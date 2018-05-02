Italy's 5 Star Movement reject 'final offer' by far-right leader for anti-EU government

Five Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Thursday rejected a "final offer" for an anti-establishment coalition government from the leader of the far-right Northern League, Matteo Salvini.

"It is not possible to form any government of change with [former Prime Minister Silvio] Berlusconi and the right-of-center bloc," said Di Maio. "Salvini, who continues to re-propose this solution, is making fun of Italians."

The 32-year-old left-of-center leader instead proposed fresh elections, saying: "The only solution is to return to the ballot box."

No government in sight

Since inconclusive elections in March, Italy has been embroiled in a political crisis, with the country's political parties unable to reach a compromise to form a government.

Although Di Maio's left-wing euroskeptic M5S led the election with 32 percent of the vote, Salvini's Northern League heads a right-of-center coalition that managed to secure a combined 37 percent. But both political forces failed to reach the 40 percent necessary to govern.

M5S campaigned on an anti-corruption and euroskeptic platform. They have refused to enter negotiations on a coalition government that would include Berlusconi's center-right Forza Italia, saying he represents everything they are against.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Media mogul Born in Milan in 1936, Berlusconi started out his career as a singer on cruise ships in the 1950s before rising to become a major player in Italy's media landscape. He created the first (and only) Italian TV commerical empire, and created media groups with huge portfolios like Fininvest. He also owned the highly successful soccer team AC Milan from 1986 to 2016.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Forza Italia Before founding his center-right Forza Italia ("Let's go Italy") party in 1993, Berlusconi enjoyed the friendship of Prime Minister Benito Craxi. After Craxi was forced out of politics by a corruption scandal, Berlusconi presented himself as a brash but honest, self-made man, a moderate and supporter of the free market. Forza Italia remains largely a party ideologically aligned around its leader.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Populist prime minister Berlusconi would come to dominate Italian politics for the next two and a half decades. First elected to the lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, in 1994, Berlusconi had three stints as prime minister between that year and 2011. He was repeatedly accused of corruption and authoritarianism during his tenure.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Powerful friends Berlusconi formed strong friendships with world leaders of a similar ilk, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. He had highly antagonistic relationships with leaders who criticized him, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He once caused a stir in the European Parliament in 2008 by telling then-EU lawmaker Martin Schulz he could play a Nazi in one of his upcoming films.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Bunga Bunga After being hit with claims of paying bribes, abuse of office, tax fraud and defamation, in 2011 Berlusconi was forced to resign. He was accused of organizing hedonistic celebrations that involved sex with minors, called "bunga bunga" parties. At the center of the scandal was exotic dancer Karima El Mahroug. Berlusconi was first found guilty, but his conviction was overtuned on appeal in 2014.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Convicted After avoiding major legal repercussions for years, Berlusconi was finally convicted of tax fraud in 2013 and banned from holding public office until 2019. Because he was over the age of 70 at the time of his conviction, he was sentenced to carry out community service in lieu of jail time. He works about four hours a week at an elderly care facility helping dementia patients.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Resurgent right Although he cannot hold office, Berlusconi has been amassing a right-wing bloc that is currently leading the polls ahead of Italy's general election on March 4. Forza Italia has been bolstered by the support of the far-right Lega Nord (Northern League) and its leader Matteo Salvini (right). The Lega promotes euroskeptic and anti-immigrant policies.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back America's Berlusconi Berlusconi welcomes comparisons to US President Donald Trump in terms of populism, lifestyle, attitude and backgrounds. Shortly after Trump's victory, Berlusconi commended his focus on the "weak citizens harassed by the state, taxes, bureaucracy, uncontrolled immigration, unemployment and the danger of terrorism." Despite this, Berlusconi is keen to point out that he made his money on his own.

Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back Forza Silvio Despite endless legal troubles and little legislative or economic sucess, Berlusconi has vowed not to step away from politics. He has vowed to remain the custodial leader of Forza Italia during his public office ban, and to contest another election as soon as he is able. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



'Everything possible'

Salvini said on Wednesday that he was "humbly available" to discuss an agenda that would include reforms to pensions, education, the judiciary and tax system.

The far-right leader has argued that his Northern League and M5S could come together to resist EU policies as an anti-establishment government that he would lead. But Salvini has said that such a government would also include his allies, including Forza Italia.

"I will do everything possible until the last minute to give Italians a government that will last five years and deal with this country's emergency," said Salvini, who campaigned on a platform that threatened to deport hundreds of thousands of migrants.

Matteo Salvini has urged the M5S to take his offer and form a government that he would lead as prime minister

Elections 'most plausible outcome'

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has resisted calls for an early election. Daily newspaper Il Corriere della Sera reported that Mattarella wants a budget approved before calling new elections, and that requires a government.

Analysts believe that Mattarella will likely push for a stop-gap government that would have a limited mandate until December. In the event that no political leader emerges to form a government, Mattarella may handpick one to form a consensus government for a limited mandate.

But the likely outcome is fresh elections, which could take place before December, according to analysts. "As things stand, we see new elections as the most plausible outcome," political analyst Federico Santi of the New York-based Eurasia Group told the Associated Press.