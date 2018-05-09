Italy's populists make 'significant steps' towards coalition government

The leftwing 5 Star Movement (M5S) and far-right League, two of Italy's biggest anti-establishment parties, on Thursday said they had made "significant steps" towards forming a coalition government.

Italy has been in a political deadlock since inconclusive elections in March. But the two parties made a breakthrough on Wednesday, when former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he wouldn't prevent the two parties from forming a government.

Read more: Luigi Di Maio: The populist leader eyeing victory in Rome

Tough talks

The parties said they're hoping "to determine everything rapidly to quickly give the country some answers and a political government."

Lawmakers representing both parties will meet on Thursday to negotiate legislative priorities for the coalition government. The agenda will form part of a formal coalition agreement similar to that in Germany.

But the Italian President Sergio Mattarella warned both euroskeptic parties of undermining the country's status in the EU, saying they would be "consciously tricking public opinion" by suggesting Italy could get on without the bloc. Both parties want to exit the eurozone and renegotiate EU budgetary restrictions.

Read more: Italian President Sergio Mattarella calls for 'neutral government'

Matteo Salvini campaigned on a far-right platform that threatened to deport hundreds of thousands of irregular migrants

'Uncertainties'

M5S leader Luigi Di Maio (pictured above) took to Facebook to say: "I cannot disguise my joy and happiness that we can finally start solving Italy's problems."

League leader Matteo Salvini said in a post on Twitter: "We're working for you," referring to his campaign slogan: "Italians first."

But some analysts were worried. "The prospect of having a government of two euroskeptic parties creates uncertainties," said IG Markets analyst Vincenzo Longo.

Read more: Matteo Salvini: Italy's far-right success story

Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign He's back, and this time he's a vegetarian Last Easter, in an attempt to soften his image as he eyed a return to poltics, Berlusconi took part in an ad promoting vegetarianism that featured him snuggling lambs in soft lighting overlaid with easy listening music. Although Berlusconi is barred from seeking office for another year due to a fraud convinction, a bloc led by his Forza Italia party has been polling strongly.

Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign 'No one will marry you' Berlusconi is well known for offensive remarks and belittling women, so it's no surprise he did both in one go on the campaign trail. Earlier in February, he told a BBC journalist that her handshake was too manly; "Otherwise men will think, this one is going to beat me up, and no one will marry you."

Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign Win (a date with) Salvini! Matteo Salvini of the far-right Northern League came up with a humble publicity stunt – whoever likes his Facebook posts can win a chance to take a picture with "the captain", talk to him on the phone, or meet in private. He was lambasted on social media and by Italy's La Repubblica daily, which wrote: "The captain? Even Silvio Berlusconi in his golden age would envy this kind of self-regard."

Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign Think about it! If ex-PM Matteo Renzi was hoping to make a big splash with this tepid ad in which — surprise! — he shows up on a bike and tells a family to "think about" voting for him, then he was certainly successful. Just not perhaps in the way he wanted. The staggeringly lackluster TV spot was parodied countless times on social media.

Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign Just us kids Luigi di Maio of Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) has repeatedly used his age of only 31 to try and connect with younger voters and is prolific on social media. One of his most cringe-worthy attempts to relate to millennial voters came in a video he posted to Instagram in which he said M5S would make Italy "fly high," before "flying" himself in an entertainment complex.

Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign Pope: Fake news is like being aroused by feces After the US election, the Pope warned about the spread of fake news in Italy and its undue influence. He called untrue, sensational stories "the greatest damage the media can do," in an interview with the Catholic weekly Tertio. "I think the media...must not fall into – no offense intended – the sickness of coprophilia," he said, using a more polite term for an abnormal interest in faeces.

Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign Prime Minister Oliver? Comedian and pundit John Oliver brought the tumultous Italian election to the attention of a wider audience in one of his famous TV segments, skewering Berlusconi. Oliver's solution to Italy's unwieldy democracy? Encouraging Italian lawmakers to appoint him: "Incredibly, I am far from your worst option," he joked while cuddling a lamb. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



Why now? Although Di Maio's M5S led the election with 32 percent of the vote, the League-led right-wing coalition managed to secure a combined 37 percent. However, both political forces failed to reach the 40 percent necessary to govern.

Since the elections, Di Maio has signaled his party's willingness to form a government with the League if it ditched its alliance partner, the Berlusconi-led Forza Italia. On Wednesday, Berlusconi said he would not longer be an obstacle if the League wanted to try to form a government with M5S.

What do they want to change? Both M5S and the League have rejected what they see as Brussels-imposed budget limitations, saying they want to renegotiate such bloc-wide regulation.

They also want to hold a referendum on Italy's continued membership of the eurozone and reform the pension and tax system. Only M5S has signaled its intention to one day hold a referendum on Italy's membership in NATO.

Read more: Who are Italy's two leading populist parties? What you need to know about 5 Star Movement and the League

What happens next? Italian President Sergio Mattarella has reportedly given the parties until Monday to inform him of their plans to form a government, which would include jointly nominating a prime minister. The proposal for a government must be approved by the president before it goes to a vote in parliament.

Watch video 01:31 Share Italy's political uncertainty weighs on the economy Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2xTVw Italy's political uncertainty weighs on economy

ls/kms (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.