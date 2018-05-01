 Iowa approves America′s ′toughest′ abortion law | News | DW | 03.05.2018
News

Iowa approves America's 'toughest' abortion law

The US state of Iowa has approved a ban on most abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks. Other states have tried to introduce the measure, only to have it overruled by the US Supreme Court.

Pro-abortion banner (Getty Images/AFP/G. Gibson)

The US state of Iowa on Wednesday passed the country's most restrictive abortion ban, outlawing the procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected — sometimes even before a woman realizes she is pregnant.

The legislation has been widely criticized by civil liberties groups as taking women's rights in the state back 50 years.

Read more:Roe v. Wade plaintiff Norma McCorvey dies
Watch video 03:22

@dwnews - Ireland divided over abortion referendum

What does the new law say?

  • It prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is picked up on an ultrasound — usually at around six weeks.
  • A few exceptions are permitted, if the woman was raped or a victim of incest.
  • It grants immunity to women receiving abortions but doctors who perform them could have their licenses revoked.
  • A provision requiring a three-day waiting period for an abortion is on hold, amid a legal challenge.

Read more: Isle of Man votes to decriminalize abortion, aligning with British mainland
Watch video 02:24

'It's not only about abortion - it's about women's rights'

Republicans predict nationwide abortion change "We have a pro-life House of Representatives, a pro-life United States Senate, a pro-life president, and a United States Supreme Court that may well be receiving a new Constitutionalist Justice in the near future," Congressman Steve King of Iowa said in a statement. He added that the 'heartbeat' law could "set the stage" to question abortion nationally."

The American Civil Liberties Union condemned the bill's passage to Agence France-Presse: "It is clearly unconstitutional and it effectively blocks the right (to) an abortion for most women," said the group's Iowa spokeswoman Veronica Fowler.

Erin Davison-Rippey, from Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, said that Iowa Republicans "do not care how much taxpayer money will be spent on a lawsuit ... or how many families may choose to go elsewhere because Iowa is no longer a state where they are safe to live and work."
Read more: Thousands in Poland protest stricter abortion laws
Watch video 12:00

World Stories - Girls: The unwanted daughters of India

mm/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

