 Invading iguanas tear through Florida′s wildlife | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 28.03.2018
invasive species

Invading iguanas tear through Florida's wildlife

Iguanas have arrived in the Sunshine State and are marching north, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Conservationists are hoping the human population might start to recognize these striking reptiles as food.

An adult iguana relaxing on a tree branch. Miami, Florida. Photo by Niall Macaulay. (Niall Macaulay)

Florida's warm, sunny weather and extensive wetlands support a paradise of diverse flora and fauna. But when non-native species arrive and take advantage of the Sunshine State's enviable climate and rich biodiversity, they leave destruction in their wake.

Voracious predators like the Burmese python and Argentine black-and-white tegu lizard are the most famous culprits. But another, vegetarian, reptile is inflicting similar damage. Native to Central and South America and parts of the Caribbean, green iguanas have been spreading across South Florida after escaping or being released by pet owners.

"If they escape here in South Florida it's like Club Med – they're out there enjoying this wonderful environment, no pressures on them," zoologist Ron Magill told DW. 

Eating through ecosystems

Without any natural predators, iguanas are thriving in South Florida in particular. They can grow up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) in length, with appetites to match, and reproduce at an alarming rate. "One female can lay 30 to 40 eggs at a time," Magill says.

Sam Van Leer, founder of the Urban Paradise Guild (Niall Macaulay)

Sam Van Leer says iguanas are thwarting efforts to protect local flora

They munch through native plants and crops and crowd out smaller, native lizards. They also feed on flowering plants that butterflies depend on, and are blamed for wiping out the last known colonies of critically endangered Miami blue butterfly, which is found nowhere outside of South Florida.

Sam Van Leer is president of the Urban Paradise Guild, an organization dedicated to removing invasive plants in South Florida and restoring natural habitat through volunteer programs. Iguanas are a constant challenge to his replanting efforts.

"It is a common misconception, 'oh they look cool' and 'oh they don't really hurt anything,'" Van Leer told DW. "The reality is they are a plague that has been unleashed on our ecosystem. So when people see one, they see this neat-looking lizard, what they don't understand is the damage that they create."

Tearing up the canals

And they're not just tearing through Florida's wildlife. They're also causing serious infrastructure damage that could result in flooding in some areas.

Michael Kirkland is an invasive animal biologist in the South Florida Water Management District. "They burrow into the levees, if you get enough burrows, the levees will start to collapse in on themselves," he told DW.

Such attacks on infrastructure combined with the reptiles' impact on ecosystems can add up to billions of dollars' worth of damage, Kirkland says.

Along the canals that lead to Florida's Biscayne Bay, hundreds of iguanas can be seen sunning themselves on boats or scurrying along the sea walls.

Iguana auf einem Boot (Niall Macaulay)

There's little an iguana enjoys more than sunbathing by the water

"Iguanas love water," Magill said. "You'll often see iguanas on the banks of canals or on trees overhanging canals and any time they are threatened they will not hesitate to just jump in the water and they swim incredibly well. So the canal is like a freeway system to these animals."

It's a transit network that gives them access to all sorts of choice spots.

Uninvited exhibits

At the Zoo Miami, Magill, who works there as communications director, points out three iguanas idling in the cage of a 160-kilo gorilla. The moats around exhibits might keep the zoo's intended residents in, but they do nothing to keep the scaly invaders out.

The apes are used to living alongside the lizards, which are drawn to their food. But Magill says the parasites and diseases – including salmonella – they carry are a concern.

"We have a real risk there of cross-contaminating some of our exotic species at the zoo with whatever an iguana might be carrying," he says. As a result, the Zoo Miami is culling iguanas to keep their numbers down.

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables has an iguana problem, too. Visitors, especially kids, love to see the striking reptiles. 

Ron Magill, Communications Director and zoologist at the Zoo Miami. Miami, Florida. Photo by Niall Macaulay. (Niall Macaulay)

Zoologist Ron Magill in his office at Zoo Miami, which has taken to culling iguanas to protect exhibits

"Sure they are cute. They look dramatic, so it can be a draw," director Carl E. Lewis admits. But the garden's extensive collections of rare tropical plants, including palms, cycads and flowering trees, are like a free buffet for the iguanas and hundreds have turned up to tuck in.

"Having giant vegetarian lizards running around – that is a big challenge for us," Lewis says.

Raining iguanas

Cold snaps are the only natural limitation on the iguana population here. To kill significant numbers, the temperature needs to be near freezing for at least four to five days. The last time this happened was in January, when a "bomb cyclone" brought unusually cold temperatures to the East Coast.

"We have this phenomenon in South Florida called 'raining iguanas,'" Magill says. "You come during a really cold day, in the morning, and iguanas will be falling out of trees."

The animals aren't actually dead, he explains.

"As the temperature goes down to 40 degrees, their body shuts down, they lose their grip and they fall out of the trees. They will turn a grey color, their eyes will sink in. It's a miracle that once they warm-up they will come back to life."

USA Kältestarre Iguanas in Florida (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Cerabino)

In cold weather, iguanas become paralysed and fall out of the trees

In 2010, plummeting temperatures nearly wiped out the iguanas at the botanic gardens. But some survived by burrowing under ground.

"Iguanas are at the edge of their ability to survive the winter. If we get a cold snap, they really get knocked back," Lewis says. "We just haven't had one for several years now, that's why our iguana populations are very high."

Conquering new territory

In fact, climate change could be a factor in the iguanas' spread. "There is an infestation that has been growing," Van Leer says. "Over the past five years, I would say it's getting significantly worse."

Magill says warmer weather in recent years has enabled them to move north. He predicts it'll take about another five years for them to reach Orlando, some 380 kilometers north of Miami.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers workshops on the dos and don'ts of shooing iguanas for homeowners wanting to drive them out of their gardens.

But Magill thinks Florida residents might need more of an incentive to really go on the offensive. 

"In places that they're found naturally, in tropical Central America, for example in Panama, they have farms for them because they eat them – they're a delicacy," Magill says.

"I am somewhat hoping but that trend might take place here in South Florida soon. If people understand that they are a delicacy, we can control their numbers."

  Unloved animals

    Unloved animals

    Fluffy little devil

    Non-native species often lack predators in their new environments. If their numbers skyrocket, they threaten local species. The Australian possum, which was brought to New Zealand to establish a fur trade, has turned into a pest in its new home country.There are now 30 million possums in New Zealand, who feed on local land snails, bird chicks and eggs.

  Unloved animals

    Unloved animals

    Threatening the national symbol

    Amongst the victims of possums in New Zealand is the iconic kiwi. The flightless bird is so closely tied to the national psyche that human inhabitants of New Zealand often refer to themselves as 'Kiwis'. To save the native wildlife, the 'Kiwi' government recently announced an ambitious plan to eradicate all possums, stoats and rats by 2050.

  Unloved animals

    Unloved animals

    Yummy pest

    Lionfish are native to the Indo-Pacific, but now spread along the US coast, Caribbean and parts of Mexico, where they threaten native species. Their spines are venomous and can even harm humans. The easiest solution to the problem: catch them and eat them! Their taste is similar to that of snapper and grouper. Delicious!

  Unloved animals

    Unloved animals

    Far, far out of Africa

    It’s definitely one of the scariest invasive species on the planet: Nile crocodiles have been found in Florida, thousands of kilometers from their original habitat. The giant predators eat everything from small hippos to humans, so the new visitor can’t count on a warm welcome.

  Unloved animals

    Unloved animals

    Small but mean

    The Varroa mite is the world's most devastating pest for Western honey bees. Originally it was only present in Asia, but it has now spread across most of the world. It particularly affects bees outside of its home region, as they lack a certain defense mechanism. By killing bees, Varroa mite damage entire ecosystems that depend on pollination.

  Unloved animals

    Unloved animals

    No cute easter bunnies

    They are much loved by children, but hated by many farmers: European rabbits, originally native to Southwestern Europe. Settlers took the quick-breeding animals to Australia as a source of food. There, they don’t have any natural enemies and spread quickly. They contribute to the decline of endemic species like wombats and wallabies, and considerably impact Australian agriculture.

  Unloved animals

    Unloved animals

    World-famous troublemaker

    This little fellow recently made headline: The tiger mosquito, native to Southeast Asia, is responsible for the quick spread of the Zika Virus in Latin America during the last months, which is said to be responsible for severe health damages to unborn babies. Due to climate change, the asian tiger mosquito is feared to also make itself at home in central Europe.

  Unloved animals

    Unloved animals

    The fur that ran away

    Raccoons from North America were introduced into Europe in the 1920s to be bred for their pelts. But after a bomb hit a German raccoon farm during World War II, raccoons escaped and began to breed in the wild. Over the past decades, their population size has rocketed. Some fear raccoons in case they transmit rabies to humans. But others argue we should just get used to these furry companions.

  Unloved animals

    Unloved animals

    A polarizing debate

    Should we try to eradicate all invasive species or accept them as part of the planet's ever-changing nature? That’s often a subject of heated debate. And one interesting argument often emerges: the mammal that has made itself at home in all corners of the world and wiped out more native flora and fauna than any other species, is man.

    Author: Ruth Krause


