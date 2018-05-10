Indonesia: Surabaya church attacks leave several dead

Explosions at three churches in the Indonesian city of Surabaya have left several dead and dozens injured. Officials suspect a group inspired by the "Islamic State" carried out the attacks.
At least nine people were killed and at least 40 people were injured on Sunday, when explosions hit three churches during morning mass in the Indonesian city of Surabaya, local media reported.
Police said three churches were hit by suicide bombers in Indonesia's second biggest city, located in the eastern part of the Island of Java. Authorities believe the attack was perpetrated by suicide bombers and warned that the death toll is likely to rise.
What we know so far
Minorities targeted by extremists: Indonesia is a predominantly Muslim country, but it is also home to significant numbers of Christians, Hindus and Buddhists. In the recent years, extremists have targeted Christians and other minorities through a series of attacks.
Attempted crackdown: The Indonesian government has carried out a sustained crackdown on militant extremists since al-Qaida-affiliated radicals bombed a tourist section of Bali in 2002, killing 202 people.

