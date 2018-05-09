Italy's populists make 'significant steps' towards coalition government

The euroskeptic M5S and anti-migrant League have said they're moving "quickly" to give Italy a government. But Italy's president has warned the parties of wrecking havoc on the country's statutes in the EU.
The leftwing 5 Star Movement (M5S) and far-right League, two of Italy's biggest anti-establishment parties, on Thursday said they had made "significant steps" towards forming a coalition government.
Italy has been in a political deadlock since inconclusive elections in March. But the two parties made a breakthrough on Wednesday, when former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he wouldn't prevent the two parties from forming a government.
Tough talks
Matteo Salvini campaigned on a far-right platform that threatened to deport hundreds of thousands of irregular migrants
'Uncertainties'
M5S leader Luigi Di Maio (pictured above) took to Facebook to say: "I cannot disguise my joy and happiness that we can finally start solving Italy's problems."
League leader Matteo Salvini said in a post on Twitter: "We're working for you," referring to his campaign slogan: "Italians first."
But some analysts were worried. "The prospect of having a government of two euroskeptic parties creates uncertainties," said IG Markets analyst Vincenzo Longo.
Why now? Although Di Maio's M5S led the election with 32 percent of the vote, the League-led right-wing coalition managed to secure a combined 37 percent. However, both political forces failed to reach the 40 percent necessary to govern.
Since the elections, Di Maio has signaled his party's willingness to form a government with the League if it ditched its alliance partner, the Berlusconi-led Forza Italia. On Wednesday, Berlusconi said he would not longer be an obstacle if the League wanted to try to form a government with M5S.
What do they want to change? Both M5S and the League have rejected what they see as Brussels-imposed budget limitations, saying they want to renegotiate such bloc-wide regulation.
They also want to hold a referendum on Italy's continued membership of the eurozone and reform the pension and tax system. Only M5S has signaled its intention to one day hold a referendum on Italy's membership in NATO.
What happens next? Italian President Sergio Mattarella has reportedly given the parties until Monday to inform him of their plans to form a government, which would include jointly nominating a prime minister. The proposal for a government must be approved by the president before it goes to a vote in parliament.
