Indonesia: Several killed in oil well fire

At least 10 people have been killed in a large blaze at an illegal oil well in Indonesia, officials said. The fire was "still soaring high," according to the authorities.
An oil spill sparked a large-scale fire in Indonesia's Aceh province on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens more.
"The [fire] is still soaring high and has not yet successfully been extinguished," said Saiful, head of Aceh's Ranto Peureulak subdistrict, which is located in northwest region of Indonesian island of Sumatra.
What we know so far:
Illegal wells used for profit
Local villagers illegally operate many small oil wells in the eastern section of Aceh province, which boasts significant energy reserves.
According to the state-run Antara news agency, residents of Pasir Putih were collecting oil from the surface of the well when the fire broke out. Officials said state-owned oil company Pertamina was helping firefighters combating the blaze.
