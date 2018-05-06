 Italian President Sergio Mattarella calls for ′neutral government′ | News | DW | 07.05.2018
News

Italian President Sergio Mattarella calls for 'neutral government'

The Italian president says a new vote will need to be held in July if the parties cannot cooperate. The country is looking to end two months of deadlock after an inconclusive election in March.

Sergio Mattarella (picture-alliance/dpa/Lehtikuva/J. Nukari)

Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday issued a stern warning on Monday amid failing government-building talks and proposed that a "neutral" government be formed to lead the country until December.

Mattarella called on the bickering parties to show "responsibility" and support his currently unnamed government, and said a new vote would have to be held in July or the autumn if such an administration failed to find the necessary backing in parliament.

How the political crisis began

  • An Italian election in March resulted in a hung parliament after neither of the country's political forces managed to clear the 40-percent hurdle necessary to govern
  • The 5-Star Movement (M5S) emerged as the largest single party in the March election with 32 percent, but has struggled  to put together a coalition with its rivals

Read more: Opinion: Italy's election results highlight a European trend

  • Silvio Berlusconi feeds a lamb

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    He's back, and this time he's a vegetarian

    Last Easter, in an attempt to soften his image as he eyed a return to poltics, Berlusconi took part in an ad promoting vegetarianism that featured him snuggling lambs in soft lighting overlaid with easy listening music. Although Berlusconi is barred from seeking office for another year due to a fraud convinction, a bloc led by his Forza Italia party has been polling strongly.

  • Silvio Berlusconi dances with a woman

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    'No one will marry you'

    Berlusconi is well known for offensive remarks and belittling women, so it's no surprise he did both in one go on the campaign trail. Earlier in February, he told a BBC journalist that her handshake was too manly; "Otherwise men will think, this one is going to beat me up, and no one will marry you."

  • Screenshot of Matteo Salvini's website

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Win (a date with) Salvini!

    Matteo Salvini of the far-right Northern League came up with a humble publicity stunt – whoever likes his Facebook posts can win a chance to take a picture with "the captain", talk to him on the phone, or meet in private. He was lambasted on social media and by Italy's La Repubblica daily, which wrote: "The captain? Even Silvio Berlusconi in his golden age would envy this kind of self-regard."

  • Campaign ad featuring Italian former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (Youtube/Matteo Renzi )

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Think about it!

    If ex-PM Matteo Renzi was hoping to make a big splash with this tepid ad in which – suprise! – he shows up on a bike and tells a family to "think about" voting for him, then he was certainly successful. Just not perhaps in the way he wanted. The staggeringly lackluster TV spot had been parodied countless times on social media.

  • Screenshot of Luigi di Maio flying

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Just us kids

    Luigi di Maio of Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) has repeatedly used his age of only 31 to try and connect with younger voters and is prolific on social media. One of his most cringe-worthy attempts to relate to millennial voters came in a video he posted to Instagram in which he said M5S would make Italy "fly high," before "flying" himself in an entertainment complex.

  • Pope Francis

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Pope: Fake news is like being aroused by feces

    After the US election, the Pope warned about the spread of fake news in Italy and its undue influence. He called untrue, sensational stories "the greatest damage the media can do," in an interview with the Catholic weekly Tertio. "I think the media...must not fall into – no offense intended – the sickness of coprophilia," he said, using a more polite term for an abnormal interest in faeces.

  • John Oliver on stage

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Prime Minister Oliver?

    Comedian and pundit John Oliver brought the tumultous Italian election to the attention of a wider audience in one of his famous TV segments, skewering Berlusconi. Oliver's solution to Italy's unwieldy democracy? Encouraging Italian lawmakers to appoint him: "Incredibly, I am far from your worst option," he joked while cuddling a lamb.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


'No faith' in president's proposal

In a tweet, the leader of the 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio said: "[We have] No faith in a "neutral" government, which is synonymous with a government of technocrats. We are going to vote in July."

Read more: Opinion: Italy's uncertain political future

More to come...

law/kms (AP, dpa)

