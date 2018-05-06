Italian President Sergio Mattarella calls for 'neutral government'

Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday issued a stern warning on Monday amid failing government-building talks and proposed that a "neutral" government be formed to lead the country until December.

Mattarella called on the bickering parties to show "responsibility" and support his currently unnamed government, and said a new vote would have to be held in July or the autumn if such an administration failed to find the necessary backing in parliament.

How the political crisis began

An Italian election in March resulted in a hung parliament after neither of the country's political forces managed to clear the 40-percent hurdle necessary to govern

The 5-Star Movement (M5S) emerged as the largest single party in the March election with 32 percent, but has struggled to put together a coalition with its rivals

'No faith' in president's proposal

In a tweet, the leader of the 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio said: "[We have] No faith in a "neutral" government, which is synonymous with a government of technocrats. We are going to vote in July."

