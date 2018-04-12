 Israeli writer Amos Oz: Trump did one thing that every other country should also do | Books | DW | 18.04.2018
Books

Israeli writer Amos Oz: Trump did one thing that every other country should also do

Amos Oz, one of Israel's greatest living authors, has also been a preeminent peace activist and remains a passionate advocate of a two-state solution in his homeland. He tells DW how he believes peace can be achieved.

Schriftsteller Amos Oz (Imago/Leemage)

The son of Jewish migrants from Eastern Europe, author Amos Oz was born in Jerusalem on May 4, 1939 at a time when the horrors of the Holocaust were starting to unfold. This was also almost exactly nine years before the State of Israel was proclaimed on land formerly known as Palestine.

While Oz grew up as a "militant Zionist," after the Six-Day War in 1967 he became an early advocate of a two-state solution as the means to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Read moreIsraeli writer Amos Oz honored for 'freedom of thought'

On the eve of the 70th anniversary of the Jewish State of Israel, Oz' latest work, "Dear Zealots. Letters from a Divided Land,” continues to argue that the granting of Palestinian statehood is "a question of life and death for the State of Israel." The author, whose 40 books have been translated into 45 languages, and who was shortlisted for the Man Booker prize in 2017, talked to DW about the reasons why. 

DW: Israel is celebrating its 70th anniversary. How do you feel about that? Will you raise your glass?

Amos Oz: Yes, I will raise my glass because if I compare the kind of world into which I was born to the world of today, it's not that today's world strikes me as paradise or as heaven, but I was born into the world of Nazi Germany — Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, Franco, the Japanese militarists. I was born in a tiny little enclave of terrified Jewish refugees, less than half a million of them, with no clear perspective of a future, hopes yes, but no clear perspective. So, yes, I think that this very rough, cruel, bloody world of today is less bloody, cruel and hopeless than the world of the early 1940s.

Bildergalerie - Orte und Städte vor Kriegsbeginn (Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

A view of the Jewish Quarter in Jerusalem in the late 1930s, where and when Amos Oz was born

You were born in Jerusalem before the State of Israel was born. What was it like to live in this Jewish enclave during such a difficult time?

Throughout my childhood, a heavy cloud of pain and disappointment and insecurity hovered over my home, my little street, my neighborhood, Jewish Jerusalem, Jewish Israel. My parents never shared with me their disappointed love of Europe. But I could sense that pain and the longing. I could even guess that they were trying to artificially create a little enclave of Europe in the middle of the heat and arid atmosphere of Jerusalem. So it was a strange world for a little boy, full of secrets, full of family censorship.

Read moreAmos Oz wins major German literature award

You were nine years old when David Ben-Gurion declared Israel's Independence. How do you remember May 14th 1948?

May 14th was a Friday. Jerusalem had already been under Arab siege for two or three months. And the only road which connected Jerusalem to the other Jewish parts of the country was practically controlled by Arabs. From time to time, convoys would supply, would break into the city. But we experienced starvation, lack of water — because the water pumps were blown up by Iraqi troops and Jerusalem had no water — and fear.

In "A Tale of Love and Darkness" you describe how before 1948 you could still go to Arab neighborhoods. How did this change?

A few months before May 14, there was a kind of iron curtain dividing Jerusalem into Jewish and Arab Jerusalem. Some Arab inhabitants in the Jewish neighborhoods migrated to the East and the South of the city. Jewish people from the East and the South migrated to the North and the West for personal safety. After the war of '48 — Israel's war of Independence — Jerusalem was as physically divided as Berlin with the iron wall and minefields and wires and no man's lands and concrete walls.

Standing on the rooftop of our building I could see East Jerusalem, I could see Mount Scopus, I could see the Arab neighborhoods. But I could see the moon too and the chances that I could ever go to those places or the chances that I would ever set foot on the moon looked about the same — unrealistic.

Read moreIsraeli-Palestinian peace process: 'Don't tear down bridges,' Heiko Maas warns

How do you see Jerusalem now?

I have mixed feelings about Jerusalem. It is fascinating, it is beautiful, it is tragic and it is extremely attractive to all kinds of fanatics or redeemers, world reformers, self-appointed prophets or messiahs. I find this fascinating but I don't think I would like to live in the middle of this. I need my distance.

I don't know what will happen in Jerusalem but I know what should happen. Every country in the world should follow the example of president Trump and move the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. But simultaneously there should be an embassy of all countries in the world in East Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Palestine.

Proteste im Gazastreifen (Reuters/I. A. Mustafa)

Protests on the Israeli-Gaza border turned violent in early April, 2018. Oz believes Palestinian statehood is the only solution

Why have you long been a strong supporter of the two-state solution?

I have been advocating this idea for 50 years. It is very simple. We are speaking about a very small house — about the size of Denmark. It's the one and only homeland of the Jews, it's also the one and only homeland of the Palestinian Arabs.

We cannot become one happy family because we are not one, we are not happy, we are not family. We are two unhappy families. We have to divide the house into two smaller next-door apartments. There is no point in even fantasizing that after 100 years of bloodshed and anger and conflict Jews and Arabs will jump into a honeymoon bed and start making love not war.

Read moreEU calls for probe into Gaza protest

In your new book, "Dear Zealots. Letters from a divided land," you write that the Jewish people are indeed a nation and not just a religion. How would you define a Jewish state?

Before I define it I have to make a very strict distinction. It's "The state of the Jews" and not the "Jewish state." A state cannot be Jewish just like a car cannot be Jewish. A state is a vehicle, an instrument. It can be a good instrument, a bad instrument, a rotten instrument, a stinking instrument. A state of the Jews is a different idea. It means, the Jews, same as any other group in the world, have their right to be a majority and not a minority in one small patch of this planet. This is the State of the Jewish people and at the same time it's a state for all its non-Jewish citizens. That's how it should be — not how it is, far from it.

man picks olives with Palestinian villagers (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kahana)

In 2002, Amos Oz picked olives with Palestinian villagers in protest against increasing violence from Jewish settlers

As a little boy, you were yourself a militant Zionist. Why?

I thought that the cause of the Zionist Jews is one 100 percent right and anyone who resents or objects or interrupts this cause is an anti-Semite, a racist, a monster. It took me some time to realize that the fulfillment of the dreams of the Jews had a cost. And to a large extent the Palestinian Arabs had to pay this cost. I didn't realize this as a child. I do realize it now.

Where do you see Israel 70 years from now? Or where would you wish it to be?

This is the land of the prophets, there is too much competition in the prophecies business here (laughing). I don't dare to tell you where it will be seven months from now. I tell you what I want. This will be the shortest answer in the whole interview: Peace.

  • Ben-Gurion announces Israel's independence from a table where lots of other people sit (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Long-held hope is victorious

    On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, future first prime minister of Israel, declares the state's independence, outlining the Jewish story: "The people kept faith with (the land) throughout their dispersion and never ceased to pray and hope for their return to it and for the restoration in it of their political freedom." It was the birth of an internationally recognized Jewish homeland.

  • Haggard prisoners stand huddled behind barbed wire in a Holocaust concentration camp (picture-alliance/dpa/akg-images)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    The darkest hour

    While the controversial idea of a God-given land for Jews has biblical roots, the Holocaust was a close, powerful backdrop for the significance of Israel's founding. Nazi Germany murdered six million Jews across Europe, and those who survived the concentration camps endured expulsion and forced labor. The above photo shows survivors of the Auschwitz camp following liberation.

  • Women and children walk down a dusty road as they leave Palestine (picture-alliance/CPA Media)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    'Nakba': Arabic for 'catastrophe'

    That is the word that Palestinians and their supporters use to mark Israel's independence. About 700,000 Arabs living in Palestine at the time fled as waves of Jewish immigrants arrived to settle in the new Jewish state. The birth of Israel was the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which remains unresolved 70 years later despite numerous attempts.

  • Children use tools to work on wood crafts outside a house (G. Pickow/Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Life on a kibbutz

    These land collectives, known as kibbutzim in the plural, were established across Israel following independence. Many were run by secular or socialist Jews in an effort to realize their vision of society.

  • A tank fires in the desert during the Six-Day war (Imago/Keystone)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A state at war

    Tensions with its Arab neighbors erupted in the Six-Day War in June 1967. With a surprise attack, Israel is able to swiftly defeat Egypt, Jordan and Syria, bringing the Arab-populated areas of the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights under Israeli control. Victory leads to occupation — and more tension and conflict.

  • Apartment houses stand in desert land in an Israeli settlement while Palestinian houses stand atop a hill in the background (picture-alliance/newscom/D. Hill)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Settlements on disputed territory

    Israel's settlement policy worsens the conflict with Palestinians. Due to development and expansion of Jewish areas on occupied Palestinian land, the Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of making a future Palestinian state untenable. Israel has largely ignored the international community's criticism of its settlement policy, arguing new construction is either legal or necessary for security.

  • Palestinian youths throw stones (picture-alliance/AFP/E. Baitel)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Anger, hate and stones: The first intifada

    In winter 1987, Palestinians begin mass protests of Israel's ongoing occupation. Unrest spreads from Gaza to East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The uprising eventually wound down and led to the 1993 Oslo Accords — the first face-to-face agreement between the government of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the representative body of the Palestinian people.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin und PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat shake hands as President Bill Clinton looks on (picture-alliance/CPA Media )

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Peace at last?

    With former US President Bill Clinton as a mediator, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left) and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat hold peace talks. The result, the Oslo I Accord, is each side's recognition of the other. The agreement leads many to hope that an end to the Israel-Palestine conflict is not far off, but peace initiatives suffer a major setback when Rabin is assassinated two years later.

  • Prime Minister Peres sits next to an empty chair (Getty Images/AFP/J. Delay)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A void to fill

    A right-wing Jewish fanatic shoots and kills Rabin on November 4, 1995, while he is leaving a peace rally in Tel Aviv. Rabin's assassination throws the spotlight on Israel's internal social strife. The divide is growing between centrist and extremist, secular and religious. The photo shows Israel's then-acting prime minister, Shimon Peres, next to the empty chair of his murdered colleague.

  • Johannes Rau speaks in front of a microphone (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Addressing the unspeakable

    Nazi Germany's mass murder of Jews weighs on German-Israeli relations to this day. In February 2000, then German President Johannes Rau addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in German. It is a tremendous emotional challenge for both sides, especially for Holocaust survivors and their descendants, but also a step towards closer relations after unforgettable crimes.

  • A concrete wall under construction winds its way along a base in the desert while an Israeli flag waves in front (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/S. Nackstrand)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    The Israeli wall

    In 2002, amid the violence and terror of the Second Intifada, Israel starts building a 107-kilometer-long (67-mile-long) barrier of barbed wire, concrete wall and guard towers between itself and Palestinian areas of the West Bank. It suppresses the violence but does not solve the larger political conflict. The wall grows in length over the years and is projected to reach around 700 kilometers.

  • Heiko Maas lays a wreath down in memory of Holocaust victims (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Yefimovich)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A gesture to the dead

    Germany's current foreign minister, Heiko Maas, steps decisively into an ever closer German-Israeli relationship. His first trip abroad as the country's top diplomat is to Israel in March 2018. At the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and museum in Jerusalem, he lays a wreath in memory of Holocaust victims.

    Author: Kersten Knipp


