  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Israel raises vote threshold to tighten grip on Jerusalem

The legislation amendment could complicate efforts to reach a peace accord between Israel and Palestine. It comes less than a month after US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Israel Jerusalem Panorama (Reuters/R. Zvulun)

Israel on Tuesday raised the number of votes needed for any future vote on ceding parts of Jerusalem to Palestine, in a move that could hamper the division of the city as part of a peace agreement.

The amendment to the legislation increased the number of votes required to approve proposals to hand over any section of the city to "a foreign party" from 61 to 80 in the 120-seat Knesset.

Read more: Likud Party calls for de-facto annexation of West Bank settlements

Shuli Moalem-Refaeli of the far-right Jewish Home party formulated the amendment, which passed 64 votes to 42.
Watch video 04:04

West Bank: Trump and Israel's settlements

It comes less than a month after US President Donald Trump angered Palestinians, Middle East leaders and world powers by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"We've ensured the unity of Jerusalem," Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who heads Jewish Home, said after the vote.

Dov Henin of the opposition's mainly Arab Joint List said the new law should be called "the law to prevent peace," while the head of the opposition Isaac Herzog said Jewish Home was leading Israel "toward a terrible disaster."

Read more: Dozens of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli security forces during 'Day of Rage'

New threshold could compromise peace efforts

US negotiations between Israel and Palestine have been frozen since 2014 but, if resumed, an Israeli parliament majority to approve handing over parts of Jerusalem could complicate efforts to reach a peace agreement.

Israel seized control of the eastern part of Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and sees the whole of Jerusalem as its indivisible capital. The Palestinians view the east as the capital of a future state that would also include the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital sparked protests worldwide, from Jordan to Indonesia, and the Palestinians have said Washington can no longer serve as a peace broker.

  • A Palestinian protester hurls stones toward Israeli police during clashes as Palestinians call for a day of rage in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit Al, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. (Reuters/M. Torokman)

    Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests

    Clashes with police

    A Palestinian protester hurls stones toward Israeli police during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit Al, close to the West Bank city of Ramallah. Palestinians called for a "day of rage" in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. At least two protesters were killed on Friday during clashes with security forces.

  • Palestinian protesters shout slogans in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City. Hundreds of additional police were deployed to control the masses of protestors after Palestinian calls for protests following the Friday prayers. (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gharabli)

    Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests

    Protests following prayers

    Jerusalem itself has seen some of the largest protests, as here in front of the Dome of the Rock Islamic shrine at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City. Hundreds of additional police were deployed to control the masses of protesters after Palestinian calls for protests after Friday prayers.

  • Iraq protests (Reuters/E. al-Sudani)

    Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests

    Protests reach Iraq

    And those calls for protest have received a response from Shiite Muslims in Iraq. These men have taken to the streets in the southern city of Basra. Palestinians are angry because they want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state; Trump's move, supported by Israel, could thwart that desire.

  • Muslim men burn Israeli and US flags during a protest in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar, in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Protesters marched in several places in Srinagar and other parts of the region after Friday prayers chanting slogans such as Down with America and Down with Israel. (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/D. Yasin)

    Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests

    Israeli and US flags burned

    Indian-controlled Kashmir also saw protests, with Muslim men seen here burning Israeli and US flags during a rally in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar. Protesters marched in several places in Srinagar and other parts of the region after Friday prayers, chanting slogans such as "Down with America" and "Down with Israel."

  • More than 1,000 Malaysian Muslims protested outside the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The protesters, led by Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, marched from a nearby mosque after Friday prayers to the US Embassy, halting traffic as they chanted Long live Islam.” (Reuters)

    Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests

    'Long live Islam'

    In Malaysia, more than 1,000 Muslims protested outside the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur against Trump's decision. The protesters, led by Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, marched from a nearby mosque after Friday prayers to the US Embassy, halting traffic as they chanted "Long live Islam.”

  • Turkish women protesting (Reuters/O. Orsal)

    Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests

    Turkey: Protesters voice their indignation

    These Turkish women are venting their anger in support of the Palestinian cause. But Trump's decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem has been condemned by many governments of non-Muslim countries as well.

  • Protesters in Egypt burn a picture of US President Donald Trump with his face crossed out during a protest in front of the Syndicate of Journalists in Cairo. The picture reads, Journalists are telling you Trump, Jerusalem is Arab. Hundreds of protesters also gathered in Al-Azhar mosque and outside in its courtyard. (Reuters/M. A. E. Ghany)

    Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests

    Trump's picture burned

    Protesters in Egypt burn a picture of US President Donald Trump with his face crossed during a protest in front of the Syndicate of Journalists in Cairo. The picture reads, "Journalists are telling you Trump, Jerusalem is Arab." Hundreds of protesters also gathered in Al-Azhar mosque and outside in its courtyard.

  • Protestors wear Palestine banners in Jakarta. In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, more than 300 protesters shouted Go to hell Israel! and called on Trump to stop blind support for the Jewish state. (Reuters/Beawiharta)

    Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests

    'Stop your blind support'!

    In Jakarta, Indonesia, protesters in the world's most populous Muslim nation wear Palestine headbands. More than 300 protesters shouted "Go to hell Israel!" and called on Trump to stop his "blind support" for the Jewish state.

  • Protests in Tehran (picture-alliance/AA/Stringer)

    Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests

    Massive marches in Iran

    The streets of the Iranian capital, Tehran, have also been the scene of huge protests at the US decision. As an arch-enemy of Israel, the Iranian government is likely to view the US move as particularly offensive.

  • Protests in Berlin as well (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests

    Muslims in Germany join the outrage

    Germany has also seen protests, with mostly Muslim demonstrators attending a rally at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate while waving Palestinian and Turkish flags. The German government has been among those to warn urgently against Trump's move.

    Author: Timothy Jones


A US bid to revive negotiations, led by the Trump's adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has so far shown no progress.

In December, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to reject Trump's decision and render it "null and void."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party on Sunday passed a non-binding resolution, unanimously urging legislators to effectively annex Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank — land that Palestinians want for a future state.

Such a move could accelerate procedures for the construction and expansions of settlements. The settlements are currently under military jurisdiction, giving Israel's defense minister the final say on building there.

law/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Dozens of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli security forces during 'Day of Rage'

Israeli forces reportedly responded with live fire to Palestinians throwing rocks and fire bombs. In Gaza, protesters chanted "Death to America, death to Israel, and death to Trump." (29.12.2017)  

Joining US, Israel formally notifies UNESCO of withdrawal

Israel will follow in the footsteps of the United States and withdraw from UNESCO. Both countries allege the UN body has an "anti-Israel bias." (30.12.2017)  

US recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the US will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, despite opposition from a number of world leaders. The US embassy is to relocate from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. (06.12.2017)  

UN votes 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalem

A total of 128 UN member states voted in favor of a draft measure that declares US President Trump's Jerusalem decision "null and void." The overwhelming backing for the resolution came despite US threats to cut funding. (21.12.2017)  

Protesters in West Bank, Gaza, Mideast and Asia rail against Trump's Jerusalem gambit

At least two are dead and a dozen injured during clashes with police Friday, as the protests extended into a second day. Thousands more protested across the Muslim world in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. (08.12.2017)  

Opinion: Donald Trump's 'take names' threat at UN unbecoming of the US

At least as significant as the UN vote on Jerusalem was the Trump administration's response to it. For it shows the president is ready to play to his domestic base even on the international stage, says Michael Knigge. (21.12.2017)  

Likud Party calls for de-facto annexation of West Bank settlements

Hundreds of delegates from Likud's Central Committee voted unanimously to support the non-binding resolution. The move may prompt PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the target of a corruption probe, to call an early election. (01.01.2018)  

Muslims worldwide respond to Palestinian call for protests

Thousands of Muslims worldwide have demonstrated against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Protesters marched the streets, burned flags and shouted anti-Israel slogans. (08.12.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

West Bank: Trump and Israel's settlements  

Related content

Protesten im Westjordanland

Dozens of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli security forces during 'Day of Rage' 29.12.2017

Israeli forces reportedly responded with live fire to Palestinians throwing rocks and fire bombs. In Gaza, protesters chanted "Death to America, death to Israel, and death to Trump."

Jerusalem Besuch US Präsident Trump Klagemauer

Israel floats plans for 'Trump Station' by Jerusalem's Western Wall 27.12.2017

Israel's transport minister has pushed plans to name a future rail station near the Western Wall after US President Donald Trump. Yisrael Katz said he wanted to thank Trump for recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

Frankreich Audrey Azoulay soll neue Unesco-Chefin werden

Joining US, Israel formally notifies UNESCO of withdrawal 29.12.2017

Israel will follow in the footsteps of the United States and withdraw from UNESCO. Both countries allege the UN body has an "anti-Israel bias."

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 