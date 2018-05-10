Indonesia: Bomb explodes at police station in Surabaya

Just one day after suicide bombers hit three churches in the city of Surabaya, a police station has been bombed. Police have said they are still identifying victims.
A motorcycle bomb detonated at the police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Surabaya on Monday. The attack appears to have been a suicide bombing, authorities said.
Only yesterday, Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city, was rocked by suicide bomb attacks at three churches, killing 13 people and injuring dozens.
President Joko Widodo denounced the series of attacks on Syrabaya and pledged to introduce a new anti-terrorism bill to combat Islamist militants in the country. "This is the act of cowards, undignified and barbaric," Widodo said on television.
Read more: Indonesia: Deadly Surabaya church attacks committed by family
What we know so far
Read more: Why are more Indonesians favoring Shariah?
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details are available.
jcg/aw (AP, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Explosions at three churches in Indonesia's second-largest city of Surabaya have left several dead and dozens injured. Police say a family of six, including two young children, carried out the suicide attacks. (13.05.2018)
At least 50,000 Muslims took to the streets of Jakarta at the weekend. They want the city’s governor to be jailed on charges of blasphemy. On Monday, the police interviewed him for the first time. (07.11.2016)