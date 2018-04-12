 Is the ′Saudi Arabia of water′ wasting its most valuable resource? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 18.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Is the 'Saudi Arabia of water' wasting its most valuable resource?

The Guarani aquifer is the second-largest body of subterranean freshwater on the planet — but drought, heightened usage and privatization rumors are underscoring the need to protect it.

Luftaufnahme Skyline Sao Paulo Brasilien (Getty Images/AFP)

Historically, Brazil has had such an abundance of potable water that it earned the nickname "the Saudi Arabia of water."

And the Guarani aquifer seems to be testament to that, with its 30,000 cubic kilometers of underground freshwater, spread out over some 1.2 million square kilometers in Uruguay, Paraguay, Argentina and especially Brazil.

But that abundance could be more finite than many people realize. In 2015, when a severe drought struck São Paulo, South America's most populous city, Brazilian scientists began to draw links between climate change and diminishing water resources.

"What happens in the aquifer depends very directly on precipitation and the distribution of water in the atmosphere," Edson Cezar Wendland, a researcher at the University of São Paulo, told DW. Wendland has studied the Guarani aquifer for more than a decade.

For São Paulo state, where already-dry geographic conditions mean that water supplies are vulnerable, the Guarani aquifer plays a modest role among the state's water supplies.

However, researchers are concerned that the aquifer's waters are diminishing, and warn that a shortage of studies on its interactions with other water systems could have bigger consequences.

A public fountain in São Paulo (Imago/Agb Photo/J. Prudente)

A 2009 study found 2000 boreholes tapping into the aquifer. Many of them provide drinking water to the densely populated city

"We have serious problems all over the world in relation to water, and Brazil is no different," said Maru Whately, co-founder of Brazilian watchdog Alliance for Waters.

Read more: World Water Council's Braga: Water crises could be coming to your backyard

Although the Guarani aquifer is protected by strict environmental laws, a 2009 World Bank and Organization of American States (OAS) joint study found some 2,000 boreholes that tapped into the aquifer, three quarters of them supplying drinking water to São Paulo.

A thirsty city

From North Africa to the United States, there are many known cases where aquifers are being drained more quickly than they can replenish.

Brazil is no different. The depletion of the Guarani aquifer has already taken its toll in some areas.

Read more: Brazil's Doce River still foul eight months after dam collapse

In São Carlos, a district in São Paulo state, a dry spell in 2013 led to the aquifer's groundwater being used to irrigate notoriously water-guzzling eucalyptus crops. Researchers later found that the water levels in the aquifer's wells had dropped 50 percent, to the lowest level in a decade.

Wendland says while this could theoretically happen to the Guarani aquifer as a whole if extraction is not carefully controlled, further research is necessary to calculate sustainable rates of water extraction.

Selling off the precious resource?

Given strong indications that the water of the Guarani aquifer is already being overexploited, environmentalists were alarmed to hear that both Brazil's president Michel Temer and Nestlé board chair Paul Bulcke attended the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year.

Reservoir near Paraibuna, Brazil (Imago/Fotoarena)

Activists are concerned by the number of privatization projects the current government has got up and running, and fear water supply could also be targeted

They are concerned that Temer, whose government currently has more than 200 privatization projects in progress at city, state and federal government levels — and who last year attempted to pass a decree opening an area of the Amazon rich in minerals including copper, gold and iron ore to private companies — may be gearing up to sell the aquifer, or parts of it, to Nestlé.

Read more:Restoring India's depleting rivers – an uphill task

After Davos, rumors to that effect were rife. For its part, the food and beverage giant has repeatedly denied the suggestions, saying it  "does not extract water from any part of the Guarani Aquifer in South America, including in Brazil," and has no plans to do so.

Anti-privatization protests

This statement, however, has done little to quell fears across the country. So little in fact, that last month approximately 400 women protested by occupying Nestlé's factory in São Lourenço.

Edson Aparecida da Silva, national coordinator for the Alternative World Water Forum (FAMA), agrees that the rumours cannot be entirely dismissed.

Read more: Vital lakes disappearing around the world

"It's clear that a government like the current administration will spare no effort to enable those with capital to control water, whether subterranean or superficial."

For Whately, the size of the Guarani aquifer means it plays a critical role in hydric ecosystems in various parts of Brazil, and could also provide valuable contributions in the future.

"It's different to other freshwater sources, because it's far more protected from climate change and pollution than ground-level waters," she said. "Aquifers constitute future water sources, so protecting it should be a priority today."

  • A woman in Darfur fills a water container

    A precious good

    Water: a finite resource

    More than two-thirds of the earth's surface is covered with water. But only a fraction of it - about 3 percent - is fresh water. With the world's population growing fast, the water supply is coming under increasing pressure. Around the world, 2 billion people already have no safe access to drinking water.

  • Drought atLake Oroville in California, USA

    A precious good

    Water is becoming scarce

    Another 2 billion people live in areas suffering from water scarcity. That number is set to rise in the coming years due to climate change. By 2050, 3 billion people are projected to live in areas that are too dry.

  • Tuvalu Ozeanien (picture alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Sokhin)

    A precious good

    Calling nature

    The United Nations has been drawing attention to this threat for the last 25 years. Every year on March 22, the organization celebrates World Water Day. Each year, the day has a different motto. For 2018 it is "Nature for Water" - aiming to draw attention to nature's own solutions to drought, flooding, and pollution.

  • Wassertank in Nairobi, Kenia

    A precious good

    Wastewater: an alternative source

    Another, manmade solution is to reuse wastewater. If properly treated, it can be a very efficient source of fresh water and help protect natural sources from over-use. Still, the process is complicated and expensive and few countries can afford it.

  • Slumviertel in Kapstadt, Südafrika

    A precious good

    A wasted resource

    In Israel, 90 percent of wastewater is reused, in part for agricultural irrigation. However, most countries do not yet have the capacity to take advantage of this resource. Worldwide, 80 percent of the wastewater goes back to nature untreated and ends up polluting the water bodies as a result.

  • Öffentliches Trinkwasser in Pakistan

    A precious good

    A shortage of drinking water

    Properly processed wastewater could also help to alleviate the scarcity of drinking water. Namibia and Singapore already reuse purified wastewater as drinking water. In many other countries, however, there are reservations. People fear they will get sick from drinking water that has not been cleaned well enough.

  • Auch Wasser in Flaschen kann verunreinigt sein

    A precious good

    Dangerous bottles?

    People often see bottled water as a healthier alternative to what comes out of the faucet. But recent studies have shown that pollutants get into the bottles too. Tiny bits of plastic have been found in many brands of bottled water throughout the world. One possible source is the plastic bottles themselves.


DW recommends

World Water Council's Braga: Water crises could be coming to your backyard

Governments should increase resilience to cope with droughts and flooding due to climate change or else face water crises in the future, says World Water Council's Benedito Braga. (19.03.2018)  

Vital lakes disappearing around the world

Water scarcity is a growing problem worldwide, with Africa being hit particularly hard. As temperatures soar and rainfall drops, vital lakes are drying up. We take a look at some of the most startling vanishing acts. (03.02.2017)  

Brazil's Doce River still foul eight months after dam collapse

Eight months after a mining dam collapsed in southeastern Brazil, the 1.6 million people living along the Doce River are still struggling not only with health risks, but also with a crisis of public confidence. (05.07.2016)  

Restoring India's depleting rivers – an uphill task

India's water crisis has worsened over the past couple of decades, as an increased number of rivers dry up. But several non-governmental organizations are working to restore them. Murali Krishnan reports. (21.02.2018)  

A precious good

Water is part of everyday life - we cook with it, we drink it or we water our plants with it. But not all of us can take water for granted - a fact the United Nations marks with the annual World Water Day. (22.03.2018)  

Related content

Kolumbien Barranquilla Ausgetrockneter Grund eines Sees

World Water Council's Braga: Water crises could be coming to your backyard 19.03.2018

Governments should increase resilience to cope with droughts and flooding due to climate change or else face water crises in the future, says World Water Council's Benedito Braga.

Südafrika Trockenheit in Cape Town

Cape Town water crisis: adapting to a water-scarce future 26.03.2018

Cape Town might have dodged Day Zero, but a new hyper-consciousness of water use looks set to be the new normal — and not just for the drought-hit African city.

Global Ideas Mülltrennung und Recycling

Change your ways, save the environment 23.01.2018

Recycling, ditching meat and switching to a bicycle — changes we should be making to protect the environment. And yet, it all seems so difficult. What's holding us back? And how can we make significant changes?

ADVERTISEMENT

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Australien | Black Saturday Buschfeuer 2009 in Victoria (Getty Images)

Black Saturday

Bushfires in Australia, a fact of life. 

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - eco@africa presenter Sharon Momanyi (DW)

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's show: solar energy without sun, Manta rays in Mozambique and teaching conservation one click at a time. 