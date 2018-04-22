 Indonesia: Several killed in oil well fire | News | DW | 25.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Indonesia: Several killed in oil well fire

At least 10 people have been killed in a large blaze at an illegal oil well in Indonesia, officials said. The fire was "still soaring high," according to the authorities.

A municipality staff shovels oil from oil covered sea,

An oil spill sparked a large-scale fire in Indonesia's Aceh province on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens more.

"The [fire] is still soaring high and has not yet successfully been extinguished," said Saiful, head of Aceh's Ranto Peureulak subdistrict, which is located in northwest region of Indonesian island of Sumatra.

What we know so far:

  • A blaze started following an oil spill at about 1:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday (1830 GMT Tuesday).
  • Indonesian authorities said at least 10 people were killed and the death toll was expected to rise.
  • At least five houses were torched as fire spread through a residential area of Pasir Putih village in Aceh.
  • The fire remains out of control hours after the start of the blaze.
  • The Indonesian disaster agency said pipe welding may have caused the fire.

Illegal wells used for profit

Local villagers illegally operate many small oil wells in the eastern section of Aceh province, which boasts significant energy reserves.

According to the state-run Antara news agency, residents of Pasir Putih were collecting oil from the surface of the well when the fire broke out. Officials said state-owned oil company Pertamina was helping firefighters combating the blaze.

More to come...

dj/aw (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)

Related content

Symbolbild Christentum Judentum Islam

World in Progress: Seeking inner peace in times of turmoil 04.04.2018

Sharia Law and tourism in Aceh, Indonesia -- Tolerance and Christian theology in Morocco -- More young Copts in Egypt are interested in monastic life -- Daoism is seeing a revival in China's Zhongnan mountains

Ethnic Chinese celebrate Lunar New Year in Indonesia's Aceh 16.02.2018

Lunar New Year 2018 on Friday presents an occasion for the ethnic Chinese minority community in Indonesia's Aceh province to visit Buddhist temples and pray for safety and luck.

Twitter Screenshot Indonesien Polizei & LGBT in Aceh

Indonesian police cut transgender women's hair to force 'manly makeover' 29.01.2018

Police said the crackdown was aimed at "educating" the transgender women to behave like "normal" men. Rights groups have condemned the move as "humiliating, unlawful and a clear breach of human rights."

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 