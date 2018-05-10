 Insuring against extreme weather in the Caribbean | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 15.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Insuring against extreme weather in the Caribbean

Extreme weather events linked to climate change can cause major damage — destroying homes and livelihoods. Caribbean islanders have seen some of the worst effects. Could climate insurance help?

Westindien St. Lucia (DW/Michael Altenhenne)

Project aim: Protecting low-income inhabitants of the Caribbean region by providing insurance against extreme weather events.
Project area: Households across the countries of Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.
Project timeframe: 2011-2019
Project partners: Munich Climate Insurance Initiative (MCII), the International Climate Initiative (IKI) and various insurers and climate change organizations in partner countries.

Tropical storms and floods can cause billions of euros worth of damage. Often a country's poorest inhabitants are hit hardest. People living on the Caribbean Island of St Lucia know well the consequences of extreme weather. Many have had their houses, harvests and livelihoods destroyed by hurricanes. 

Some insurers and governments are offering "micro insurance" products that could help those on a low-income to get back on their feet after a disaster. But many are sceptical of the promises made by insurance firms. A pilot project on a number of Caribbean Islands wants to show locals how it could work. 

A film by Michael Altenhenne

 

WWW links

IKI: Climate Risk Insurance and Adaptation in the Caribbean

Munich Climate Insurance Initiative

Audios and videos on the topic

Saint Lucia: Insuring against bad weather  

Related content

Melk, Donau-Hochwasser in Österreich

Walls — and neighbors — protect against Danube flooding 08.05.2018

Strong community ties can keep people safe during catastrophes, say experts. So what can the residents of a flood-prone Austrian town teach us about facing extreme weather in the age of climate change?

Global Ideas Landwirtschaft Bolivien

'Climate change is making us stronger' — Resilient Bolivian women adapt to global warming 25.04.2018

In rural Bolivia, making a sustainable living is becoming difficult for smallholders. But the country's women, who are traditionally responsible of farming, are demonstrating resilience to the effects of climate change.

Australien | Black Saturday Buschfeuer 2009 in Victoria

Black Saturday 10.04.2018

The 2009 Victorian bushfires were the deadliest in Australia's history. Such blazes have been a fact of life on the extremely dry continent since time eternal. But climate change is believed to be worsening them.

ADVERTISEMENT

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Pollen calling

Hayfever sufferers always know when pollen season starts. Here's a look at this diverse, remarkable process of nature. 

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - Nneota Egbe (DW)

Welcome to eco@africa

On eco@africa this week, solar power for Somaliland, oyster harvesting in Gambia and caring for animals in Egypt. 