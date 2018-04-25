 Indigenous women show the way for banks to divest from fossil fuels | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 26.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Climate change

Indigenous women show the way for banks to divest from fossil fuels

First Nations women have met with European banks to push for fossil fuel divestment as the United Nations releases a model for banks to account for climate change. Grassroots action is helping the movement gain momentum.

Indigenous Women's Divestment Delegation Europa Credit Suisse Bank (WECAN International/Boethius)

The Indigenous Women's Divestment Delegation take action for fossil fuel divestment in front of the Credit Suisse and UBS headquarters in the Zurich financial district

"We face the Kinder Morgan pipeline not in our backyard, but in our kitchen. We were once able to harvest more than 90 percent of our diet from our land and waters — but we haven't been able to harvest any food since 1972." 

Charlene Aleck from the indigenous Tsleil-Waututh Nation in Canada has traveled to Germany and Switzerland to tell bank managers how a big oil project they are financing is destroying her home.

Since 1953, the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline has traced over 1,150 km (710 miles) of Canadian land, from Alberta to the west coast of British Columbia, carrying 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day straight through the homeland of the Tsleil-Waututh First Nation.

Kinder Morgan is proposing to build a new pipeline alongside this existing one, in order to triple the amount of crude oil being transported. The project was initially approved by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016, but ongoing protests and lawsuits have temporarily put a hold on the construction.

Aleck and four other indigenous women from North America who are all affected by big oil projects were in Frankfurt, Germany, and Zurich, Switzerland, to meet face-to-face with managers from Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and UBS.

"I came here to let [the banks] know that the risk is too great for our nation — we want to let them know that the company they are investing in does not have our consent, and we oppose them in any legal way possible," Aleck told DW.

Work on the Trans Mountain pipeline in Canada (picture alliance/AP/The Canadian Press)

The planned second Trans Mountain pipeline would further damage the already degraded land of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Aleck says

The meetings were organized by the Women's Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN) with the goal to hold banks accountable for their investments.

"Women are standing up for their own territories but also for the climate, for the water, for the forest, for the land. It’s important to understand that women who protect their land also protect the climate," Osprey Orielle Lake, executive director of WECAN, told DW.

In light of climate change, fossil fuels must be kept in the ground, she says. "And this is why we are asking banks to make the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy."

Read more: 

The financial system killing environmental activists

To combat climate change, increase women's participation

Growing movement

The indigenous women are part of a growing fossil fuel divestment movement. Over the last years, more than 700 public institutions worldwide have already committed to divest, including educational institutions, philanthropic foundations and governments. 

A year ago, the German city of Göttingen has become the fourth German city that withdrew investment in coal, oil and gas companies. Earlier this year, New York City's pension fund announced it would pull round $5 billion (€4 billion) of its investments in fossil fuel companies.

Norway's trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund — the world's biggest — also proposed to drop oil and gas companies from its holdings, saying it already has enough exposure to the industry and wants to protect against fluctuating oil prices. The Norwegian government is set to decide in fall of 2018 about the divestment.

350.org Divestment protest (350.org)

The divestment movement has spread around the world

Also a number of Catholic institutions have been the latest addition to the trend. The humanitarian aid organization Caritas Internationalis, owned by the Catholic church, and three German Catholic banks announced in mid-April they would withdraw investments worth $7.5 billion out of big oil.

The Catholic banks are following the example of the Church of England, which divested from fossil fuel companies with the highest concentration of carbon companies after Pope Francis voiced in 2015 his concerns about climate change and the fossil fuel industry.

Big money, big responsibility

Banks and other financial institutions play a major role in limiting global warming by shifting investments from fossil fuels toward renewable energies and other low-carbon endeavors.

However, the fast-paced nature of the financial sector, with its quick and high turnarounds, is not exactly an environment that encourages divestment from fossil fuels.
Watch video 06:37

Will funding for coal soon run out?

To this end, the United Nations Environment Program has developed, together with several climate scientists and financial experts, a methodology to help banks understand how climate change and climate action could impact their business.

UNEP Director Erik Solheim believes that the new methodology will help the finance industry change their perspective. He traces the environmental challenges of today back to "short-termism."

"Financial markets can become a catalyst for action on sustainability, but for that they need to become more long-term oriented," he said in a statement presenting the methodology.

The framework "encourages organizations to consider and disclose long-term impacts," he added.

The methodology allows banks and financial institutions to "see" into the future, predicting how the Paris Agreement, if implemented as planned, will change our economies. For example, investment in coal companies today won't make much sense when coal power plants are eventually shut down.

Carbon Budget data vizualization

If, on the other hand, governments push the renewable energy market to meet emissions-reduction goals, investments in wind and solar parks promise a higher return.

Elmar Kriegler, senior scientists at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research who was part of the team that developed the methodology, says that after computing for investment risks and opportunities in a 2-degree world, it's up to the banks to make use of this.

"Big money also means big responsibilities," Kriegler said in a statement.

Sixteen banks from four continents — including Barclays, National Australia Bank and the Royal Bank of Canada — are currently testing and fine-tuning the methodology.

The indigenous women are hopeful that guidelines like these along with their continued pressure will get banks to eventually divest from big oil.

  • 48 celsius degrees in Seville, Spain (Imago/Agencia EFE)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Sweltering heat

    Unprecedented heat waves swept across the globe in 2017, leading to droughts, wildfires and even deaths. Australia started the year with temperatures near 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), the "Lucifer" heat wave brought the mercury above 40 degrees Celsius throughout Southern Europe in July and August and scorching heat hit India's most vulnerable people. Get ready for next summer...

  • Great Barrier Reef (picture-alliance/dpa)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Disappearing wonder

    Earlier this year, scientists realized that coral bleaching in Australia's Great Barrier Reef was worse than first thought. In some parts of the UNESCO World Heritage site, up to 70 percent of the coral has already been killed. By 2050, scientists have warned 90 percent of the reef could disappear. Rising sea temperatures and ocean acidification are the main culprits.

  • Boys carry carcasses of goats in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya (Reuters/G.Tomasevic)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Deadly combination

    Armed conflicts are pushing millions of people to leave their homes or live in terribly precarious situations — and climate change is making it worse. A lack of natural resources increases the risk of conflict and makes life even harder for refugees. South Sudanese families, for instance, are escaping to neighboring countries like Uganda and Kenya — countries already suffering from drought.

  • Wildfire in Los Angeles, California, US (Reuters/G. Blevins)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    World on fire

    From New Zealand to Spain, from California to even Greenland: the world has seen a nonstop year of wildfires. Global warming has been blamed for the increased fire risk, and in some countries that risk has turned into reality. Wildfires engulfed large areas of Europe's Iberian Peninsula, causing death and destruction, while firefighters in California have had no rest for more than six months.

  • View of damage caused by Hurricane Maria in Roseau, Dominica (Getty Images/AFP/Str)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Record-shattering storms

    Hurricanes Maria and Irma, which hit the Caribbean region in August and September, were two of the year's most damaging weather events. The list of deadly storms also included Ophelia in Ireland, Harvey and Nate in Central America and the US, and Xavier and Sebastian in Germany. Warming of the ocean surface has led to more evaporation, and that water may help fuel thunderstorms and hurricanes.

  • Giant iceberg rift in Antarctica seen from a plane (picture-alliance/dpa/NASA/J. Sonntag)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Melting Antarctica

    In July, one of the largest icebergs ever recorded separated from the Larsen C ice shelf — one of Antarctica's biggest — reducing its area by more than 12 percent. While calving icebergs in the Antarctic are part of a natural cycle, scientists have linked the retreat of several Antarctic ice shelves to global warming and are closely monitoring potential long-term effects.

  • A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India (Reuters/S. Khandelwal)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Struggle to breathe

    Deteriorating air quality causes thousands of deaths around the world every year. India's capital, New Delhi, is one of the world's most polluted cities. In November, large parts of northern India and Pakistan were engulfed by a blanket of thick smog carrying harmful particulate matter. Schools were forced to close, and hospitals were full of people with respiratory problems.

  • Fish swim in Galapagos, Ecuador (picture-alliance/Photoshot/B. Coleman)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Oceans at risk

    The high levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere represent a major threat for our oceans, already in danger due to plastic pollution, overfishing and warming waters. Ocean acidification could make these waters — covering more than two-thirds of our planet's surface — a hostile environment for sea creatures. And without marine animals, entire ocean ecosystems are at risk.

  • People help to rescue flood victims in Lanao Del Norte, Philippines (Reuters/E. De Castro)

    2017: Devastating effects of climate change

    Fierce floods and mudslides

    Superstorms often trigger flash floods and mudslides. In late December, more than 230 people were killed when a storm hit the Philippines' second-largest island of Mindanao, a tragedy exacerbated by years of deforestation. In 2017, severe floods also hit countries such as Vietnam, Peru and Sierra Leone. European countries, including Greece and Germany, also felt the damaging effects of heavy rain.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


DW recommends

Europe breaks own renewables record — but can't keep up with China

It's a new milestone: Europe got more of its power from solar, wind and biomass than coal last year. But when it comes to investment, the European industry is in decline as China steals the title of renewables pioneer. (31.01.2018)  

New York City sues oil companies for climate change damages

The city alleges that five oil firms knew about the detrimental effects of burning fossil fuels for decades. San Francisco and Oakland have already filed similar lawsuits. (11.01.2018)  

Solheim: 'Change can happen much faster than we think'

Despite pressing environmental problems such as pollution and the extinction crisis, there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic, UNEP chief Erik Solheim tells DW. (20.12.2017)  

To combat climate change, increase women's participation

How can you beat climate change with only half the world's population? Gender was among the main side-topics at the UN climate summit in Bonn. DW spoke to women who intend to be part of the solution to climate change. (20.11.2017)  

Norwegian wealth fund plans to divest of oil and gas

Norway's trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund is proposing to drop oil and gas companies from its holdings, saying it already has enough exposure to the industry and wants to protect against fluctuating oil prices. (16.11.2017)  

The financial system killing environmental activists

A Global Witness report reveals 2016 as the deadliest year yet for environmental defenders. International investors are accused of bankrolling the projects that hundreds of people have been killed protesting. (13.07.2017)  

Global voices call for fossil fuels divestment

Activists have started an eight-day push to get individuals and institutions to divest from oil, gas and coal corporations. Investing in the fossil fuel industry equals pumping money into climate change, they say. (05.05.2017)  

Canada approves controversial expansion of Trans Mountain oil pipeline

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has approved a pipeline expansion that could help make Canada the largest oil producer in the Americas. However, a similar development - through a rainforest further north - was rejected. (30.11.2016)  

Five of the world's biggest environmental problems

These five megatrends present major global threats for planet Earth - problems that must be solved if the world is to remain a supportive habitat for humans and other species. DW looks at causes and possible solutions. (11.10.2016)  

Pope Francis takes on climate change

The head of the Catholic Church is poised to focus on ecology in release of a key document. Activists around the world say it's already spurring action - among the faithful, and beyond. It also has its detractors. (15.06.2015)  

2017: Devastating effects of climate change

The world is increasingly taking action to stop climate change. But the frequency of devastating climate events in 2017 has shown that we are starting to run out of time. DW takes at look at some of the most dramatic. (28.12.2017)  

WWW links

Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

Audios and videos on the topic

Will funding for coal soon run out?  

Münster divests fossil fuels  

Related content

Solarindustrie in China

China leads in global shift to renewable energy 05.04.2018

Investment in renewable energy continues to grow at a record pace as countries look to move away from fossil fuel-based power production to eco-friendly generation. Over half of world's new solar capacity is in China.

Indien Allahabad Trockenheit Wassermangel Wasserreservoir

Hydropower supply dries up with climate change 01.03.2018

Water power is the largest renewable energy source in the world, but some plants are running out of water due to severe droughts. Is climate change jeopardizing the future of hydropower plants?

COP23 Proteste für Frauenrechte / Gleichberechtigung

Poland clamps down on environmental defenders ahead of UN climate talks 23.03.2018

Poland recently passed a bill that bans spontaneous protests and allows police surveillance at this year’s world climate summit. Civil society groups say Poland wants to silence environmental defenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Thailand Nahrung statt Futter (Florian Nusch)

A tropical paradise under threat

Increased demand for poultry in Thailand is threatening to destroy its lush forests and abundant wildlife. 

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - Lions (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/H. Schmidbauer)

Lions: An apex predator under threat

Once found all over Africa, lions are under threat. Humans are partly to blame.  