Iowa approves America's 'toughest' abortion law

The US state of Iowa on Wednesday passed the country's most restrictive abortion ban, outlawing the procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected — sometimes even before a woman realizes she is pregnant.

The legislation has been widely criticized by civil liberties groups as taking women's rights in the state back 50 years.

What does the new law say?

It prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is picked up on an ultrasound — usually at around six weeks.

A few exceptions are permitted, if the woman was raped or a victim of incest.

It grants immunity to women receiving abortions but doctors who perform them could have their licenses revoked.

A provision requiring a three-day waiting period for an abortion is on hold, amid a legal challenge.

Republicans predict nationwide abortion change "We have a pro-life House of Representatives, a pro-life United States Senate, a pro-life president, and a United States Supreme Court that may well be receiving a new Constitutionalist Justice in the near future," Congressman Steve King of Iowa said in a statement. He added that the 'heartbeat' law could "set the stage" to question abortion nationally."

The American Civil Liberties Union condemned the bill's passage to Agence France-Presse: "It is clearly unconstitutional and it effectively blocks the right (to) an abortion for most women," said the group's Iowa spokeswoman Veronica Fowler.

Erin Davison-Rippey, from Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, said that Iowa Republicans "do not care how much taxpayer money will be spent on a lawsuit ... or how many families may choose to go elsewhere because Iowa is no longer a state where they are safe to live and work."

