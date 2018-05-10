 Israel and Turkey dismiss each others′ diplomats over Gaza violence | News | DW | 15.05.2018
News

Israel and Turkey dismiss each others' diplomats over Gaza violence

The leaders of Turkey and Israel have engaged in a war of words over human rights amidst fallout from the deadly protests. Belgium also summoned the Israeli ambassador over controversial statements about the violence.

Israel Protesten in Gaza | palästinensiche Frau dokumentiert die Lage (Getty Images/S. Platt)

The Israeli government has ordered Turkey's consul in Jerusalem to leave the country for an indeterminate amount of time on Tuesday, as Ankara demanded the same of Israel's ambassador. The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed that the move was a direct response to recent violence on the Gaza border that has claimed at least 60 lives.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of running an "apartheid state," bent on "genocide," saying that Netanyahu had the dead protesters' blood on his hands.

"Erdogan is one of the biggest supporters of Hamas, so there's no doubt he's an expert on terror and slaughter," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter, referencing the militant Palestinian organization. "I'd suggest he doesn't preach morality to us."
Watch video 02:15

Israeli forces kill 58 Palestinians at Gaza border fence

Turkey was once an important Israeli ally in the region, but ties have deteriorated steadily since Ankara criticized an Israeli offensive in Gaza in 2008. Things got even worse between the two nations in 2010, when Israeli commandos stormed the Mavi Mara, a Turkish-registered ship filled with activists tried to break Israel's blockade of the Palestinian Territories. Nine Turkish civilians were killed in the operation.

Belgium summons Israeli ambassador

As Netanyahu and Erdogan traded barbs, the Belgian Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador over controversial statements she made about the Gaza violence.

Top diplomat Didier Reynders expressed his dismay that Ambassador Simona Frankel had described all of the dead – some of whom were children – as "terrorists."

"That we can obviously not accept," said Reynders, also taking exception to the claim from Frankel that Israeli soldiers acted preemptively to prevent casualties on their side. "There were two statements I could not accept: One on proportionality of force by saying they could not wait for Israeli casualties — there were none."

The deaths have been condemned around the world, from governments such as those of Germany and France as well as by well-known activists like Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

  • An explosive device injured four Israeli soldiers at the border on February 17.

    February 2018: a bomb at the border

    February 2018: a bomb at the border

    An explosive device injured four Israeli soldiers at the border on February 17. Israel responded with air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza.

  • Gazastreifen UNRWA Versorgung Palästinenser (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Jarar'Ah)

    UN supplies

    UN supplies

    The UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) supplies more than half of the population in the Gaza Strip. It warned on February 25 that famine could hit Gaza within weeks. The US had halted its contributions to the UN agency as a way to urge Palestinians to negotiate with Israel. The agency later said it could continue supplies until July.

  • Palästina Anschlag auf Rami Hamdallah im Gazastreifen (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    Palestinian PM Rami Hamdallah targeted

    Palestinian PM Rami Hamdallah targeted

    The convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah of the West Bank-based Fatah group was targeted as he made a rare visit to Gaza on March 13. The Palestinian Authority said it held Hamas responsible, having failed to provide adequate security. Hamas claimed the attack was aimed at hurting efforts to achieve unity and reconciliation.

  • Israel greift Ziele im Gazastreifen an (Reuters/I. A. Mustafa)

    Israel responds with air strikes

    Israel responds with air strikes

    No one was hurt when explosives were set off at the Gaza-Israel border on March 18 but the Israeli army used air strikes to destroy a Hamas tunnel system. In the following days, a number of Palestinians passed through the damaged fence into Israel.

  • Palästina Vor dem Marsch der Rückkehr in Rafah (picture-alliance/dpa/ZUMA Wire/APA Images/A. Amra)

    Border demonstrations announced

    Border demonstrations announced

    Palestinians in the Gaza Strip announce a major, peaceful demonstration to be held on the border to claim the right to return to lands now held by Israel. Israel refuses the right to return.

  • Tausende Palästinenser kommen zum Marsch der Rückkehr (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

    Land Day march

    Land Day march

    Some 30,000 Palestinians take part in the first of the demonstrations on March 30, marking Land Day, for the 1976 Arab protests against Israeli plans to expropriate land. Some demonstrators ran at the border fence and 16 were killed by Israeli troops with others injured, and some dying later.

  • Proteste im Gazastreifen (Reuters/I. A. Mustafa)

    Second round of border protests

    Second round of border protests

    A journalist was among those who died after clashes at the border for the second in the series of protests on April 6. A total of nine Palestinians were shot.

  • Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: if someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them.

    Netanyahu: 'We will hurt them'

    Netanyahu: 'We will hurt them'

    Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: if someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them."

  • Proteste in Gaza City (Reuters/M. Salem)

    Third round of protests against Israel

    Third round of protests against Israel

    The third day of demonstrations on April 13 began with organizers encouraging people to walk on the Israeli flag placed at the protest points near the border.

  • Proteste in Gaza City (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

    Protesters injured

    Protesters injured

    Palestinians ran to help a young man injured during the border protest on April 13. Stones had been thrown at border guards and the Israeli troops fired on the demonstrators. Some 45 Palestinians have died and hundreds have been injured between March 30 and April 27.

  • Palestinian protester prepares a kite with a firebomb (Getty Images/S. Khatib)

    Boy killed on April 20

    Boy killed on April 20

    Protest continued on April 20th, with some Palestinian protesters using kites to transport Molotov cocktails and firebombs over the fence. Israeli snipers killed at least four more Palestinians on April 20th, including a 15-year-old boy. UN Middle East envoy dubbed the killing "outrageous."

  • Israeli tear gas canisters fly towards Palestinian crowds (Reuters/I.A. Mustafa)

    Israeli troops fire at 'rioters'

    Israeli troops fire at 'rioters'

    Israeli military used live rounds and tear gas against the Palestinians on Aprli 27. Hundreds of "rioters" tried to storm the fence in Gaza using firebombs, grenades and explosives, but they were "thwarted," the army said.


es/msh (AP, AFP)

