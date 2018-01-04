  1. Inhalt
Open session in New York

Iran unrest divides UN Security Council meeting

Iran has told the UN it has "hard evidence" that protests there were being "directed from abroad," while Russia has urged the chamber to "let Iran deal with its own problems." The US said it had put Iran "on notice."

British Ambassador to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft, left, speaks to American Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley before the start of a Security Council meeting on the situation in Iran, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at United Nations headquarters. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Altaffer)

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting at the request of the US on Friday to discuss the anti-government protests that rocked Iran last week.

The meeting began as a closed-door session but the US was able to ensure a second, open phase of talks thereafter, despite resistance from Russia, France, Bolivia and other members.

The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, argued that the Iranian protests — first against and later for authorities in Tehran — could escalate into a full-blown conflict, drawing parallels with Syria. 
Watch video 03:02

Head of Iran Guards declares end to 'sedition'

"Freedom and human dignity cannot be separated from peace and security," Haley said. "The Iranian regime is now on notice: the world will be watching what you do." 

Read more —  Iran: Pro-regime rallies after Friday prayers

US President Donald Trump had refrained from calling for violence or disruptive acts in Iran but had expressed "such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government," also pledging "great support from the United States at the appropriate time." 

Iran: protests 'very clearly directed from abroad'

Iran's Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo told the council that his government had "hard evidence" that the protests were being directed from abroad, also saying that the US had abused its position as a permanent council member by forcing the session. 

"It is unfortunate that despite the resistance on the part of some of its members, this council has allowed itself to be abused by the current US administration in holding a meeting on an issue that falls outside the scope of its mandate," Khoshroo said. 

Read more —Russia's Vladimir Putin in Iran for talks on Syria, US 'sanctions pressure'

Russia and France had similarly argued that it was too soon to discuss the issue at the UN in New York. France's Francois Delattre said that although he was "alarmed" by the acts of violence on the streets of Iran, they did not pose an international threat to peace and security and so were not really a matter for the Security Council. 
Watch video 01:41

Mobile phone footage of protests in Iran

"We must be wary of any attempt to exploit this crisis for personal ends," Delattre said, after acknowledging the need for the international community to remain vigilant.

Russia's Vassily Nebenzia, meanwhile, said that the US was "abusing the platform of the Security Council" by calling the emergency meeting. 

Read more — Donald Trump and the Iran nuclear deal – a crisis in the making

"We obviously regret the loss of life as a result of demonstrations that weren't so peaceful," Nebenzia said. "However, let Iran deal with its own problems." 

Nebenzia remarks echoed those of Moscow's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Rybakov, who accused the US of "shamelessly" interfering in the in a "situation that is of purely national concern to Iran."

Twenty-one people, most of them demonstrators, have died in protests that began almost a week ago in Iran's second-largest city of Mashhad; hundreds more have been arrested. The protests are the most widespread of their kind in Iran since the unrest that followed 2009's disputed presidential election.

Read more — Shirin Ebadi on Iran protests: 'Government cannot silence the hungry forever'

  • Iran Protests in Teheran (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Frustrated Iranians take to the streets in anti-government protests

    Disillusionment on the rise

    High unemployment, high inflation and a deepening divide between poor and wealthy Iranians: The economic crisis in Iran is a major cause of frustration for many people. The easing of international sanctions following the 2015 nuclear deal has not improved people's living conditions as expected.

  • Iran Teheran Portests (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    Frustrated Iranians take to the streets in anti-government protests

    Public uprising

    The majority of protesters so far are poor Iranians. People from major cities across the country converged on the capital, Tehran, to vent their anger when demonstrations began on December 28. They have since expanded to cities and towns in almost every province.

  • Iran Protest tweet (twitter_arteshbood)

    Frustrated Iranians take to the streets in anti-government protests

    Political demands

    It is not clear who is spearheading the protests, or if anyone is leading them at all. The demands have, however, become more political: stop backing the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, no intervention in Syria and Iraq. The protesters are urging the government to focus on domestic problems. There have also been calls for Ayatollah Khamenei to step down.

  • Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei (picture-alliance/Anadolu Agency/Salampix)

    Frustrated Iranians take to the streets in anti-government protests

    'Enemies of Iran'

    Five days after the demonstrators first took to the streets, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, reacted to the protesters' demands, accusing "enemies of Iran" of using "different tools including cash, weapons, politics and [the] intelligence apparatus to create troubles for the Islamic Republic."

  • Iran Protests Teheran (Getty Images/AFP)

    Frustrated Iranians take to the streets in anti-government protests

    Harsh response

    Authorities report that 450 people were arrested in connection with the protests. Twenty-one people are believed to have died in violent clashes, among them 16 demonstrators. They are the largest protests Iran has seen since the disputed 2009 presidential election.

    Author: Hao Gui


msh/dm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

