Indonesia: Surabaya attack leaves several dead

At least three people were killed and 13 people were injured on Sunday, when explosions hit three churches during morning mass in the Indonesian city of Surabaya, local media reported.

Police said three churches were hit by suicide bombers in Indonesia's second biggest city, located in the eastern part of the Iland of Java.

The three blasts took place within 10 minutes of eachother

What we know so far

The first bomb detonated at the Catholic Church of Santa Maria at about 7:30 a.m., followed by a blast at the Christian Church Diponegoro and then one at the Surabaya Center Pentecostal Church.

The detonations ocurred within 10 minutes of each other.

Indonesian television showed debris scattered around the entrance of one of the churches and police closing off certain areas as crowds began to gather.

Authorities are also investigating whether there was another explosion at a fourth church.

Minorities targeted by extremists: Indonesia is a predominantly Muslim country, but it is also home to significant numbers of Christians, Hindus and Buddhists. In the recent years, extremists have targeted Christians and other minorities through a series of attacks.

Attempted crackdown: The Indonesian government has carried out a sustained crackdown on militant extremists since al-Qaida-affiliated radicals bombed a tourist section of Bali in 2002, killing 202 people.

