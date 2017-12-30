  1. Inhalt
Iran rocked by third day of protests

Protesters in Tehran have clashed with police, while authorities were reported to have shot two people in a western Iranian town. Earlier, hard-liners held their own rallies in support of the religious establishment.
Watch video 01:44

Iran orders people to stay away from protests

Thousands of people took to the streets across Iran on Saturday, as anti-government protests continued for a third day.

Several videos on social media showed demonstrations in the capital Tehran and other major cities with protesters shouting slogans critical of the government and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

At least two people appear to have been shot by state security forces in the western town of Dorud, according to news agency Reuters, while riot police surrounded Tehran University.

The rallies are some of the largest in the Islamic Republic since anti-government protests following the country's disputed 2009 presidential election.
Watch video 03:24

Demonstrations in Iran: Journalist Saeed Kamali Dehghan speaks to DW

Public grievances

Saturday's protests follow similar rallies on Thursday and Friday. Dozens of people were arrested during clashes with police on Thursday and Friday in the cities of Mashhad, Rasht, Hamedan, Kermanshah, Qazvin and elsewhere.

Many protesters have complained that reforms promised by President Hassan Rouhani have failed to significantly improve the Iranian economy since he took office in 2013.

Crowds shouted pro-government slogans as the marched in Saturday's rallies in the capital Tehran (Getty Images/AFP/H. Malekpour)

Crowds shouted pro-government slogans and carried pictures of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Tehran

Official inflation has increased to 10 percent, while prices have surged in recent months for basic foodstuffs. Unemployment has remained high and the government recently announced cuts to welfare and increases in fuel prices.

Protesters have also lamented the country's involvement in regional conflicts, including the financial and military backing of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while domestic issues remained unresolved.

Several videos have been posted to social media showing anti-government protesters chanting "Free political prisoners" and "Death to the dictator," in an apparent reference to Khamenei.

Read moreEducation for all? Not in Iran

Government reacts

In response to the growing anger, Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli on Saturday cautioned the public not to participate in "illegal gatherings," saying they would "create problems for themselves and other citizens."

Other Iranian ministers quickly blamed the US and other outside forces for the latest unrest. Hard-liners suggested the new wave of protests could be the work of counter-revolutionaries, while reformers blamed a small group of hard-liners who they said were trying to harm the government.

Earlier Saturday, hard-liners held their own rallies to mark the defeat of the last major protest movement in 2009. Iranian cities saw tens of thousands of government supporters hold pre-planned rallies to mark the eighth anniversary of a crackdown on mass public unrest that followed the disputed election.

State television showed footage of crowds of hard-liners in the capital, Tehran, while many carried banners in support of Khamenei in Iran's second largest city, Mashhad.

Anti-government protest in Kermanshah (peykeiran)

The city of Kermanshah in western Iran saw a protest of about 300 people on Friday

Read moreSaudi Arabia vs. Iran: From 'twin pillars' to proxy wars

Read moreSyria conflict: What do the US, Russia, Turkey and Iran want?

Warning from Trump

On Twitter, US President Donald Trump warned Iran's leaders that "the world is watching," in what appeared to be a veiled threat to deter a similar crackdown to the one that took place following the disputed 2009 election.

"Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime's corruption and its squandering of the nation's wealth to fund terrorism abroad," he wrote, adding that the Iranian government "should respect their people's rights, including [the] right to express themselves."

Trump's comments echoed a US State Department statement on Friday accusing Iranian leaders of turning "a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed and chaos."

'Deceitful and opportunist'

Iran's foreign ministry said Trump's support for the protesters was "deceitful and opportunist."

"Counterrevolution groups and foreign media are continuing their organized efforts to misuse the people's economic and livelihood problems and their legitimate demands to provide an opportunity for unlawful gatherings and possibly chaos," state TV said.

In 2009, dozens of people were killed and more than 4,000 arrested when Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and its Basij militia spearheaded a violent crackdown against reformers, who were angry at what they said was an election stolen by then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

  • Am 1.2.1979 kehrt Ayatollah Khomeini aus dem Exil in den Iran zurück (Foto: akairan.com)

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    Return to Iran

    February 1, 1979: Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to Tehran from exile in Paris. Euphoric Iranians greeted him at the airport as he touched down. For years, he had criticized the shah and the political elite in Iran for suppressing dissidents, for westernizing the country and for their extravagant lifestyles.

  • Hunderttausende Iraner harrten an diesem Tag aus, um dem Autokorso zuzujubeln, in dem Khomeini zum Zentralfriedhof fuhr, um dort seine Ankunftsrede zu halten (Foto:afp)

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    Waiting and hoping

    Around four million Iranians took to the streets to catch a glimpse of Khomeini’s motorcade as it headed to the central cemetery where he held his arrival speech. For around a year mass demonstrations against the Shah had been taking place. Since August 1978, widespread work stoppages by the opposition had crippled the country’s economy.

  • Schah Reza Pahlavi verlässt den Iran am 16. Januar 1979 (Foto: fanous.com)

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    The Shah steps down

    On January 16, 1979, Shah Reza Pahlavi left the country. At the Guadeloupe conference, attended by the leaders of four Western powers - the US, UK, France and West Germany - the shah lost support. Instead, the West talked of seeking dialogue with Khomeini. US President Jimmy Carter offered the shah asylum in the US - an offer he accepted.

  • Bildergalerie Revolution 57 im Iran

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    An isolated leader

    The shah had previously appointed Shapour Bakhtiar, a leading member of the opposition National Front, to the position of interim prime minister to appease his opponents, but without success. Bakhtiar was expelled from the party for being appointed by the shah. Other party members had agreed to work only with Khomeini.

  • Khomeini bei sener Rede auf dem Teheraner Zentralfriedhof am 1.2.1979 (Foto:araknews.com)

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    Campaign speech at the central cemetery

    Khomeini declared on his arrival in Tehran that he did not recognize Bakhtiar’s government. From the airport he drove straight to Tehran’s central cemetery where he gave a gutsy speech before thousands of enthusiastic on-lookers. He disputed the monarchy and the parliament, saying it weakened legitimacy. Khomeini said that he alone would select Iran’s new government.

  • Bildergalerie Revolution 57 im Iran

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    Riots across the country

    In Tehran and in other cities across the country violent clashes between revolutionaries and the shah’s supporters broke out. The street fighting went on for days and it was unclear which side had the upper hand. The military imposed a curfew, but most Iranian’s ignored it.

  • Bildergalerie Revolution 57 im Iran

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    Transitional prime minister

    On February 5, 1979, Khomeini named Mehdi Bazargan from the National Front as the country’s transitional prime minister. At first it looked like the clergy would cooperate with the liberal opposition. However, disagreements between the two quickly escalated. Bazargan resigned on November 5, 1979, in response to the US embassy hostage situation in Tehran.

  • Bildergalerie Revolution 57 im Iran

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    The nation celebrates

    After Bazargan’s re-appointment, large numbers of Iranians took to the streets in support of the transitional government. The military declared it would not interfere with the power struggle. Shapour Bakhtiar had lost all support. He had to flee his home when armed Khomeini supporters intruded. In April, 1979, he went into exile in France.

  • Bildergalerie Revolution 57 im Iran

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    Military greetings

    Standing at attention for religious leaders: An elite unit of the Iranian Air Force greeted Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The Homafar unit played a major role in the revolution victory because they had allowed the public access to their arsenal during the civil unrest. On February 9, the Imperial Guard made a last ditch effort to attack the Homafar base.

  • Bildergalerie Revolution 57 im Iran

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    The monarchy is overthrown

    Fighting between the Imperial Guard and the people intensified. On February 11, 1979, the regime collapsed: Revolutionaries occupied parliament, the Senate, the television broadcaster and other state-run institutions. Shortly thereafter, the fall of the monarchy was announced. To this day, Iranians celebrate February 11 as the anniversary of the 'Islamic revolution.’

    Author: Parisa Tonekaboni / jlw


mm, js, amp/se (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

Related content

Iran orders people to stay away from protests 30.12.2017

The move comes as anti-government protesters take to the streets for the third day running in a number of cities, including Tehran. Thousands of Iranians have also been taking in part in pro-government demonstrations.

Iran Demonstration in Mashhad

Iran protests: Rouhani supporters out in force 30.12.2017

Supporters of President Hassan Rouhani have come out in their thousands amid anti-government protests lamenting Iran's economic problems. Authorities have warned of a crackdown as rallies spread to several cities.

Irak Sulaimaniyah -Kurdische Protestierende

Protests rage in Iraqi Kurdistan 19.12.2017

Three people have been killed and 80 injured as protests over austerity and unpaid salaries intensify. The Kurdistan Regional Government is under increasing pressure amid heightened tensions with Baghdad.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 