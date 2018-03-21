 Inside Europe | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 23.03.2018
Europe

Inside Europe

Click on the links below to listen to reports from this week's edition of Inside Europe, DW's award-winning radio program with features from around the continent.

A symbolic picture of Europe under a magnifying glass

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks to DW about the nerve agent attack - NATO and the EU’s response to the spy poisoning -The data exploitation scandal engulfing Cambridge Analytica - Music offers mafia kids a refuge from crime - A push to promote the French language - An EU initiative to increase public Wi-Fi hotspots - Britain's search for a place to bury its nuclear waste – Amsterdam tires of tourists.

Inside Europe: Covering the issues that shape Europe

Inside Europe is an award-winning weekly radio show with a focus on European topics.  

Inside Europe 22.03.2018  

Inside Europe: A push to promote the French language  

Inside Europe: Music offers mafia kids a refuge from crime  

Inside Europe: Tourists wear out their welcome in Amsterdam  

French president Emmanuel Macron has proposed ambitious and controversial ideas for EU reform, including a joint eurozone budget and finance minister. This week, the veteran Merkel and rookie Macron spoke at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. DW’s Andreas Becker was there and Helen Seeney asked him how the two leaders compared.

On today's programme: A call to relaunch and reform the European Union -Confusion in Catalonia over its political status - A defeat for the far-right in Slovakia - Would the Kremlin prefer to forget the Bolshevik Revolution? – And as more than 20,000 people gather here in Bonn for the 23rd annual UN climate conference, a special half hour focusing on environmental issues around Europe.

COP23 kicked off here in Bonn on Monday. It’s a two week meeting aimed at strengthening the 2015 Paris climate agreement. 196 countries are participating in it, plus the European Union. Fiji is presiding over this year’s summit – a tiny island nation which faces an existential threat from global warming. So what are the goals of COP23? Helen Seeney asked Charlotta Lomas from DW’s Environment Desk.

