Israel reaches migrant deal with the UN after protests

Israel and the United Nations reached a deal on Monday to send some 16,000 African asylum seekers to Western counties, nixing a controversial deportation plan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that other migrants will be allowed to stay in Israel for at least five years.

"Israel and the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees have reached unprecedented understandings for the departure of at least 16,250 migrants ... to Western nations," said Netanyahu's office in statement. Later, the prime minister identified these countries as Germany, Canada and Italy. The UN has yet to confirm this.

The country founded as a haven for Jews fleeing persecution and conflict has faced the moral dilemma of dealing with some 37,000 Africans, mostly from Eritrea and Sudan, who it says entered the country irregularly.

Netanyahu: 'Ilegal infiltrators'

The issue has pitted right-wing nationalists, who argue that the presence of Christian and Muslim immigrants as a threat to the country's identity as a Jewish state, against progressives and Holocaust survivors who say Israel's history means it ought to take in refugees fleeing conflict and starvation. Netanyahu, for his part, has referred to the asylum seekers as "illegal infiltrators."

In February, about 20,000 male migrants were handed notices that said they had two months or leave the country or risk facing prison time. In a move sharply criticized by the UN, some of them were offered incentives of $3,500 and a plane ticket to an undisclosed "safe country," which according to Israeli media was Rwanda.

The plan sparked protests in Tel Aviv, where thousands of African refugees have settled in a cluster of neighborhoods known as "Little Africa."

Netanyahu's office cited legal and logistical problems for its deal with the UN, though it appeared the protests and international criticism has also played a role. It further argued that no one who has been approved for asylum would be deported, but Israel has only approved a handful of asylum claims in recent years.

