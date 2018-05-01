Iowa approves America's 'toughest' abortion law

The US state of Iowa has approved a ban on most abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks. Other states have tried to introduce the measure, only to have it overruled by the US Supreme Court.
The US state of Iowa on Wednesday passed the country's most restrictive abortion ban, outlawing the procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected — sometimes even before a woman realizes she is pregnant.
The legislation has been widely criticized by civil liberties groups as taking women's rights in the state back 50 years.
What does the new law say?
Republicans predict nationwide abortion change "We have a pro-life House of Representatives, a pro-life United States Senate, a pro-life president, and a United States Supreme Court that may well be receiving a new Constitutionalist Justice in the near future," Congressman Steve King of Iowa said in a statement. He added that the 'heartbeat' law could "set the stage" to question abortion nationally."
The American Civil Liberties Union condemned the bill's passage to Agence France-Presse: "It is clearly unconstitutional and it effectively blocks the right (to) an abortion for most women," said the group's Iowa spokeswoman Veronica Fowler.
Erin Davison-Rippey, from Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, said that Iowa Republicans "do not care how much taxpayer money will be spent on a lawsuit ... or how many families may choose to go elsewhere because Iowa is no longer a state where they are safe to live and work."
