child

The new addition to the royal family has arrived! Kate, Prince William's wife, gave birth to a baby boy, the couple's third child. Here are a few other British royal babies who've also had to smile for the camera.
The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William's wife, gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, the couple's third child, Kensington Palace said.
The baby is her and Prince William's third child, following Prince George, aged four, and Princess Charlotte, who turns three in May.
The boy is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild and fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.
The new arrival places Prince Harry, who will marry US actress Meghan Markle in May, to sixth place in the line of succession.
Read more: The 'Markle sparkle': Why Prince Harry's fiancée reminds people of Princess Diana
Royal baby watch
Television crews, journalists and royal fans have set up camp outside the hospital for the "royal baby watch" since early April in anticipation of the arrival.
In a mix of royal tradition and modernity, the birth will be announced with a notice placed on an easel at Buckingham Palace — and on royal social media accounts.
Bets are open as for the name of the baby. Bookmakers say traditional royal names such as Arthur and James are the most popular guesses. Monday is St. George's Day, England's national day, but the name is already taken by the baby's big brother.
Like its older siblings, the baby's full title will be His Royal Highness, Prince, followed by several given names.
eg/ng (Reuters, AP, AFP)
Who exactly is Meghan Markle, the 36-year-old fiancée of Prince Harry? With one month to go until the wedding of the year, a new biography on the American actress-cum-future princess's life hits the bookshelves. (19.04.2018)
Glittering gowns, elegant suits and bold mini dresses worn by the late Princess Diana are on show at Kensington Palace, marking the 20th anniversary of her death. The exhibition charts her evolving style. (30.08.2017)
The queen in pink with a pink hat, the queen in blue with a blue hat, the queen in green with a green hat: that's how we know her now. But was it always that way? Here's a look back at her carefully planned style. (20.04.2016)
As Queen Elizabeth II turns 90 on April 21, she's drawing attention around the world. But when she makes public appearances, how can we know it's really her? Her identity has been borrowed countless times. (20.04.2016)