Inside Europe | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 23.03.2018

Inside Europe 09.11.2017

On today's programme: A call to relaunch and reform the European Union -Confusion in Catalonia over its political status - A defeat for the far-right in Slovakia - Would the Kremlin prefer to forget the Bolshevik Revolution? – And as more than 20,000 people gather here in Bonn for the 23rd annual UN climate conference, a special half hour focusing on environmental issues around Europe.