 Iran: Shargh newspaper boss arrested for prostitution report | News | DW | 28.04.2018
News

Iran: Shargh newspaper boss arrested for prostitution report

After his paper reported on alleged prostitution in the holy city of Mashhad, a media boss has been jailed. Masshad is a bastion of arch-conservative support in Iran.

An Iranian man holds a copy of the daily 'Shargh' newspaper

The director of a reformist newspaper in Iran was taken into custody on Saturday after his publication featured an article on alleged prostitution.

The article claimed to expose prostitution at a residential complex in the holy city of Mashhad.

Several people filed legal complaints against the Shargh newspaper for insulting women, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

Read more: Iran's double standard of justice

A judge ordered its director general, Mehdi Rahmanian, be arrested after failing to take action against the reporter.

The daily said on its Instagram account that he had earlier refused a court order to discount the report and punish the journalist responsible.

He will reportedly be required to pay compensation to the plaintiffs.

Read more: Activists at risk - Supporting jailed journalists and bloggers

  • Iran Protests in Teheran (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Frustrated Iranians take to the streets in anti-government protests

    Disillusionment on the rise

    High unemployment, high inflation and a deepening divide between poor and wealthy Iranians: The economic crisis in Iran is a major cause of frustration for many people. The easing of international sanctions following the 2015 nuclear deal has not improved people's living conditions as expected.

  • Iran Teheran Portests (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    Frustrated Iranians take to the streets in anti-government protests

    Public uprising

    The majority of protesters so far are poor Iranians. People from major cities across the country converged on the capital, Tehran, to vent their anger when demonstrations began on December 28. They have since expanded to cities and towns in almost every province.

  • Iran Protest tweet (twitter_arteshbood)

    Frustrated Iranians take to the streets in anti-government protests

    Political demands

    It is not clear who is spearheading the protests, or if anyone is leading them at all. The demands have, however, become more political: stop backing the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, no intervention in Syria and Iraq. The protesters are urging the government to focus on domestic problems. There have also been calls for Ayatollah Khamenei to step down.

  • Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei (picture-alliance/Anadolu Agency/Salampix)

    Frustrated Iranians take to the streets in anti-government protests

    'Enemies of Iran'

    Five days after the demonstrators first took to the streets, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, reacted to the protesters' demands, accusing "enemies of Iran" of using "different tools including cash, weapons, politics and [the] intelligence apparatus to create troubles for the Islamic Republic."

  • Iran Protests Teheran (Getty Images/AFP)

    Frustrated Iranians take to the streets in anti-government protests

    Harsh response

    Authorities report that 450 people were arrested in connection with the protests. Twenty-one people are believed to have died in violent clashes, among them 16 demonstrators. They are the largest protests Iran has seen since the disputed 2009 presidential election.

    Author: Hao Gui


Highly critical

The paper has been highly critical of Iran's conservative hard-liners over the past 15 years, earning it popularity online. Mashhad is Iran's holiest city and is a center of Iran's anti-reform, arch-conservatives.

Several reform-minded journalists have been arrested in Iran over recent years and several media outlets have been shuttered.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran reported in 2016 the Shargh's editor was arrested ahead of a US visit by President Hassan Rouhani.

The paper was briefly shut down in 2012 after it published a controversial comic commemorating the Iran-Iraq War.

Read more: US human rights report calls China, Russia, Iran and North Korea 'forces of instability'

aw/rc (AP, AFP)

