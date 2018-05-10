 Indonesia: Bomb explodes at police station in Surabaya | News | DW | 14.05.2018
News

Indonesia: Bomb explodes at police station in Surabaya

Just one day after suicide bombers hit three churches in the city of Surabaya, a police station has been bombed. Police have said they are still identifying victims.

Two policemen stand guard after an explosion in Surabaya in Indonesia

A motorcycle bomb detonated at the police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Surabaya on Monday. The attack appears to have been a suicide bombing, authorities said.

Only yesterday, Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city, was rocked by suicide bomb attacks at three churches, killing 13 people and injuring dozens.

President Joko Widodo denounced the series of attacks on Syrabaya and pledged to introduce a new anti-terrorism bill to combat Islamist militants in the country. "This is the act of cowards, undignified and barbaric," Widodo said on television.

Read more: Indonesia: Deadly Surabaya church attacks committed by family

What we know so far

  • At 8.50 a.m. a motorcycle bomb exploded at a security checkpoint outside the headquarters, police said. 
  • Two individuals, a man and a woman, were riding the motorcycle at the time of the attack.
  • "We can confirm there are casualties among our members," a spokesman said.
  • "So far, we have accounted for seven victims. We are still collecting data,” a separate police spokesman told The Jakarta Post.
  • Several hours earlier, police killed a suspected Islamist militant in his apartment south of Surabaya, after an explosion there.

Read more: Why are more Indonesians favoring Shariah?

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details are available.

Watch video 04:39

Indonesia: Punishment under Sharia

